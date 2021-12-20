 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(USA Today)   Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Covids   (eu.usatoday.com) divider line
20
    Sick, The Guest, Cruise, Seas cruise, Cruise ship, cruise line, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The first person who tested positive in their group was Johnson's aunt, who is 66 and at high risk for COVID, O'Dell said.

WTF were you doing going on a cruise?

/everybody in this story is an asshole
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess: too good of a deal to turn down?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't you expecting to get a transmissible disease by buying a ticket for a cruise? It minimum I would expect to get violent diarrhea. In this day and age, who wouldn't expect COVID?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Relevant

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
2021 is going out with big March 2020 energy.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: WTF were you doing going on a cruise?


I'm going on a cruise this summer and IDGAF about Covid anymore.  Not one single shiat.

I'm vaxxed, boosted and living exactly like I did before Covid.  Concerts, sports, crowds, movies, travel all of it.
Haven't so much as caught a sniffle, so the vaccine seems to be doing it's job.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you recall the gastrointestinal diseases (now mostly eradicated) that used to plague these ships, a few mild Covid cases indicates a marked improvement.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Plague rats gonna plague rat. When are we going to make intentionally infecting others a felony?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Plague rats gonna plague rat. When are we going to make intentionally infecting others a felony?


Handle checks out.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: johnny_vegas: WTF were you doing going on a cruise?

I'm going on a cruise this summer and IDGAF about Covid anymore.  Not one single shiat.

I'm vaxxed, boosted and living exactly like I did before Covid.  Concerts, sports, crowds, movies, travel all of it.
Haven't so much as caught a sniffle, so the vaccine seems to be doing it's job.


Omicron, meet Tad_Waxpole. Tad_Waxpole, Omicron.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Somebody I talked to said something about going on a cruise and I was like "are you nuts?! Even before COVID, those things were just floating incubators."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: johnny_vegas: WTF were you doing going on a cruise?

I'm going on a cruise this summer and IDGAF about Covid anymore.  Not one single shiat.

I'm vaxxed, boosted and living exactly like I did before Covid.  Concerts, sports, crowds, movies, travel all of it.
Haven't so much as caught a sniffle, so the vaccine seems to be doing it's job.


Word to the wise

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look at the bright side. They managed an entire seven day cruise without a single major norovirus outbreak.
 
wxboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Clearly we're all stuck in a time loop going back 21 months. I guess that means Trump is in fact president again.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Tad_Waxpole: johnny_vegas: WTF were you doing going on a cruise?

I'm going on a cruise this summer and IDGAF about Covid anymore.  Not one single shiat.

I'm vaxxed, boosted and living exactly like I did before Covid.  Concerts, sports, crowds, movies, travel all of it.
Haven't so much as caught a sniffle, so the vaccine seems to be doing it's job.

Word to the wise

[Fark user image image 425x338]


I forgot to add the part. Stay safe.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA: The first person who tested positive in their group was Johnson's aunt, who is 66 and at high risk for COVID, O'Dell said.

WTF were you doing going on a cruise?

/everybody in this story is an asshole


Couldn't beat the Price, and with her age how many more Cruises is she going to have a chance to take?
;)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: johnny_vegas: WTF were you doing going on a cruise?

I'm going on a cruise this summer and IDGAF about Covid anymore.  Not one single shiat.

I'm vaxxed, boosted and living exactly like I did before Covid.  Concerts, sports, crowds, movies, travel all of it.
Haven't so much as caught a sniffle, so the vaccine seems to be doing it's job.


I hope you have fun and stay safe.
/unlike the people in TFA, I hope no one in your group is at high risk for COVID and if the worst happens and someone in your group does contract COVID, you don't blame the cruise line
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Scheduled to take a cruise in a few weeks.

/Not worried, vaccinated and recently boosted.
//Finished a cruise a few weeks ago and not even a sniffle
///Couldn't beat the price, is way less than travel, lodging, and food.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA: The first person who tested positive in their group was Johnson's aunt, who is 66 and at high risk for COVID, O'Dell said.

WTF were you doing going on a cruise?


Getting drunk at the buffet and not tipping the staff even though they earn slave wages and never see their families

What else would she be doing
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: 2021 is going out with big March 2020 energy.


Which is why the experts are predicting doom. Dooooom.
 
