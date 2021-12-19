 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Like Heinz' ketchup, Omicron has 57 varieties. "It's almost like we're starting over with a different virus than where we began"   (npr.org) divider line
44
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you're saying I should wait to see Spider-Man?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image


/it's not ketchup on steak
//it's much worse than that
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shostie: So you're saying I should wait to see Spider-Man?


I'm waiting for a weekday matinee when decent people are at work.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shostie: So you're saying I should wait to see Spider-Man?


I think Omicron is the result of the Delta virus asking Dr Strange to make everyone forget it existed.

Fark user image
 
Jeff5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.


No, but they are sure as Fark responsible for vaccination numbers and mask usage being as piss-poor as they are.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.it
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We're much better at detecting virus DNA than we (humanity) were two years ago.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?


No.

The conservatives are all vaccinated.

The radical right, here and overseas, on the other hand...
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shostie: So you're saying I should wait to see Spider-Man?


No. Nothing is more important than seeing the latest of 5000 episodes of disposable dreck.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.


American Conservatives always blame every kind of problem on random people doing something that they claim offended God.

They deserve all the blame that they've ever vomited out of their mouths.
 
Kellner21
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Would this have happened if 100% of the population was vaccinated??

8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.


Oh, and the abolishment of one-way aisles in stores. Don't forget that.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was going to point out that TFA doesn't say Omicron comes in 57 varieties, but I know that sort of thing gets one labeled an anti-vax grandma-murdering plague-rat around here.

So I'll just say, Spider Man was worth the risk.

/vaxed
//three times
 
karl2025
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.


No, we bash American conservatives because they're responsible for the poor national response in the United States that has seen millions of us suffer and hundreds of thousands die and make our country more vulnerable to this new disease than we would be otherwise.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So then in half the time from the onset of this we're going to have 104 more variants?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
and what do we all get...

Fark user image
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.


This is Fark.  You don't need a reason to bash American conservatives here. Everything is their fault at all times.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Andric: I was going to point out that TFA doesn't say Omicron comes in 57 varieties, but I know that sort of thing gets one labeled an anti-vax grandma-murdering plague-rat around here.

So I'll just say, Spider Man was worth the risk.

/vaxed
//three times


You are correct. Omicron has 57 to 60 mutations that differentiate it from Delta, not 57 different kinds of Omicron.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think it means the Omicron variant displays 57 mutations (compared to the original Covid-19 virus?), rather than there are 57 types of Omicron.

IIRC, one of Omicron's main features is that it has over 30 mutations on its spike protein, making it more "sticky."
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Andric: I was going to point out that TFA doesn't say Omicron comes in 57 varieties, but I know that sort of thing gets one labeled an anti-vax grandma-murdering plague-rat around here.

So I'll just say, Spider Man was worth the risk.

/vaxed
//three times

You are correct. Omicron has 57 to 60 mutations that differentiate it from Delta, not 57 different kinds of Omicron.


Is it 57+ mutations compared to Delta, or compared to the original? I could never find anything that stated it explicitly, at least at my level of reading.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: 8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.

This is Fark.  You don't need a reason to bash American conservatives here. Everything is their fault at all times.


Well to be fair, the very latest coup attempt came, very not too long ago, came from the con party.  So yeah, there is that.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.


Nah, but it can be the thread where we are reminded that the virus is more likely to mutate in unvaccinated hosts. So pointing out the selfishness of unvaccinated conservatives is warranted.

Let's make it that thread.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I actually like Heinz 57 on some things. Not on a good cut of beef, but it's tasty on pork chops
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I actually like Heinz 57 on some things. Not on a good cut of beef, but it's tasty on pork chops


Shake n bake pork chops. Or a proper schnitzel.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I actually like Heinz 57 on some things. Not on a good cut of beef, but it's tasty on pork chops


Hot dogs?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Jeff5: Andric: I was going to point out that TFA doesn't say Omicron comes in 57 varieties, but I know that sort of thing gets one labeled an anti-vax grandma-murdering plague-rat around here.

So I'll just say, Spider Man was worth the risk.

/vaxed
//three times

You are correct. Omicron has 57 to 60 mutations that differentiate it from Delta, not 57 different kinds of Omicron.

Is it 57+ mutations compared to Delta, or compared to the original? I could never find anything that stated it explicitly, at least at my level of reading.


I think it's actually from the original Wuhan strain.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow buried lede, bible thumping Luddite shiathead Francis Collins is finally leaving to spend more time with his bible
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.


You sound dumb and unvaccinated.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: pastramithemosterotic: I actually like Heinz 57 on some things. Not on a good cut of beef, but it's tasty on pork chops

Hot dogs?


Oh what the fark.

This farking guy
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's political.
Fark user image
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: pastramithemosterotic: I actually like Heinz 57 on some things. Not on a good cut of beef, but it's tasty on pork chops

Hot dogs?


media.giphy.com
 
cravak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That would be kinda cool if we could go to the hospital and we choose which of the 57 varieties we get like baskin Robbins only with Covid
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.


Last I read, they have no idea where is originated yet, it was just first noticed in South Africa. I guess you just want to start a political war for no god damn reason.

https://www.advisory.com/daily-briefi​n​g/2021/12/03/omicron-origins
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: tonguedepressor: pastramithemosterotic: I actually like Heinz 57 on some things. Not on a good cut of beef, but it's tasty on pork chops

Hot dogs?

[media.giphy.com image 350x396] [View Full Size image _x_]


Do people really NOT put ketchup on hotdogs outside of the midwest?  It's right there on the condiment cart next to all the other crap you'd put on a burger, it's just blended ground meats in a different form. I'll often grab a dog and a burger from the meats platter and dress them both the same way- ketchup, mustard dots and covered in grilled onions. I'll put it on a brat if I don't have any mustard, and I draw the line at polish sausage, but I could still see it working.

Unacceptable ketchup uses include: On steak, on pizza, and on white bread with baloney.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: MythDragon: 8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.

This is Fark.  You don't need a reason to bash American conservatives here. Everything is their fault at all times.


Fark user image
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: 8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.

This is Fark.  You don't need a reason to bash American conservatives here. Everything is their fault at all times.


Well they are literal traitors... So yeah.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is this the thread where we bash American conservatives because they are somehow responsible for a variant that mutated overseas?

Ok, got it.  Proceed.


Ok. Fuggin' plague rats are why overseas viruses that mutated overseas are spreading domestically instead of stopping dead where detected.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeff5: No Catchy Nickname: Jeff5: Andric: I was going to point out that TFA doesn't say Omicron comes in 57 varieties, but I know that sort of thing gets one labeled an anti-vax grandma-murdering plague-rat around here.

So I'll just say, Spider Man was worth the risk.

/vaxed
//three times

You are correct. Omicron has 57 to 60 mutations that differentiate it from Delta, not 57 different kinds of Omicron.

Is it 57+ mutations compared to Delta, or compared to the original? I could never find anything that stated it explicitly, at least at my level of reading.

I think it's actually from the original Wuhan strain.


Thanks. That was my thought as well, but it's no more than a guess on my part.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's almost as if millions of GQP-ers refusing to get vaccinated means there are millions of hosts for COVID to hide in and mutate into different versions which may end up becoming more dangerous and/or against which none of our current vaccines work.

/Pig-headed Refusal to get vaccinated for anything other than genuine medical reasons is actively aiding Team COVID
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Plagues like COVID are going to be the norm going forward. Air travel virtually insures global spread of any significant viral vectors.
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's almost as if we've all forgotten how viruses are SUPPOSEDS TO WORK.
 
