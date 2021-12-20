 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Wait, people are catching COVID on cruise ships now? My God, who could have possibly seen this coming   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
crystal-cdn1.crystalcommerce.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd feel safer on "Some" cruise lines than say a visit to the supermarket, walmart, or movie theater.

I recently saw a youtube about a couple that did a Disney Cruise....they had a small child too.
The rules to sail were a Doctor's Note from the pediatrician, Testing...testing and more test.
Adults needed clean tests 1 week out. The child needed proof of testing 2 week, 1 week, 48hours, and rapid test  day of cruise.
The theater on board had better social distancing than my AMC theater...which is nope way for that for even spiderman.
And crew members where sanitizing ever thing every few mins. The buffet was 'point and grunt' and they'd bring it to you. Disney even told Gov DeathSentance to go F himself and requires testing for employment, entry, and masks in public area....or they leave you on the dock with no refund.

Cruises aren't really my thing unless there's a special group....like a gay cruise, or JoCol cruise (think dragon con mixed with music and media...Drew used to go, and Will Wheaton). It's really not appealing to me without some common interest group with their own events, guests, parties, and presentations.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This week on 'The Love Boat':
Doc has to stop fornicating long enough to do his damn job and Julie snorts another 10 Kg bag of cocaine.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's none so blind as those who will not see.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 453x303]
This week on 'The Love Boat':
Doc has to stop fornicating long enough to do his damn job and Julie snorts another 10 Kg bag of cocaine.


Give Doc a break.  He's had some trouble at home with his teen son.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh I miss the days when we were half thinking the best way to prevent a worldwide pandemic was to torpedo Diamond Princess in the middle of the ocean.

I'd be all for torpedoing a cruise ship now to send a message to anyone dumb enough to get on one during a pandemic, but I've realized there's a fairly limitless supply of complete idiots that still wouldn't get it.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'd feel safer on "Some" cruise lines than say a visit to the supermarket, walmart, or movie theater.

I recently saw a youtube about a couple that did a Disney Cruise....they had a small child too.
The rules to sail were a Doctor's Note from the pediatrician, Testing...testing and more test.
Adults needed clean tests 1 week out. The child needed proof of testing 2 week, 1 week, 48hours, and rapid test  day of cruise.
The theater on board had better social distancing than my AMC theater...which is nope way for that for even spiderman.
And crew members where sanitizing ever thing every few mins. The buffet was 'point and grunt' and they'd bring it to you. Disney even told Gov DeathSentance to go F himself and requires testing for employment, entry, and masks in public area....or they leave you on the dock with no refund.

Cruises aren't really my thing unless there's a special group....like a gay cruise, or JoCol cruise (think dragon con mixed with music and media...Drew used to go, and Will Wheaton). It's really not appealing to me without some common interest group with their own events, guests, parties, and presentations.


Boyfriend wants to go on a gay cruise.

Honestly, seems like it could be a bit... messy.

/probably not my scene
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My mother recently went on a cruise that started in England and went down the Spanish coast and across the Pond back to Florida. We warned her not to go. I suspect her friends talked into going, they're pretty big on "Nobody is going to tell me what to do".
She had to be vaccinated, needed a negative test before flying out of San Francisco, needed a negative test before boarding the ship and I think a negative test before disembarking  at any port. She stayed on the ship the whole time and then she tested positive for the test to get off the ship in Florida. So she's whisked away and spent an additional week in a hotel room in Fort Lauderdale.
Now, thankfully, she only experienced some loss of taste and fatigue. She's home safe now and says she feels fine. It seems to have worked out, provided she doesn't end up with long term effects, but  I have to admit I'm pretty annoyed at her friends. Not just for pushing her to go (which she denies) and not so much for leaving her in Florida and coming home (Don't know what else they could have done) but for not letting my brother or me in on any of this. They know she's not so great with technology, she was in her quarantine for almost two days before she "figured out how to use her phone" and call me. One of them could have easily have at least sent one of us a text. So I didn't feel so bad when one of them ended up testing positive after getting home.
 
