 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Kent Online)   UK Pantomime cancelled at last minute after several crew members test positive for Covid. News: some had tested positive earlier but the show could go on. Fark: More tested positive during performances and the audience were already in their seats   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Stupid, Performance, Pantomime, Audience, Audience theory, Audience members, matinee show, social media statement, production team  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 20 Dec 2021 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no they didn't!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pantomine Omicron should have been an indication.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's behind you! Oh, wait..."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's right behind you!

/and in you
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Oh no they didn't!


Oh yes they did!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this beats the anime convention for lamest way to catch/spread covid.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: 12349876: Oh no they didn't!

Oh yes they did!


Geesh, guys - can you wait until I squeeze into this frilly frock? I missing my mark here!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know how she became the "Widow" Twanky.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to omicron.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, did we put Biden in charge of everything?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panto is terrible.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Panto is terrible.


Pantera ok tho.
 
princehal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no it's not!
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "We have battled to try and keep the show on against all odds but several Covid cases in 24 hours lead to us having to make this devastating decision."

I'm going to call out this word choice.

Mature?
Correct?
Reasonable?
 
barbu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Should of"

*projectile barf*

Didn't they invent the farking language ?
 
IDisME
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It would have helped in they hadn't remained silent about it.
 
delysid25
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Black Eyed Peas is still a band? And I thought 2021 couldn't get any lamer
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

IDisME: It would have helped in they hadn't remained silent about it.


They remained mum
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Couldn't they quarantine the mime in a box?
 
djfitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Couldn't they quarantine the mime in a box?


While an amusing riposte, pantomime isn't mime. More Punch and Judy than Marcel Marceau.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pantomime Horses should have taken Pantomime Ivermectin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I think this beats the anime convention for lamest way to catch/spread covid.


FARK Party?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I was sitting in the audience waiting for a pantomime show to start, this would be the outcome I'd be wishing for ...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
[pantomimes being in a coffin]
 
KingKauff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Wobambo: I think this beats the anime convention for lamest way to catch/spread covid.

FARK Party?


Wobambo said Covid, not std's
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
RIP pantograph
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djfitz: kbronsito: Couldn't they quarantine the mime in a box?

While an amusing riposte, pantomime isn't mime. More Punch and Judy than Marcel Marceau.


Nah. Her name wasn't Judy. Ponch's lady partner was Bonnie.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.