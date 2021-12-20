 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NYPost)   I don't remember this episode of NYPD Blue   (nypost.com) divider line
41
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, American films, Black-and-white films, Lieutenant, Boot, Source, NYPD rookie, whole point of a Christmas party  
•       •       •

1173 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2021 at 10:35 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why they blocked her face out, but her body ain't bad.

The question is, did she do this to gain favor from a superior or is she just frisky all the time?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes - she seems quite attractive.  The issue here (beyond favors) would be that any cop should understand the risks created by being involved in compromising situations.  In the world of cell phone video - that risk of being recorded is essentially omnipresent, so the only way to avoid being documented engaging in compromising situations is to not be in them.  Honestly, this is something that should be getting drilled into all cops starting with their first day of training.  It does not matter what the old timers tell you about how it used to be.  Now there is always a good chance that if you fark around - someone is going to find out.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You don't remember seeing Andy's naked ass?

I'm still scarred by it.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So what.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm going to tell you the truth -- if you ever get the chance, party with teachers or cops.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How about worrying more about abuse of power, racism, and corruption endemic to your force than harmless consensual activity, hmm?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: How about worrying more about abuse of power, racism, and corruption endemic to your force than harmless consensual activity, hmm?


Why one or the other.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We saw Dennis Franz's ass in that controversial strip scene.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's some joke in here about cops, desk duty, and service revolvers, but I'm too drunk to figure it out.
 
thornhill
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Not sure why they blocked her face out, but her body ain't bad.

The question is, did she do this to gain favor from a superior or is she just frisky all the time?


Does to really matter?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Need to see face. Sometimes body is deceiving.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"That's the whole point of a Christmas party - you let yourself go," said patron Mark D.
Another customer called the incident "crazy.
"[But] that's what Christmas parties are all about," she said.

Wow. I have been going to the wrong Christmas parties.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what she did was actually wrong. If she was trying to stimulate him, then I see a problem. I'll need to experience her technique in person before I pass judgment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unprofessional so there are concerns - got it. Too bad they don't' zero in on other shortcomings (abuses, crimes, graft, etc) as quickly.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why this is a news story.  The woman doesn't seem to have been forced or pressured into this, which would have made for a legit news story.  She was just stupid and inappropriate.  There are better things to say about cops than their parties getting raunchy.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: I'm going to tell you the truth -- if you ever get the chance, party with teachers or cops.


Teachers. Dear lord when they all get together and go out, it turns crazy...and fast. Ex is a teacher and I've gone out with she and her group a few times.

I think I ended up getting groped.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blodyholy: The Bunyip: I'm going to tell you the truth -- if you ever get the chance, party with teachers or cops.

Teachers. Dear lord when they all get together and go out, it turns crazy...and fast. Ex is a teacher and I've gone out with she and her group a few times.

I think I ended up getting groped.


You're not sure?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am very disappointed...in the lack of upskirt shots.

As much as I hate on cops for their bad/unfair behavior in the field, they are human after all. If cutting loose at a holiday party calms them down, let them have their fun.
 
Two16
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Yes - she seems quite attractive.  The issue here (beyond favors) would be that any cop should understand the risks created by being involved in compromising situations.  In the world of cell phone video - that risk of being recorded is essentially omnipresent, so the only way to avoid being documented engaging in compromising situations is to not be in them.  Honestly, this is something that should be getting drilled into all cops starting with their first day of training.  It does not matter what the old timers tell you about how it used to be.  Now there is always a good chance that if you fark around - someone is going to find out.


This may shock you, but the academic requirements to become a police officer or not very high. They don't exactly have to be smart and confident, they have to pass a few simple courses and then make a given a gun and a badge.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: I'm not sure why this is a news story.  The woman doesn't seem to have been forced or pressured into this, which would have made for a legit news story.  She was just stupid and inappropriate.  There are better things to say about cops than their parties getting raunchy.


In a normal world the person or people in charge would shut it down and explain how this behavior is totally inappropriate in a workplace, especially when there is a difference in rank.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: "That's the whole point of a Christmas party - you let yourself go," said patron Mark D.
Another customer called the incident "crazy.
"[But] that's what Christmas parties are all about," she said.

Wow. I have been going to the wrong Christmas parties.


This has certainly not been my experience at work holiday parties.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"To be honest with you, at a family restaurant, that shouldn't be happening,'' said a customer who only gave his first name, Elias. "But what can you do?"


Exactly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: "That's the whole point of a Christmas party - you let yourself go," said patron Mark D.
Another customer called the incident "crazy.
"[But] that's what Christmas parties are all about," she said.

Wow. I have been going to the wrong Christmas parties.


It's why I stopped holding company Christmas parties. Over four years we were banned from three different restaurants and the last time around two employees got frisky and a marriage ended. The owner said as manager it was my job to hold the parties but after the last one I refused and just used the budget to buy gift cards. It's pretty bad when you are selecting venues based simply on whether or not you are allowed on the property.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well the lookers got their 75 dollars worth......

Wonder if she got promoted
 
Road_King
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean, since it was Dennis Farina delivering the lap dance in that episode, you've probably blocked it out of your memory, Subby.  You lucky bastard.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: blodyholy: The Bunyip: I'm going to tell you the truth -- if you ever get the chance, party with teachers or cops.

Teachers. Dear lord when they all get together and go out, it turns crazy...and fast. Ex is a teacher and I've gone out with she and her group a few times.

I think I ended up getting groped.

You're not sure?


It was a long time ago and I had many shots. But yes, I'm pretty sure it happened by a raunchy gym teacher.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You don't remember seeing Andy's naked ass?

I'm still scarred by it.


I would rather have seen Jimmy Smits ass back in the day.
 
Randrew
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The not-so-Finest moment infuriated department higher-ups who asked, "why were our parties never that good?"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: I'm going to tell you the truth -- if you ever get the chance, party with teachers or cops.


Dunno about these but if you are single, the easiest way to get lucky is at marriages. Not sure what gets into these ladies but they come out on the dance floor just looking for someone to hook up with.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: I'm not sure why this is a news story.  The woman doesn't seem to have been forced or pressured into this, which would have made for a legit news story.  She was just stupid and inappropriate.  There are better things to say about cops than their parties getting raunchy.


Because if they already supposedly have professional conduct standards for the interaction between officers that their Personnel division struggles to keep up with, having those professional conduct standards so blatantly and publicly violated requires a response lest matters get out of control outside of situations like this particular annual party.
Additionally, when something is work-organized or even when some after-work activities are coordinated through work, employers are in a bit if a bind when it comes to inter-employee relations.  An employer can be legally on the hook if employees misbehave at an event that was organized specifically for them or organized at work, even if the event didn't occur at work or on the clock.  Therefore with that responsibility there's going to be a degree of authority over the situation as well, which pretty much means Personnel investigating things like this.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i can't believe the police would hire and promote anyone with poor impulse control or judgement.
 
Greil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Dr. Opossum: I'm not sure why this is a news story.  The woman doesn't seem to have been forced or pressured into this, which would have made for a legit news story.  She was just stupid and inappropriate.  There are better things to say about cops than their parties getting raunchy.

In a normal world the person or people in charge would shut it down and explain how this behavior is totally inappropriate in a workplace, especially when there is a difference in rank.


There's quite a lot of history disagreeing with you there....
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Yes - she seems quite attractive.  The issue here (beyond favors) would be that any cop should understand the risks created by being involved in compromising situations.  In the world of cell phone video - that risk of being recorded is essentially omnipresent, so the only way to avoid being documented engaging in compromising situations is to not be in them.  Honestly, this is something that should be getting drilled into all cops starting with their first day of training.  It does not matter what the old timers tell you about how it used to be.  Now there is always a good chance that if you fark around - someone is going to find out.


I am glad that my teen angst bullshiat was over with before everyone had a camera, let alone a video camera, on themselves 24/7.  Not that my bullshiat was particularly bad, but I have no doubt that *ahem* willing participants were a lot more willing than if there had been video cameras.

A guy who picks locks did a video on a product that he actually kinda likes for trying to mitigate everyone having a camera:


[1363] Celebrity Party Phone Lock Defeated (Yondr)
Youtube F3HwJHO5A3E


TL;DW: It's a bag to discourage use of your phone.  It's not an antitheft device but it puts an understanding into the partygoers that they're here for the party rather than for their phones, so people can actually cut-loose without worrying so much about video evidence.  Seems like a good idea.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kids? Keep your work life and your personal life separate, at least when it comes to sexual relations. That Lt. farked up. Nobody wins.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: In the world of cell phone video


Don't know about that guy, but I am old enough that I don't reflexively have awareness that everyone is walking around with a video camera in their pocket.  I have to think about it. Depending on his age, he may be in the same situation.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Boojum2k: How about worrying more about abuse of power, racism, and corruption endemic to your force than harmless consensual activity, hmm?

Why one or the other.


Because of that.

/ Whether this was harmless or not depends entirely on details.
// He's not being punished for getting a lap dance.
/// He's being punished for embarrassing his boss.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Bunyip: I'm going to tell you the truth -- if you ever get the chance, party with teachers or cops.


This is true.

What's also true is that you don't want to be in a cop bar after a cop funeral - unless being in a room with a dozen or so men who are drunk, depressed, angry and armed is your idea of a good time.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tom baker's scarf: i can't believe the police would hire and promote anyone with poor impulse control or judgement.


It's refreshing to see misbehavior from police that involves neither extortion nor a body count.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.