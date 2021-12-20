 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NYPost)   Man arrested for killing a 15-year-old girl over four decades ago will likely point the finger at Henry Fonda   (nypost.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Law enforcement agency, Police, San Francisco, Mark Stanley Personette, death of Marissa Harvey, New York City, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homicide  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2021 at 10:50 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jeezus, uh spoiler alert, Subby?  Some of us still want to see On Golden Pond.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Several questions:

1) GenCom?
2) Was the suspect connected to family (distant relative, acquaintance)?
3) What exactly relit the fire?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A whole lot of New York Post being greenlit lately.  Hmm...
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Statute of limitations, mudder-flappers!'
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Jeezus, uh spoiler alert, Subby?  Some of us still want to see On Golden Pond.


I'll sum it up - Jane Fonda does a masterful acting job in portraying Henry Fonda's angry, neurotic, attention starved daughter.
Talk about your method acting.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A whole lot of New York Post being greenlit lately.  Hmm...


Fark user imageView Full Size

Picture of the subby

/only knows what he reads in the New York Post
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A whole lot of New York Post being greenlit lately.  Hmm...


Fark is a liberal circle jerk.
Believe it, Bro - believe it.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A whole lot of New York Post being greenlit lately.  Hmm...


There always is. Hmm...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Personette was determined to be a suspect after police used "advanced investigative methods,"

While this guy may be the killer, I'm always suspicious of police making statements like "advanced investigative methods". It's most likely DNA taken from samples collected 40 years ago, by forensics that had no idea how to properly collect DNA samples. Not saying that cold case investigators would alter evidence, but I think they may alter evidence.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Several questions:

1) GenCom?
2) Was the suspect connected to family (distant relative, acquaintance)?
3) What exactly relit the fire?


Cold cases are being opened everywhere there is dna evidence that was once untraceable. They are using the genetic databases to solve these cases. There's nothing unusual here.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

Henry Fonda? More like the Disney animatronic version of Fonda that was supposed to be Hillary Clinton and had to be hastily remodeled.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Personette was determined to be a suspect after police used "advanced investigative methods,"

While this guy may be the killer, I'm always suspicious of police making statements like "advanced investigative methods". It's most likely DNA taken from samples collected 40 years ago, by forensics that had no idea how to properly collect DNA samples. Not saying that cold case investigators would alter evidence, but I think they may alter evidence.


No, the huge databases by places like ancestry and 23 and me are now providing info not known decades before when the sample were taken, that reveal relatives, and then those relatives are narrowed down until they find a suspect that lived in the same area at the same time. And then they get a dna sample from the suspect to see if there's a match with the victim. This is how they caught the Golden State killer.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Personette was determined to be a suspect after police used "advanced investigative methods,"

While this guy may be the killer, I'm always suspicious of police making statements like "advanced investigative methods". It's most likely DNA taken from samples collected 40 years ago, by forensics that had no idea how to properly collect DNA samples. Not saying that cold case investigators would alter evidence, but I think they may alter evidence.


Perhaps, but if stored evidence retained under-fingernail scrapings or body/orifice swabs that were properly sealed, and now have been subjected to new analysis techniques, it would be pretty difficult to explain how this guy's DNA was in those samples, particularly if they were haploid cells.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.