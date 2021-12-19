 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Stuff you find squirreled away in an old barn: Rusty tools, old cars, 18th- and 19th-century rifles and pistols as well as a Native American silver Concho belt, broken toasters. Hold up. Call the FBI   (wjactv.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Actual pictures the FBI released

fbi.govView Full Size


FBI article with better pics, but one is way to wide to fark.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The looks on their faces

somersetcountygazette.co.ukView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
YOU RATTED ME OUT SUNNAbiatch!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hobbess
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are we sure it wasn't a Wasteland game stash?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Actual pictures the FBI released

[fbi.gov image 850x199]

FBI article with better pics, but one is way to wide to fark.


Omg, a knife/gun
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gun buy back programs suck
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Re: correction apropos Native American silver Concho belt
Should read: "Most likely previously stolen artifacts re-stolen from PA museums in 1960s, 1970s returned"
 
tekmo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Thomas Gavin acknowledged having taken the artifacts during the 1960s and 1970s and keeping them in a barn for decades. Due in part to the statute of limitations, he couldn't be charged in any of the thefts

Statutes of Limitations are bullshiat. Crimes aren''t a tub of farking yogurt.

Cases and evidence should always be evaluated individually, If the evidence is shaky or unpersuasive, then move to dismiss the case.

But rapists and thieves like this asshole shouldn't get away with it forever just because they were able to get away with it for a while.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Toasters, even broken ones, can be lethal weapons. No wonder the FBI got involved. Have you ever stood on the sidewalk outside a 20-story building and had someone drop a toaster on your head from the topmost floor?

Well, let me just tell you one thing, it is NOT a pretty sight.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tekmo: FTFA: The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Thomas Gavin acknowledged having taken the artifacts during the 1960s and 1970s and keeping them in a barn for decades. Due in part to the statute of limitations, he couldn't be charged in any of the thefts

Statutes of Limitations are bullshiat. Crimes aren''t a tub of farking yogurt.

Cases and evidence should always be evaluated individually, If the evidence is shaky or unpersuasive, then move to dismiss the case.

But rapists and thieves like this asshole shouldn't get away with it forever just because they were able to get away with it for a while.


Its about integrity of the witnesses... I don't trust my mother on a thirty year old story, you sound like you want to go back Salem days
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Im glad the F.I.B. is focused on the important stuff though
 
