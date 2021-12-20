 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Abc.net.au)   Baby shark, chomp chomp chomp chomp chomp chomp
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boofhead.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eww. Chew with your mouth closed.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh gee not this type of story again.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think with as many crocs as they have there this would kinda be a normal thing.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a fishing trip for barramundi on a river West of Darwin when my line snagged on the bottom. I was leaning over the side of the boat with a tool for freeing the snags when out of my pocket slides my new digital camera with a wealth of great pics. Almost dove in after it. Except the river was home to some salties, and you can't be sure that you're snagged on a rock.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't nature grand? Last night I could hear the coyotes in the forest behind my house.
They were howling & snarling greetings to a bunny or something.
The wolves will "greet" the coyotes soon - then the gorillas will "greet" the wolves - then winter will kill us all.
*sings 'Circle of Life'*
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well I guess we know the winner then...
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Am assuming we know who won that one then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When it comes to Australia, I always assume everything is capable of eating everything else.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mr Johnson said people had come from far and wide for years to get a chance to see the reptile.
"Tey call him Boofhead because he's got a wide head on him.
"He's definitely the king of that stretch."
He said he hoped his video would spread awareness about the crocodile's presence in the waterway.
"Be respectful of the animals in the environment and be extra cautious," Mr Johnson said.
"Stand well back, be respectful, don't harm the animal, take your photos but don't try and feed him.
********************
The shark became entangled in old fishing line on the bank and soon fell victim to the croc, believed to be at least four metres long.

Hey, maybe you could clean up that old fishing  line on the beach, dumbasses.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Baby Shark | Kids Songs and Nursery Rhymes | Animal Songs from Bounce Patrol
Youtube j8z7UjET1Is


/ yeah, sure kid, I guess we can watch it again.
// oh clumsy me I bumped it back to the beginning.
/// And again! Wow so clumsy, very sorry kid.
 
