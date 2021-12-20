 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Twitter)   If the Titanic sank in 2021
    More: Obvious, shot  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, I mean, aside from the doofus video, you wouldn't have had 1500+ people die because modern regulations require life boats for all passengers, and with the much improved communications systems and maritime radar and ship tracking systems you'd have rescue on site much much more quickly.

/yeah yeah, I know, ruin the joke, etc.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not to mention helicopters and seaplanes.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, I was too distracted by the fake treading water there...

But I made it to the end, and that was perfect.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Lady Astor okay?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inaccurate.  Two modern middle aged white guys in the water?  You know that today, they'd be the first ones in the raft, having punted the women and kids aside to get there.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's just what the government wants you to think would happen.  wake up sheeple
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

and there's no more icebergs
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody thought it was possible for an airliner to go missing because of all the modern communications and tracking tech until MH370 happened, and almost a decade later we still dont know where that farker is...
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It needed to end with him yelling, "You killed Jack!" before the guy on the boat walks away in exasperation.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There would be 5 types of passengers:
1. Passengers denying the sinking, and refusing to wear a life vest because it...oh, who cares what their excuse is.
2. Passengers taking selfies with the life vests, saying #YOLO
3. The rich people who will have fled by Helicopter, obviously.
4. The crew, who, being of mostly east asian origin for expense's sake, may or may not understand or even get told of the alarm...
5. Passengers filling out the refund and lawsuit forms while drifting from the wreckage in their life boats...
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in the aftermath of the Titanic there's a massive call to ban life preservers because natural swimming is the the way God intended things.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They found debris.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And Thunderbirds International Rescue

img.fruugo.comView Full Size
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Inaccurate.  Two modern middle aged white guys in the water?  You know that today, they'd be the first ones in the raft, having punted the women and kids aside to get there.


More first class men were saved than third class children...so, yeah
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They'll also be blamed for creating the icebergs inside a secret lab in order to forward their sneaky, evil plots.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And just as Lord Grantham invested the estate in ivermectin futures.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

But at the same time, doors seem to have gotten even smaller.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Disturbingly accurate.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Wait, what's an iceberg?"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Today's Titanic would be a Liberian flagged ship staffed using Filipino sailers hired by a Panamanian staffing firm owned by a Lativian subsidiary of a Cayman Islands holding corporation whose primary investor was a UAE sovereign fund. They wouldn't care if it sank.
 
KB202
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Inaccurate.  Two modern middle aged white guys in the water?  You know that today, they'd be the first ones in the raft, having punted the women and kids aside to get there.


To be fair, "women and children first" has never been a real thing. It ended up that way on the Titanic because so few people were willing to get in the few lifeboats until it was too late.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Titanic sunk 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. Even with today's technology, coast guard choppers fly ~ 200MPH at top speed and have maybe 700-800mi range. Now consider they were much farther from a large city (I think Halifax was probably closest at about 700mi).

I say all this because I was with a group of kayakers in Puget Sound and a water rescue was needed for one of the kayakers with us. It took coast guard almost 90min to arrive and hypothermia was setting in.

Modern technology will only get you so far... mother nature is a cold hard biatch.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok, that was pretty good and illustrative of the defeatist mentality which has sunk in to the American psyche
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Me when I saved this picture:"This is funny but I can't imagine ever being able to use it."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"oh there it is, a never ending line of ships we need to get on"

😄
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Everyone's chivalrous until they're staring into the abyss.
 
wxboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Well, drastically different situations there. One of the likely possibilities for MH370 is that that pilot intentionally turned off all the tracking stuff that he could and then flew into oblivion. That would be really easy for one person to pull off. Trying to intentionally disappear a large cruise liner in the same manner would be much more difficult since the things that would have to happen would require complicity from too many people or an incredible amount of ignorance from non-complicit people.

But it wouldn't be that hard for 1500 people to die; all you'd need is a catastrophe that sank the ship too fast for everyone to get off, or something that forced people off into the boats and water immediately while far enough away from any rescue services that they couldn't get there in time even if they were notified immediately.

I mean, ships still sink with all aboard.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
DerAppie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Inaccurate.  Two modern middle aged white guys in the water?  You know that today, they'd be the first ones in the raft, having punted the women and kids aside to get there.


I don't know about the kids, but "women first" is sexist. We should do things on a first come, first serve basis. Assuming people behave and don't try and force their way to the front of the line.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

covfefe: Is Lady Astor okay?


Astor? Damn near killed her!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: you wouldn't have had 1500+ people die



Thanks for the goddam spoiler. I was going to get around to watching that movie eventually...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Naa they'd get in then biatch non stop on CNN
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Not to mention helicopters and seaplanes.


Seaplanes are their own class of hysterical derp. The Boeing 341 Clipper was designed because it was assumed that aircraft would fail over water and the upper crust are real skittish about death.

Never happened. Might as well have been a land-based a/c.

They're great in a military role though, especially when powered by diesel fuel.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Never saw it. I think I'm one of ten Americans over the age of 30 who haven't.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Women first because there is a larger supply of sperm than wombs.  Men are more easily replaced.

The logical conclusion of that line of thought is "children, then fertile women, then healthy young men, everyone else".  Which isn't the worst disaster priority system, but it'll ruffle feathers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Not everyone
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Inaccurate.  Two modern middle aged white guys in the water?  You know that today, they'd be the first ones in the raft, having punted the women and kids aside to get there.


All the middle-aged, white guys smarting your post:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Titanic conspiracy is old news. Supposedly a bomb, to get rid of the folks opposed to implementing of the Federal Reserve Bank in the US.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

If we're going by species survival we should go young(ish) women + young(ish) men + people with relevant survival skills. All the children and other people after that.

Because if we're worried about the survival of the species (why else pretend there aren't 3.5 billion other women and the loss of these few is relevant), then children are a huge drain on resources. Give people time to re-establish something and make new ones.

Give the food to the people gathering resources, give the food to people building shelters. Give the food to people digging wells. Give the food to people crafting tools.

The young children do very little of this, or do it very inefficient. The calories are better spend on others as everyone starving together doesn't serve any purpose. All the food the children eat won't go to the people who need the energy to establish new farming/hunting patterns, build houses, or dig wells. When a surplus has been re-established, it is soon enough to start with children again.

I'd even go so far as to say that once a sufficient amount of men and women has been safe guarded to ensure the survival of the species, and there is discretionary space, fill it out with men. They are better adapted to the heavy lifting needed to re-establish a viable community.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Titanic sunk over 100 years ago and the swimming pool STILL is full of water.  Say what you will, but that is craftmanship.

CRAFTSMANSHIP!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cool Story Bro time
The First Titanic movie was released only 31 days after the accident

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saved_f​r​om_the_Titanic

Cool Story over
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Actually, they were great during an era when airplanes had limited range and civilians wanted to travel quickly to Hawaii or Australia or anywhere else.  It was easier for them to land on water at a naval base, instead of trying to find a civil airport at obscure Pacific islands.  They were also great for getting critical supplies and mail to obscure Pacific islands.  Just put down on the water, and someone on shore with a small motor boat could meet it.  Or pull up to docks.

Modern airplanes have greater speeds and greater range, hence the demise of the seaplane as a civilian transport.
 
McFarkus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tyyreaunn: Inaccurate.  Two modern middle aged white guys in the water?  You know that today, they'd be the first ones in the raft, having punted the women and kids aside to get there.


Well, some of us would argue that as being 'survival of the fittest' and therefore a good thing
*some of us* being middle aged white guys .... but still you see my point, right?
 
