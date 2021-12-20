 Skip to content
 
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Live Free or Krill   (wmur.com) divider line
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How did he get frozen?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anuran: How did he get frozen?


And why is he so short?
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm more an imitation crab kind of guy.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The new Market Basket is too big!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So he got $300 worth of shrimp.  What's that? About 5  1-lb packages?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'm more an imitation crab kind of guy.


If you like trains too, I can put you in touch with someone looking for a buddy
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: anuran: How did he get frozen?

And why is he so short?


He was just made that way.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: So he got $300 worth of shrimp.  What's that? About 5  1-lb packages?


You really baleen him out?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Salmon: I'm more an imitation crab kind of guy.

If you like trains too, I can put you in touch with someone looking for a buddy


Don't you need more than one buddy for a proper train?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.