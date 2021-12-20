 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!
(Daily Kos)   Eric Clapton sues window...er, I mean widow
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  
AGAIN?! How many widows is this dude trying to bankrupt?!
 
Another Government Employee
12 minutes ago  
Just as aside, Clapton wasn't home when the housekeeper chucked the kid out the window.
 
Jack Sabbath
11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Alice Cooper is volunteering at a shelter, feeding the hungry.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Screaming Candle
9 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Meanwhile, Alice Cooper is volunteering at a shelter, feeding the hungry.
[Fark user image 201x250]


Yeah, well, we're not worthy.
 
Father_Jack
9 minutes ago  
what a freakin' asshole
 
Dwedit
8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
6 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: what a freakin' asshole


This is not news. He's been a flaming asshole for decades.
 
Deathbymeteor
5 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Meanwhile, Alice Cooper is volunteering at a shelter, feeding the hungry.
[Fark user image 201x250]


Weirdly not surprising.  Alice Cooper is an actual Christian and golf addict.  I mean hell, his last album literally had a song about fighting depression on it and the song ended with the phone number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
5 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: AGAIN?! How many widows is this dude trying to bankrupt?!


The Repeat tag probably went into foreclosure.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  
Did he personally sue her or is this his record label acting on "his behalf" without asking him?
 
mikalmd
4 minutes ago  
Dick move , asshole could / should have bought the C D .. It's not like he needs the money ..
 
Spartapuss
3 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Meanwhile, Alice Cooper is volunteering at a shelter, feeding the hungry.
[Fark user image image 201x250]


Fed babies.
 
SirEattonHogg
3 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Meanwhile, Alice Cooper is volunteering at a shelter, feeding the hungry.
[Fark user image 201x250]



Was that in "Mill-e-wah-que"?
 
