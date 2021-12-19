 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Twitter)   Or maybe he had second thoughts   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's going to be great at remembering anniversaries.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyone who starts their marriage with this level of public, soul-crushing cringe has a bright, bright divorce ahead of them.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bet she says fark no to the absent guy.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, at least the audience was spread out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bet she already did
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Well, at least the audience was spread out.


It's the Dolphins. It would look like that with or without covid. And they were playing the Jets.

/lowly Dolphins fan
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops! Sorry honey, I was in the john.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey, why weren't you at your marriage proposal?"

"I was getting a wiener."
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the dumbest and oldest bit ever. It's like when a radio jock does something 'controversial' and gets 'suspended' right around the time they were supposed to take a vacation and suddenly they're back on the air 2 weeks later.

Get a new bit!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: "Honey, why weren't you at your marriage proposal?"

"I was getting a wiener."


Penis
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: solokumba: Well, at least the audience was spread out.

It's the Dolphins. It would look like that with or without covid. And they were playing the Jets.

/lowly Dolphins fan


And yet they still have an outside chance of getting into the playoffs.

I can't judge though. The Steelers seem determined to make me suffer one way or another.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dude, you're calling in a scoreboard proposal for Frank? He's only been dating that girl for like 2 weeks!"

"I know, lol."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAKE - Never There
Youtube VxqaI_c9j_g
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently she said yes afterwards. The size of the ring must've made up for it. Guy looks like a complete douche bro.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She could do better.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do know that these things are scripted and played by actors, right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever been to a wedding where all of the grooms friends were jiggling their car keys at him as his bride walked down the aisle?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: RolfBlitzer: "Honey, why weren't you at your marriage proposal?"

"I was getting a wiener."

Penis


Mightier?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Apparently she said yes afterwards. The size of the ring must've made up for it. Guy looks like a complete douche bro.

[Fark user image image 425x237]


She ran out of nail polish before she got to pointer.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: jaivirtualcard: Apparently she said yes afterwards. The size of the ring must've made up for it. Guy looks like a complete douche bro.

[Fark user image image 425x237]

She ran out of nail polish before she got to pointer.


This is why I love fark.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

daffy: Oops! Sorry honey, I was in the john.


/john smiles, admires new ring on his finger.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Apparently she said yes afterwards. The size of the ring must've made up for it. Guy looks like a complete douche bro.

[Fark user image 425x237]


She got a Klingon head.
Good luck idiot bro.

Match made in Sto-vo-kor.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Apparently she said yes afterwards. The size of the ring must've made up for it. Guy looks like a complete douche bro.

[Fark user image 425x237]


Well, he is a Dolphins fan so . . .
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: jaivirtualcard: Apparently she said yes afterwards. The size of the ring must've made up for it. Guy looks like a complete douche bro.

[Fark user image image 425x237]

She ran out of nail polish before she got to pointer.


Probably the diddle finger. Klingon women are different.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm assuming this was scripted, like the kiss cam where the guy is too busy talking on his cellphone to notice. Or the kiss cam where the guy flips out a sign that says "She's my sister."
 
Incorrigible Astronaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chewielouie: jaivirtualcard: Apparently she said yes afterwards. The size of the ring must've made up for it. Guy looks like a complete douche bro.

[Fark user image 425x237]

Well, he is a Dolphins fan so . . .


The guy with the Jets shirt is a Dolphins fan?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Apparently she said yes afterwards. The size of the ring must've made up for it. Guy looks like a complete douche bro.

[Fark user image 425x237]


Behold, Florida in one photo.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Apparently she said yes afterwards. The size of the ring must've made up for it. Guy looks like a complete douche bro.

[Fark user image image 425x237]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
