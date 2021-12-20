 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Law and Crime)   Bad: Woman strikes another vehicle and drives off without stopping. So much worse: and shortly thereafter collides with ANOTHER vehicle, this time killing the other driver. Holy fark: And drives off AGAIN, well, until her battered car breaks down   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow. I don't like stereotypes, but they start somewhere.

I got stuck behind an Asian lady who was probably still using her first tank of gas getting on the highway. 35 in a 70 is how people get killed, lady.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glenn Close fled the filming of 103 Dalmatians!?!  She wanted more wrecks?
 
