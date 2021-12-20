 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Troublesome tennis star has been harmonized   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Yao Ming, Singapore Press Holdings, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, China at the 2008 Summer Olympics, People's Republic of China, China, Singapore, first foreign press interview  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now her family gets t live. Phew!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't trust China. China is asshole.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was a creepy read.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: That was a creepy read.


It's pretty much a Hallmark movie compared to how it could have gone in a totalitarian regime
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
China is about to become the dragon that ate itself.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It would be cool if our (murica) media and internet companies (twitter) could stand up china like they did trump.
 
