(Yahoo)   Are you traveling over the holidays? Then you might want to stay away from THE MOST DANGEROUS ROADS IN THE US (Dun dun DUUUUUUNNNN)   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
List fails without Roosevelt Boulevard
 
buntz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Counterpoint:  Pennsylvania
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"here is a list of roads in harsh places, and also the 2 longest highways in the country"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since half of 'em are unvaccinated assholes or going to see relatives who are, I'd say you got things to worry about 'sides which roads are a worry
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Queens Blvd - The Boulevard of Death!

/If you're a pedestrian
//And in Queens
 
Bread314
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
2 common themes - people driving on windy, ice/snow covered roads and  no one in Florida knows how to drive.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It seems like that is just a list of all the long interstates meaning it might not be that those roads are more dangerous than others, it's just that there are more total wrecks because there are more cars traveling for longer distances thus increasing the chances of a wreck. If wrecks are equally likely on all roads, it stands to reason, that the longest roads would have the most wrecks.
 
Creoena
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've only driven one of those before (I-95 between DC and Connecticut).  Not a chance in the world I'd move to place I'd have to drive that regularly.  Granted, I live in a place where three cars at a stoplight is considered a traffic jam, so I'm not used to it, but dear god no.
 
