Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Daily Mail)   "I want to acknowledge the gravity of this poor instructional decision, as students should never be asked to act out or portray any atrocity, especially genocide, war, or murder." Ya think?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's just Joe Goebbels third grade DC history class, created by one B. Cravenbow back in 1990.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: That's just Joe Goebbels third grade DC history class, created by one B. Cravenbow back in 1990.


I'm sure some parents are outraged - they weren't even asked to pretend to be Nazis!

/'pretend'
//cough
///cough
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring on the lawsuits and felony child abuse charges for that racist biatch. And if the school doesn't fire her worthless ass sue them, too.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Because the Jews ruined Christmas"...
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than acting out hitlers suicide i see no problem with things like this. The point of them is to make the kids feel like monsters for the acts they recreate so they have the emotional impact of the event to a tiny degree, and understand it far better than if they just read it in a book. People dont understand that a really good teacher isnt always nice, they know when to make history hurt to drive it home and lessen the chances of it being forgotten or actually done again
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Other than acting out hitlers suicide i see no problem with things like this. The point of them is to make the kids feel like monsters for the acts they recreate so they have the emotional impact of the event to a tiny degree, and understand it far better than if they just read it in a book. People dont understand that a really good teacher isnt always nice, they know when to make history hurt to drive it home and lessen the chances of it being forgotten or actually done again


Fark. You. Really. Just fark you in the mouth for your evil. If you think for a goddam moment that traumatizing little children, making them dig pretend graves, telling the Jewish ones to kill themselves, and hissing racist filth about the "Jews ruining Christmas" plus the other racist poison which they mentioned but didn't quote is in any way good you are a monster.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Other than acting out hitlers suicide i see no problem with things like this. The point of them is to make the kids feel like monsters for the acts they recreate so they have the emotional impact of the event to a tiny degree, and understand it far better than if they just read it in a book. People dont understand that a really good teacher isnt always nice, they know when to make history hurt to drive it home and lessen the chances of it being forgotten or actually done again


Did you have the motherfarking gall to say that when other schools "sold" Black students during mock slave auctions? Did you catch the part where this evil biatch told the children to keep quiet and not tell anyone? Did you catch the part where the whole farking class is in therapy?
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The teacher clearly did not see the issue.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But... A holiday in Cambodia sounds so lovely.

Was that wrong? Should I not not have done that?
 
Blink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Other than acting out hitlers suicide i see no problem with things like this. The point of them is to make the kids feel like monsters for the acts they recreate so they have the emotional impact of the event to a tiny degree, and understand it far better than if they just read it in a book. People dont understand that a really good teacher isnt always nice, they know when to make history hurt to drive it home and lessen the chances of it being forgotten or actually done again


Well, there is the whole age appropriate issue you rather ignored.

When my kids were pre-school age, they when to a Lutheran church for early studies (hey, there were really good teachers there).  Anyway, at some point they had a "fair" with a bunch of interactive tables and stations.  Most were pretty innocuous jesus-y things.

But the Principal/Pastor created this one table, which I shall refer to as the Abortion Table.  Basically, it was set at pre-schooler height and had a number of flaps on it.  When the kids flipped them, they were informed that they just aborted millions of children or that they approved Roe v Wade and the consequences were dire, etc, etc.  It was seriously effed up.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was this the teacher?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wxboy: The teacher clearly did not see the issue.


FouadFamilyGuy.gif
 
thisispete
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And he's in DC, with the highly reputable Holocaust Museum, which offers excellent teaching resources in the field. And their advice is that teaching the Holocaust is best for grade 6 and above.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People say sometimes that it's the parents and not the students, but I've found it easier to call a student a b*tch instead his or her mother.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next week, on Child Nazi Theatre, 4th graders hold on for their lives in the Warsaw Ghetto, whilst the third-grade brings us the failure of the Maginot Line.
 
janzee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: "Because the Jews ruined Christmas"...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Other than acting out hitlers suicide i see no problem with things like this. The point of them is to make the kids feel like monsters for the acts they recreate so they have the emotional impact of the event to a tiny degree, and understand it far better than if they just read it in a book. People dont understand that a really good teacher isnt always nice, they know when to make history hurt to drive it home and lessen the chances of it being forgotten or actually done again


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is SO horrifically mis-judged I laughed so hard I nearly coughed up a lung.
 
wademh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember in 3rd grade when the class was acting squirrelly, the teacher decided we needed a bit of exercise so we could get back to work. So it was "Jump down turn around pick a bale of cotton, jump down turn around pick a bale of hay, or lordy, pick a bale of cotton, ..." Just one of the happy working songs of the South.
 
Northern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: "Because the Jews ruined Christmas"...


I've stopped trying to understand the insanity of Q-anon types.
On the other hand this teacher is not so alone in their belief that Xmas should be a core part of the December school culture.  Our Libby lib Boston suburb recently eliminated Jewish and Muslim school holidays in favor of Christian ones only.  They moved those "other" religious days off to random parts of the year instead.
/America, very nice
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
About as bad as this (first best match)

Cotton Picking Field Trip [Chinese Sub]
Youtube rVXjJQi9Sc0


You know it's NSFW unless you're working for ACLU or NAACP.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Other than acting out hitlers suicide i see no problem with things like this. The point of them is to make the kids feel like monsters for the acts they recreate so they have the emotional impact of the event to a tiny degree, and understand it far better than if they just read it in a book. People dont understand that a really good teacher isnt always nice, they know when to make history hurt to drive it home and lessen the chances of it being forgotten or actually done again


I'm willing to bet that this taught them a lot more about the teacher than it did about the Holocaust.
 
