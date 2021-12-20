 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Real Life Ambience promises "1 Hour of fire sounds for the whole family." And considering the last 2 years, "Fall asleep to the sounds of the world around us," is no idle boast. Forget that dull video of crackling logs. This is us in 2021   (youtube.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect loop for New Year's Eve party!
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Bubble Wrap
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's gonna be a tough call between this and Rick & Mortys inter dimensional Yule this xmas
A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log | Rick and Morty | adult swim
Youtube jRPx-kaj8l8
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Step 8: Unleash my true racist persona
/Roseann Barr (I was going to post an image and decided it was for the best if I didn't ...yikes)
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

berylman: Step 8: Unleash my true racist persona
/Roseann Barr (I was going to post an image and decided it was for the best if I didn't ...yikes)


I'm really curious what thread this actually belongs to
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: berylman: Step 8: Unleash my true racist persona
/Roseann Barr (I was going to post an image and decided it was for the best if I didn't ...yikes)

I'm really curious what thread this actually belongs to


Whoops. I thought this was the Ambien thread. It's 3:10 am and I should be asleep. Has anyone seen a bichon-frise named Mandy?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: Serious Post on Serious Thread: berylman: Step 8: Unleash my true racist persona
/Roseann Barr (I was going to post an image and decided it was for the best if I didn't ...yikes)

I'm really curious what thread this actually belongs to

Whoops. I thought this was the Ambien thread. It's 3:10 am and I should be asleep. Has anyone seen a bichon-frise named Mandy?


The dog at the end of Thanks Smokey is a Bichon?
 
