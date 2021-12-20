 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Oh crumbs - Hobknobs are going up and Penguins are also rising as snackflation escalates   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
11
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, pish posh! Mother, have the help turn over their stash. Can't have the little heirs go without.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the penguin on the Telly explode?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
merry christmas denis norden
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hobknobs Hobnobs are going up

Spell it right, you weapons-grade plum.  The most wonderful biscuit that God in His infinite wisdom ever put on this Earth deserves correct spelling.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Digestive biscuits.  sounds so yummy.  with a glass of malk.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: Hobknobs Hobnobs are going up

Spell it right, you weapons-grade plum.  The most wonderful biscuit that God in His infinite wisdom ever put on this Earth deserves correct spelling.


Biscuit? Looks like a cookie to me.
 
DaedalusZM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
McVities, which also makes Jaffa cakes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jaffa Cakes have ingredients? I thought they were some kind of industrial manufacturing leftover.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh crumbs

Penfold, shush.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My snackflation tends to go straight to my butt
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Funny, the article kept mentioning biscuits but it must have inlined the wrong photos. This is what a real biscuit looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.