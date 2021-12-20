 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Not to preach, but Moderna says we're living in a material world and if you've been touched by a variant for the very first time, you should get this booster shot   (cnn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the one I got. Pfizer can suck a Johnson.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fauci don't preach!
 
eadwacer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Moderna. I thought you said Madonna.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eadwacer: Oh, Moderna. I thought you said Madonna.


That's the joke.

\Please clap laugh
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans vow to let their bodies go with the flow
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks a *%*#@! lot Moderna. All my jabs came from your camp, with the booster just two weeks ago, and Omicron just busted right through it. In quarantine, locked down, as I type.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, still living in a barbie world here.

/it's fantastic
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because of a bad romance and we were born this way

/man I love Madonna
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for my local government to start supplying booster shots. It's kind of frustrating, to be honest.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got Pfizer for the first go round. Just got Moderna booster today. Sore arm, mild headache. So, omicron tomorrow, I guess.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrs john amber: HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks a *%*#@! lot Moderna. All my jabs came from your camp, with the booster just two weeks ago, and Omicron just busted right through it. In quarantine, locked down, as I type.


First two Moderna. Just got the P booster today.

Probably gonna be equally screwed. Hope it's mild for you and recovery is a cinch.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eikni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my 3rd Pfizer.  So it's time for a Holiday!  Celebrate!
 
eikni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: It's because of a bad romance and we were born this way

/man I love Madonna


You actually quoted Lady Gaga with a Poker Face!?!?!.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about a bustier shot?
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate the ways this gets reported.

A booster increases your circulating antibodies. Some of those circulating antibodies are still effective against new variants even if others aren't.

High levels of circulating antibodies work prophylactical to help head off an infection. If you're exposed to 100 units of virus, maybe some 70 actual viral particles will be bound by enough neutralizing antibodies to prevent those particular viral particles from infecting cells. That means the number of cells that are initially infected is reduced and it will take longer for those infected cells to produce an overwhelming number of newly minted virus particles.

At the same time, that nascent infection will be kicking off rapid reproduction of your memory B cells and memory T cells to increase your active immune response. You'll have a chance to get ahead of the virus if you make new antibodies and new killer T cells faster than the virus can spread the infection.

So the booster means you have a better preliminary response (for a few months) and might be able to shut things down before they get going. Alternatively, the virus gets you and starts reproducing. It will take you a few days more to ramp up your pre-primed immune response to make enough antibodies to effectively bind to enough circulating copies of the virus to stop it from continuing to infect more and more cells. During those same days, you'll have rapidly increased the concentration of killer T-cells to wipe out infected cells so they stop kicking out more virus.

In parallel, you'll be developing a fresh immune response to the specific variant that you are infected with. That means you'll be making a fresh suite of antibodies that are more specific to the variant you are infected with. These both help you with the current infection and help to provide you with protection against future infections from the same variant.

And while all of this is going on, antibodies that you're making will be binding to the virus particles that you are producing which makes them less infectious to others so that you will be less likely to spread your infection to others --- breaking the chain of infections and helping to end this damned pandemic.

So there.
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you think Moderna would tell people not to continue using their drug?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Did you think Moderna would tell people not to continue using their drug?


It's a conspiracy, to be sure.

Wake up, sheeple.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randomly got the booster today. Was at the hospital for a doc appt and the nurse asked if I wanted a same day booster shiat appt. Pretty convenient, glad to get that out the way. Hope it works.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheJoe03: Randomly got the booster today. Was at the hospital for a doc appt and the nurse asked if I wanted a same day booster shiat appt. Pretty convenient, glad to get that out the way. Hope it works.


If you could gain immunity to COVID through booster shiats, there'd be a lot of assholes using it as a get rich quick scheme.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: I'm waiting for my local government to start supplying booster shots. It's kind of frustrating, to be honest.


I gave up waiting and just went to Rite Aid. Took longer to do fewer people than when the fire department was doing it in April. But don't wait, just go ahead and jump.

Jump
Youtube jitBGtljjMs
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got this as my booster, and fark Trevor Noah for acting like Palin wrt this.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: /man I love Madonna


Me too. The Hand of God play was legendary.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: WhippingBoi: I'm waiting for my local government to start supplying booster shots. It's kind of frustrating, to be honest.

I gave up waiting and just went to Rite Aid. Took longer to do fewer people than when the fire department was doing it in April. But don't wait, just go ahead and jump.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jitBGtlj​jMs]


Can't do that here. The Provincial government has to administer vaccines. And being a government union, the people who administer the vaccines are on "break" right now.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend's 6 year old was supposed to get his vaccine around Thanksgiving but then he tested positive and ended up giving it to the rest of his family. They are all ok. Think he picked it up in school. I scheduled my booster to be with him (with my friend's wife along to sign things) when he was eligible again after infection so he could watch me get mine so he wouldn't be afraid of the needle when he got his. He trusts me. I've been poked and jabbed so many times in my life that I don't even feel them anymore. My friend's son did great and just said his arm was a little sore the next day. I just felt sluggish for a day after my booster. That's how I've reacted to all three Moderna shots so far.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my booster today. Team Moderna.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As mentioned, I'm in serious debate. Part of me wants to help science and continue at a J&J trial participant. (2x J&J now).

And a large part of me wants to say fark it and get a round of mRNA doses to make sure I stay safe.

Especially since I'm back working and soon will be in a heavy customer focus role.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11​0​1/2021.12.15.21267805v1.full-text

Pay particular attention to figure 1...

After two shots, even at peak antibody levels, 2 out of 3 participants in the VRC study and what looks like a majority in the Duke study of those with "elite" responses all had zero meaningful neutralization of omicron.

After the 3rd, all participants showed strong neutralization of omicron AND the scatter among individual responses decreased from a range of 100x to a range of about 5x.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jclaggett: As mentioned, I'm in serious debate. Part of me wants to help science and continue at a J&J trial participant. (2x J&J now).

And a large part of me wants to say fark it and get a round of mRNA doses to make sure I stay safe.

Especially since I'm back working and soon will be in a heavy customer focus role.


Not that my advice means anything, but I'd say if you have any reason to think you're at risk and don't feel good about J&J, take care of yourself first. Science appreciates your help, but will be alright without you.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you haven't gotten vaxed yet, that is just amazing. So, when you're desperately seeking Susan, your nurse, because you can't stop coughing, it won't be an easy ride.  Hold tight.  'Don't tell me to get vaxed. Don't give it to me' you said.  Well, don't go all 'don't cry for me. I'm so stupid. Don't push those tubes inside of me. I farked up' over and over.   Those are just words, cry baby. Don't go looking for mercy. In the end, your words should be 'I deserve it.' Your little body's slowly breaking down.   But you want one more chance.  Nobody's perfect. Maybe you'll live to tell your tale.  You'll see.  Soon you'll see a ray of light, maybe a little star. On your way to paradise, you think. Imagine levitating miles away to freedom. But its just a spotlight.  Take a bow, you probably won't stay.  Like it or not, nothing really matters.  You have no future. I won't hold tight thinking hour heartbeat will continue.  I don't care about your survival. I'm not sorry.  'Think of me.' nope. This is how it has to be. I'm an unapologetic biatch about it.

/amidoinitright?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is there any reliable data (not from a company) on the advantages / disadvantages to mixing the shots? CDC doesn't have any data that I can find.

I got the Pfizer the first time around and was considering the funky cold Moderna for the booster.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

powhound: mrs john amber: HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks a *%*#@! lot Moderna. All my jabs came from your camp, with the booster just two weeks ago, and Omicron just busted right through it. In quarantine, locked down, as I type.

First two Moderna. Just got the P booster today.

Probably gonna be equally screwed. Hope it's mild for you and recovery is a cinch.


It was really scary last night as the congestion got to the bottoms of my lungs, and the sensations of inhaling glass began because this came on like lightning.That subsided today though, and I am about to get my oxygen levels checked. Eight more days to go. Thanks for the support.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: jclaggett: As mentioned, I'm in serious debate. Part of me wants to help science and continue at a J&J trial participant. (2x J&J now).

And a large part of me wants to say fark it and get a round of mRNA doses to make sure I stay safe.

Especially since I'm back working and soon will be in a heavy customer focus role.

Not that my advice means anything, but I'd say if you have any reason to think you're at risk and don't feel good about J&J, take care of yourself first. Science appreciates your help, but will be alright without you.


This is good advice. Science wants you to live. Do what it takes to stay safe.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Is there any reliable data (not from a company) on the advantages / disadvantages to mixing the shots? CDC doesn't have any data that I can find.

I got the Pfizer the first time around and was considering the funky cold Moderna for the booster.


Walmart offered me my choice of booster. I chose to get a third Moderna shot but considered mixing it with Pfizer. Might do that when I'll inevitably need another booster because the right wing plague rats that live around me allow another few couple dozen new strains to fester because of their petulant assholery.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Two shots, three shots... MAS MODERNA!
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They gave me the Johnson when I didn't ask for it, then I got the Pfizer when I did ask for it, then I researched to find out Moderna was the way to go. I still say that connecting three or more flea collars together and wearing around one's neck will do the job nicely.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
wademh:

I think I need to add to your notes in my favorites:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, since the thread started with Madonna puns:
Rock Sugar - Shook Me Like A Prayer
Youtube DpNrqxBWxQM
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: They gave me the Johnson when I didn't ask for it


Sounds like my first year of hockey camp.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've got all five...

If You Get All 5 COVID Vaccines
Youtube uiwjAj0zfKQ
 
flamingboard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Petey4335: If you haven't gotten vaxed yet, that is just amazing. So, when you're desperately seeking Susan, your nurse, because you can't stop coughing, it won't be an easy ride.  Hold tight.  'Don't tell me to get vaxed. Don't give it to me' you said.  Well, don't go all 'don't cry for me. I'm so stupid. Don't push those tubes inside of me. I farked up' over and over.   Those are just words, cry baby. Don't go looking for mercy. In the end, your words should be 'I deserve it.' Your little body's slowly breaking down.   But you want one more chance.  Nobody's perfect. Maybe you'll live to tell your tale.  You'll see.  Soon you'll see a ray of light, maybe a little star. On your way to paradise, you think. Imagine levitating miles away to freedom. But its just a spotlight.  Take a bow, you probably won't stay.  Like it or not, nothing really matters.  You have no future. I won't hold tight thinking hour heartbeat will continue.  I don't care about your survival. I'm not sorry.  'Think of me.' nope. This is how it has to be. I'm an unapologetic biatch about it.

/amidoinitright?


This but unironically. fark people that won't even do the bare minimum to protect the lives and families of their fellow citizens. They made their choice. fark em.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jclaggett: As mentioned, I'm in serious debate. Part of me wants to help science and continue at a J&J trial participant. (2x J&J now).

And a large part of me wants to say fark it and get a round of mRNA doses to make sure I stay safe.

Especially since I'm back working and soon will be in a heavy customer focus role.


Get N95 masks. Properly fitted and worn N95s provide a higher protection factor against the virus (>20x) than even the first trials against alpha did with vaccines (~10-15x). And unlike the vaccine, there is absolutely nothing the virus can do to evade an N95.

Also, look for some stylish safety glasses. Exposure through the eyes/tear ducts is an overlooked vector, but there's some evidence that it may be significant... One study found case rates were 50% lower among wearers of glasses, though there were obviously a lot of confounding factors (like the part where if you wear glasses, you're more likely to be safely doing your computer crap from the safety of home).
 
flamingboard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Two shots, three shots... MAS MODERNA!


Four shots, hey hey! fark the MAGAts!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Is there any reliable data (not from a company) on the advantages / disadvantages to mixing the shots? CDC doesn't have any data that I can find.

I got the Pfizer the first time around and was considering the funky cold Moderna for the booster.


The EMA and ECDC issued this guidance which generally promotes heterologous booster vaccinations even while citing the limited scientific evidence in favor of specific schedules.

The WHO issued similar guidance promoting heterologous booster vaccinations when needed to address supply issues.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jclaggett: As mentioned, I'm in serious debate. Part of me wants to help science and continue at a J&J trial participant. (2x J&J now).

And a large part of me wants to say fark it and get a round of mRNA doses to make sure I stay safe.

Especially since I'm back working and soon will be in a heavy customer focus role.


Probably best to go with the mRNA, instead of the Johnson, if you're exposing yourself to the public.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: WayneKerr: They gave me the Johnson when I didn't ask for it

Sounds like my first year of hockey camp.


Hockey Camp Johnson is right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jclaggett: As mentioned, I'm in serious debate. Part of me wants to help science and continue at a J&J trial participant. (2x J&J now).

And a large part of me wants to say fark it and get a round of mRNA doses to make sure I stay safe.

Especially since I'm back working and soon will be in a heavy customer focus role.


There's a standard in most clinical trials. When/if compelling evidence is at hand that one treatment is superior to another, you end the trial and shift patients to the superior treatment.

For example, if you're  testing drug X against a placebo and drug X is demonstrated to be effective for the condition, you end the trial and upgrade all the placebo patients to drug X.

Similarly, sometimes you compare a new drug Y to a prior best treatment Z. If you establish that drug Y gives superior results to treatment Z, you end the trials and offer those receiving treatment Z the opportunity to get drug Y.

It can, sometimes, be on the ambiguous side. Think about bell curves. Sometimes two bell curves overlap such that while you can say something about the average response of all the people getting treatment Y versus treatment Z you can't necessarily say that everyone getting treatment Z will be better off switching to treatment Y. This is a common curse in looking at data. The average value over a group doesn't always reliably inform about how individuals respond.

You might want to ask for a test of your antibody levels and then a consultation about how they compare to the antibody levels of those who have received other vaccines. Then do what's best for you.

You have no obligation to continue with the J&J for the good of science. You've already contributed. The incremental benefit to the body of science by you staying in the trial isn't that big a deal. It isn't more significant than you doing what's best for you given what is known today.

Thanks for volunteering. You've done a good thing. The bulk of that good has already occurred and there's no need to take a risk for some esoteric ability to calculate some superfluous p-value.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: jclaggett: As mentioned, I'm in serious debate. Part of me wants to help science and continue at a J&J trial participant. (2x J&J now).

And a large part of me wants to say fark it and get a round of mRNA doses to make sure I stay safe.

Especially since I'm back working and soon will be in a heavy customer focus role.

Probably best to go with the mRNA, instead of the Johnson, if you're exposing yourself to the public.


I support getting boosted, but it's not going to help you avoid getting arrested if you expose yourself in public...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fully loyal Moderna whore here. Suck it haters who thought I was an anti-vaxxer.
 
