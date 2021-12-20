 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(ABC News)   Article claims "US Houses of worship struggle to rebuild attendance". It's amost as if US Christians were hit extremely hard by this Covid-19 pandemic for some strange reason   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Followup, Protestantism, United Methodist Church, Christianity in the United States, Christian terms, Mainline, person services, United Church of Christ, houses of worship  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's frustrating," she said. "People just seem to want to leave home less these days."
Uh, because Pandemic?
/oblig
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We've also seen the kind of people you support.. or remain silent about.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd bet you'd have people beating the doors down if you guys spent all those donations on bettering the community instead of funding private jets and stadium churches.
 
killershark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I never heard of "prayer warriors" until Covid. They seem to be praying for a lot of people who end up dying. So any so-called church that relies on them to heal people is one in going to have to skip.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dang. Guess they'll have to take out a loan with the almighty bank of Topeka, Kansas.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Deus vult?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

killershark: I never heard of "prayer warriors" until Covid. They seem to be praying for a lot of people who end up dying. So any so-called church that relies on them to heal people is one in going to have to skip.


At least at my/my parents' church, it's people who pray for the sick, but in addition to modern medicine, not instead of it.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Between eagerly jumping in bed with the closest thing to the literal biblical Antichrist, and their behavior regarding the pandemic, loss of membership has been a hard fought victory.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

killershark: I never heard of "prayer warriors" until Covid. They seem to be praying for a lot of people who end up dying. So any so-called church that relies on them to heal people is one in going to have to skip.


It's been around for a while.

Mostly I've got heard it used by the pentacostal churches in reference to members that go out and do whatever asinine activism they are about. Cancelling Cosmo mag, or yelling at comic book store employees about D&D being of the devil.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I'd bet you'd have people beating the doors down if you guys spent all those donations on bettering the community instead of funding private jets and stadium churches.


But that's socialism! Sort of. Anyway it;s not what Jesus would do.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Might also have something to do with being on the wrong side of morality and history on literally everything these days.

Not a popular opinion here on "all religion is bad" Fark, but there was a time when Christians moved the needle forward in caring for the sick and marginalized (Google the social gospel movement, ya cynical bastards) but it's hard to argue evangelicalism has been anything but a cancer for 100 years in America.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Might also have something to do with being on the wrong side of morality and history on literally everything these days.

Not a popular opinion here on "all religion is bad" Fark, but there was a time when Christians moved the needle forward in caring for the sick and marginalized (Google the social gospel movement, ya cynical bastards) but it's hard to argue evangelicalism has been anything but a cancer for 100 years in America.


If you take religion out if the mix, you'd find that a certain percentage of people will still do those good things, a la Temple of Satan , who really are largely secular.

In the bigger picture you'll find that the actual good Samaritans are motivated in spite of religion, and never really make up for the actual damages that various religions do in the first place

My take anyway .
 
AeAe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More of these so-called 'Christians ' should get covid
 
