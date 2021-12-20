 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Some Guy)   Remember a few weeks ago when a plumber found nearly $600,000 stashed away in the walls of Joel Osteen's church? That's also the amount reported stolen from the church in 2014. Joel, you've got some 'splanin to do   (magtheweekly.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The walls are stealing money!  Satan, I cast you out of these walls!"
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That only sounds suspicious until you remember that Satan is really nothing more than the universe's oldest trickster, and one of his favorite tricks involves hiding things where they shouldn't be to sow confusion and discord. I mean, look at fossils. For example, think of all the time Satan spent burying all those so-called dinosaur fossils in the Earth just to make people think that God didn't actually create the world 6,000 years ago (and in only seven days). Do you think it would represent even the tiniest bit of effort for him to sneak into Joel Osteen's church and hide a bunch of money in a wall so that one of God's chosen voices on Earth would look bad when he reported it stolen and the money was found? You need to think logically here, not jump to conclusions.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news--its was known right away the amount of funds and the dates on the checks were from that time. Unless Mr. Osteen is a suspect in the 2014 robbery, its not clear he has any explaining to do more than anyone actually suspected in the robbery.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh that!  That money was just resting in my walls!"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to defend this turd any but why would he have to explain it?
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God has given back the money he stole. It's a Hannaukah miracle.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all the explanation necessary

Joel Osteen the piece of shit. He knows it😂😂😂#joelosteen#circumcision is Genital mutilation.🔪🍆🤷
Youtube uhmAx8LmN1Y
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
derpmitter is derp
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Old news--its was known right away the amount of funds and the dates on the checks were from that time. Unless Mr. Osteen is a suspect in the 2014 robbery, its not clear he has any explaining to do more than anyone actually suspected in the robbery.


Yeah, I thought they established all this weeks ago. The line of thinking was that the thieves stashed the money in the wall and then for some reason couldn't come back to claim it.

I wonder if someone is sitting in jail somewhere reading these stories and thinking "dammit!" - like Blue Streak.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are three types of people I automatically assume are criminals and place the burden of proof on them to prove otherwise.

1. Cops
2. Politicians
3. Megachurch pastors
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A plumber went into Osteen's castle-like church?

Did he find Princess Peach or a useless Toad?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, why would that scumbag stash the money in the wall behind a toilet for 7 year when he could just beg and cry for MOAR MOENY from his listeners and they would give it to him?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Christmas Miracle. God replaced the stolen money!

His followers will gobble that shiat up.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of those scenes from The Righteous Gemstones, where they show the casino-style money-counting rooms in the basement of the "church."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in,"

Well that was stupid.
Why turn it in to a scumbag scammer so he can get even more rich from the people he fleeces?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If lil' Joel had anything to do with this there's two things he wouldn't have done-
1. Left over half a mil in the wall this long after reporting the theft.
2. Paid the plumber the finders fee (not sure about this one, but I seem to remember the plumber got some reward for finding the money).

I think Joel is a tool, but this doesn't ring as his type of scam.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thief was obviously trying the Thomas Crowne Affair approach.

Steal the money, hide it on site, come back later to take it out.  Just chickened out or was prevented somehow from executing step 3.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Yeah, why would that scumbag stash the money in the wall behind a toilet for 7 year when he could just beg and cry for MOAR MOENY from his listeners and they would give it to him?


tax fraud?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: There are three types of people I automatically assume are criminals and place the burden of proof on them to prove otherwise.

1. Cops
2. Politicians
3. Megachurch pastors


Fair, but I guarantee you Joel Osteen has never tiled a bathroom.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Yeah, why would that scumbag stash the money in the wall behind a toilet for 7 year when he could just beg and cry for MOAR MOENY from his listeners and they would give it to him?


Their operating budget back in 2017 was $90 million, I seriously doubt he would go to all of that trouble for $600K. Also, if he was behind it, why leave it there? He has the combination to the safe and the keys to the building. Just pop on in when you know no one will be there.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: wax_on: Yeah, why would that scumbag stash the money in the wall behind a toilet for 7 year when he could just beg and cry for MOAR MOENY from his listeners and they would give it to him?

tax fraud?


That doesn't make any sense, either. Churches don't pay taxes on donations.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know if the checks were cashed? It seems like some tax fraudy thing happening to get insurance money from somewhere without actually cashing the money from the constituants and keeping them on the pastor's side.

/might be overthinking this...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Martin Short / Tim Allen Experimental Hybrid
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: wax_on: Yeah, why would that scumbag stash the money in the wall behind a toilet for 7 year when he could just beg and cry for MOAR MOENY from his listeners and they would give it to him?

tax fraud?


Uh....churches dont pay taxes on "income" (donations). Unless I'm missing a joke.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is it really stealing if their members gave up the cash willingly?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His best defense is "You think I'd just leave $400K lying there?"
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i remember a story about a idiot who found a bunch of money that was obviously stolen and if he had just kept his cool and STFU he could have retired early.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stashed uncashed checks... do those matter if cancelled in the meantime?  I imagine these were somewhat replaced by new donations when their theft, or disappearance, was reported, and bank balances stayed untapped.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: A plumber went into Osteen's castle-like church?

Did he find Princess Peach or a useless Toad?


I don't know if he found a useless turd, or if Osteen was not there.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in,"

Well that was stupid.
Why turn it in to a scumbag scammer so he can get even more rich from the people he fleeces?


How is he getting more rich by having what was already his returned?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: "The walls are stealing money!  Satan, I cast you out of these walls!"


I've been assured that the KJB use of "leprosy" in the walls of building (according to Levitcus, you need your house inspected for "leprosy"...) was a bad translation [evangelical explanation: the Jews got it wrong].  Perhaps this is what is supposed to be in Leviticus?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I misplace my car keys, my first suspect is Joel Osteen.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Checks stolen are not money that disappears. The checks can be canceled or if they aren't cashed the money just sits in the originating bank.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's always money in the banana stand church walls.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: wax_on: Yeah, why would that scumbag stash the money in the wall behind a toilet for 7 year when he could just beg and cry for MOAR MOENY from his listeners and they would give it to him?

tax fraud?


Church. Tax exempt.

There's literally no motivation for Joel or the church to do this.

When you consider a lot of the money was in checks there is even less reason.

Somebody likely grabbed some bank deposit bags they saw sitting around and stashed them hoping to come back later.
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
JAGChem82:

Did he find Princess Peach or a useless Toad?

Hey! No bufonophobia
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Old news--its was known right away the amount of funds and the dates on the checks were from that time. Unless Mr. Osteen is a suspect in the 2014 robbery, its not clear he has any explaining to do more than anyone actually suspected in the robbery.


What if Osteen cashed a hefty insurance claim in 2014 on the "lost" money?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Somacandra: Old news--its was known right away the amount of funds and the dates on the checks were from that time. Unless Mr. Osteen is a suspect in the 2014 robbery, its not clear he has any explaining to do more than anyone actually suspected in the robbery.

What if Osteen cashed a hefty insurance claim in 2014 on the "lost" money?


It's a rounding error. He sells the seats well in advance for prices that would bring Barbra Streisand or Michael Jackson come out of retirement
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Old news--its was known right away the amount of funds and the dates on the checks were from that time. Unless Mr. Osteen is a suspect in the 2014 robbery, its not clear he has any explaining to do more than anyone actually suspected in the robbery.


Yeah, the fact that there were checks and money orders from years ago, which would be invalid to cash today, is what's keeping me from thinking this was a hidden 'bug-out' bag for Osteen.

More likely, the thief hid it and wasn't able to return for an of a variety of reasons.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Old news--its was known right away the amount of funds and the dates on the checks were from that time. Unless Mr. Osteen is a suspect in the 2014 robbery, its not clear he has any explaining to do more than anyone actually suspected in the robbery.


The whole thing just doesn't make sense, really.  The checks and money orders will be all dead.  Only thing I can think of is someone who had access to it stashed it, and wasn't able to return to it before their access got revoked.  Unless Osteen was trying to garner some sympathy from his membership or something, which he doesn't really need to do, they'll just keep sending him money anyway.

So, only thing I can think of if it was an inside job, it was someone trying to hurt Osteen and/or the church, without it tracing back... or they intended to come back for it at a later time, and couldn't.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

migueldelascervezas: [Fark user image image 850x566]


Season 2 on the way very soon. I'm hyped.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: Somacandra: Old news--its was known right away the amount of funds and the dates on the checks were from that time. Unless Mr. Osteen is a suspect in the 2014 robbery, its not clear he has any explaining to do more than anyone actually suspected in the robbery.

The whole thing just doesn't make sense, really.  The checks and money orders will be all dead.  Only thing I can think of is someone who had access to it stashed it, and wasn't able to return to it before their access got revoked.  Unless Osteen was trying to garner some sympathy from his membership or something, which he doesn't really need to do, they'll just keep sending him money anyway.

So, only thing I can think of if it was an inside job, it was someone trying to hurt Osteen and/or the church, without it tracing back... or they intended to come back for it at a later time, and couldn't.


As much as I hate Osteen I'm going to have to agree with you on that one. There are so very many better ways to hide stolen money when your a churchian. The checks were the tell; if it had been just cash then yeah, I could see it being an "emergency slush fund".
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bathroom? I'm betting the simple thing is they went to stash it in a drop ceiling to come back and get it and farked up when it fell between the walls. Woops. Tie a rope on it next time.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Does anyone know if the checks were cashed? It seems like some tax fraudy thing happening to get insurance money from somewhere without actually cashing the money from the constituants and keeping them on the pastor's side.

/might be overthinking this...


This is what I heard. They got paid insurance for the money and supposedly were waiting until the statute of limitations ran out to come collect the rest. If this is the case it's the only reason it still might be Osteen. Run out the SoL and then you can take the money with zero risk, all after also getting the insurance money.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: "I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in,"

Well that was stupid.
Why turn it in to a scumbag scammer so he can get even more rich from the people he fleeces?


At some point you'd have to know that there's just no easy way to move and hide that much money on your own and effectively launder it without someone asking questions. You would have to do a lot of intangibles conversion and sooner or later a coworker, spouse, relative, or other nosy busybody is going to sniff out that your assets and income don't necessarily match. Average people usually do really stupid shiat when they skim or come into big money fast.
 
