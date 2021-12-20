 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Chicago Business)   Much like a Farker at last call, CDC wishes it had done a better job keeping track of shots   (chicagobusiness.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No way in hell the homebound (can't leave home without a lot of help) 65+ population has been reached to that extent. It's tricky enough to reach them in cities where you might find a vial's worth all in one apartment building, but out in the suburbs or the country, when time is of the essence? Good luck.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The only way for the cdc is by getting data from the states. Every republican led state is lying about their deaths from covid. You think they'll be honest about shots delivered?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is rather awkward. I got my two jabs and rather generic cards saying I got them, but nothing about me. And now I have to get a booster, and my county hasn't improved the cards. It's probably not enough to show in New York or England. I could link you back to my county website, but would they accept it? Dunno. Will I be traveling to places that care, probably not.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So they went from 99.9% revised to 95%...

I bet would be that they got some new numbers in, it ended up above 100%, and they realized that their data might not be as clean as they thought it was.

Would be nice to know how they came up with the revised number, though.

Are they looking to see if people might've gotten their shots across multiple states, or just trying to de-duplicate within each state?
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oneiros: So they went from 99.9% revised to 95%...

I bet would be that they got some new numbers in, it ended up above 100%, and they realized that their data might not be as clean as they thought it was.

Would be nice to know how they came up with the revised number, though.

Are they looking to see if people might've gotten their shots across multiple states, or just trying to de-duplicate within each state?


Multiple providers that use different reporting systems?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Keep track of shots?  I'm lucky if I keep track of my pants on the way home in the morning.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Keep track of shots?  I'm lucky if I keep track of my pants on the way home in the morning.


We found Jeff garlins fark handle.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks, Brandon!

/s
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It is rather awkward. I got my two jabs and rather generic cards saying I got them, but nothing about me. And now I have to get a booster, and my county hasn't improved the cards. It's probably not enough to show in New York or England. I could link you back to my county website, but would they accept it? Dunno. Will I be traveling to places that care, probably not.


I got my first two from a FEMA tent.

The info on the shots were little stickers (when, where, vial number, etc).  But my info was just written in by hand

I had pre-registered, so I assume I might be in a real database somewhere, but you can probably just write it in yourself if there's a place for your name and whatever.

And then my booster info (from a CVS) was also written in by hand.

/helpful tip:  when you get your booster, remember to take your card
//they might accept the picture on your phone so you can get the shot, but then you have to come back with your card so you'll have a record of it
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We had a big push at the onset for shot clinics at long term care facilities.  The paperwork for the shots was a pain in the butt, but we gave tons of them.  I know my employer hasn't done any third dose/booster shot clinics, and a lot of those patients aren't getting online any time to soon to set up an appointment for a booster.

There were plenty of clinics in the area that didn't bill people's insurance.  We'll bill a third dose, and the insurance will come back and say the patient never had the first two  Just dandy.  The university was calling us to ask us to "fix" our billing because they were billing dose #1 AFTER we (retail pharmacy) already administered dose #2.  Mrs. Kitty's shots were done through the county, which took six months to submit the shots to our insurance, who then took two months to process the claims.

This is all one massive clusterfark.
 
oldfool
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shooter "finger gun" McGavin would have done a better job of it but he was busy eating pieces of shiat for breakfast.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was listening to NPR on the way in.  In order to get Hispanics vaccinated, they weren't requiring ID (cause deportation/fear of the government they migrated to).  As a Level 6 a--hole, I immediately jumped to "Ah!  They go in for multiple shots and sell the blank vaccination cards on the LatinX Market."

Hang on, Fox News just delivered a bag of cash.
Eh, the wife grabbed it.  Now it's spent,
Oh look, a 1099 for Fox News.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Oneiros: wildcardjack: It is rather awkward. I got my two jabs and rather generic cards saying I got them, but nothing about me. And now I have to get a booster, and my county hasn't improved the cards. It's probably not enough to show in New York or England. I could link you back to my county website, but would they accept it? Dunno. Will I be traveling to places that care, probably not.

I got my first two from a FEMA tent.

The info on the shots were little stickers (when, where, vial number, etc).  But my info was just written in by hand

I had pre-registered, so I assume I might be in a real database somewhere, but you can probably just write it in yourself if there's a place for your name and whatever.

And then my booster info (from a CVS) was also written in by hand.

/helpful tip:  when you get your booster, remember to take your card
//they might accept the picture on your phone so you can get the shot, but then you have to come back with your card so you'll have a record of it


I got my first at a FEMA site. I can sign in to the CDC site and see my shot record for it. I got my second at longs. I can log into longs an see my shot record. But I kept getting emails from the CDC telling me I needed to get my second shot.

Honestly, I posted previously here that the system was centralized in a fashion (VAMS docs seem to support that), but obviously it is not.
 
