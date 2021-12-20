 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(The US Sun)   McDonald's once gave our world the gift of gooblebox technology, which, when pedaled, generates electricity, powering our homes & businesses, improving our daily lives, while safely removing the dangerous waste power to a special disposal fryer   (the-sun.com) divider line
27
    More: Ironic, Fast food, Hamburger, Junk food, Concept, MCDONALD'S fans, Abstraction, viral TikTok clip, hilarious video  
•       •       •

986 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2021 at 10:20 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they put a hole in the seat and a tube that goes to the sewer you could live there. Maybe a tv in front.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is how it starts.

This is how it ends
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do they tell customers they need to pedal that bike for three hours to burn off half a large fries?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I love the commenter that said "Still more calories consumed than burned (sic)".

Yes, commenter. You eat to keep breathing. If you ran out of lunch instantly, it wouldn't exactly help with that.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
veronikageroc.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There is no god
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That just sounds like Rick and Morty with extra steps.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
McD's marketing department played too much FO:4
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skyotter: That just sounds like Rick and Morty with extra steps.


Someone's gonna get laid in college!
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sitting in any restaurant is a good time to do kegels.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is more flooglecrank than gooblebox.
 
One Sided Die
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great, now McDonald's can smell like fry oil AND a gym.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I love the commenter that said "Still more calories consumed than burned (sic)".

Yes, commenter. You eat to keep breathing. If you ran out of lunch instantly, it wouldn't exactly help with that.


Not sure if you're aware but that doesn't apply to a majority of the population who have been making themselves drought and famine resistant.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My fastest 300k ride was powered by McD's for breakfast, and gas station roller dogs for lunch.  Ride far enough and you can throw just about anything in the tank for fuel.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Enter the McMatrix
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: This is how it starts.

This is how it ends
[miro.medium.com image 752x506]


Not nessisarily. I mean, what's the weight limit? That alone would sabotage American implementation.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: My fastest 300k ride was powered by McD's for breakfast, and gas station roller dogs for lunch.  Ride far enough and you can throw just about anything in the tank for fuel.


technabob.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeeeeeeah, that'll go over really well in certain locations.

'I ain't pedalin' no g'damn bi-cycle while I plow through these here six Big Macs! Beside my body-mass is too successful for those itty-bitty seats.'
 
atomic-age
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It should be popular with capitalism's willing idiots who believe breaks are for wimps.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, that just sounds like slavery...with...extra steps.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nothing beats the combined smell of McDonalds and sweat.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Somaticasual: I love the commenter that said "Still more calories consumed than burned (sic)".

Yes, commenter. You eat to keep breathing. If you ran out of lunch instantly, it wouldn't exactly help with that.

Not sure if you're aware but that doesn't apply to a majority of the population who have been making themselves drought and famine resistant.


Still. I think it's safe to assume you're not going to run out of the calories in a big mac while pedaling for the duration of eating it...That's the point of food. It's fuel for the time you're not eating.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Do they tell customers they need to pedal that bike for three hours to burn off half a large fries?


Not a whole lot of registered dietitians eating at McDonald's. The folks who understand calorie density are not the target demographic for french fries.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Russ1642: Somaticasual: I love the commenter that said "Still more calories consumed than burned (sic)".

Yes, commenter. You eat to keep breathing. If you ran out of lunch instantly, it wouldn't exactly help with that.

Not sure if you're aware but that doesn't apply to a majority of the population who have been making themselves drought and famine resistant.

Still. I think it's safe to assume you're not going to run out of the calories in a big mac while pedaling for the duration of eating it...That's the point of food. It's fuel for the time you're not eating.


You're worried about people losing too much weight while eating farking McDonalds.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Somaticasual: Russ1642: Somaticasual: I love the commenter that said "Still more calories consumed than burned (sic)".

Yes, commenter. You eat to keep breathing. If you ran out of lunch instantly, it wouldn't exactly help with that.

Not sure if you're aware but that doesn't apply to a majority of the population who have been making themselves drought and famine resistant.

Still. I think it's safe to assume you're not going to run out of the calories in a big mac while pedaling for the duration of eating it...That's the point of food. It's fuel for the time you're not eating.

You're worried about people losing too much weight while eating farking McDonalds.


You might need to re-read those comments and consider how one might make themselves famine resistant.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Russ1642: Somaticasual: Russ1642: Somaticasual: I love the commenter that said "Still more calories consumed than burned (sic)".

Yes, commenter. You eat to keep breathing. If you ran out of lunch instantly, it wouldn't exactly help with that.

Not sure if you're aware but that doesn't apply to a majority of the population who have been making themselves drought and famine resistant.

Still. I think it's safe to assume you're not going to run out of the calories in a big mac while pedaling for the duration of eating it...That's the point of food. It's fuel for the time you're not eating.

You're worried about people losing too much weight while eating farking McDonalds.

You might need to re-read those comments and consider how one might make themselves famine resistant.


Oh. You're the one that said that.

See. I can't tell because you're both saying the same thing but acting like you're not...
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.