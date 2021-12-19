 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NYPost)   No candy canes this Christmas, children. Just Covid and onions
    Unlikely, Candy cane, half of our candy cane order, candy canes, owner of Economy Candy, Confectionery, survey of local retailers, Candy, peppermint crops  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What farking kid actually *likes* candy canes?  They were always a "that's all you have left? Fine." kinda candy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: What farking kid actually *likes* candy canes?  They were always a "that's all you have left? Fine." kinda candy.


Counterpoint: if you licked them very carefully, you could sharpen them to a point and use them as weapons.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is schtick, right?

The ripple effect is creating havoc in the gingerbread house construction sector

I mean, this whole article is a gag, isn't it?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal, I've been getting onions in my stocking since 1988.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was the spaghetti harvest affected?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was ok until I hit that last paragraph. That had me searching for a satire tag. Kale candy canes. Really? Way to play to the "cityfolk are scary and dangerous" crowd, Murdoch. Couldn't keep your disgusting lies out of a even one article, could you?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kale and Ham flavored candy canes?
ICK

I'd get a case of each just for the lutz.


What the hell is going on with the peppermint crop?
Mints grow like weeds and you have to purposefully limit their spread.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually get various flavors and colors for my students (easy holiday treat) but everyone got plain old peppermint this year. Good to know I wasn't just a lazy shopper. There really wasn't a lot of choice.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peppermint harvest shortage eh? The peppermint ones suck.

The fruity and jelly belly ones are where it's at.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caramelized onions is da bomb diggity.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BraniacsDaughtr: I usually get various flavors and colors for my students (easy holiday treat) but everyone got plain old peppermint this year. Good to know I wasn't just a lazy shopper. There really wasn't a lot of choice.


Just out of curiosity are you a teacher? Is it true that you have to buy your own supplies for your class?
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Post so I'm doubting the existence of candy canes, Christmas, children, Covid and onions.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tangentially related CSB:

Was talking with someone who caught a mild case of covid while fully vaccinated (pre-booster availability). She lost all sense of taste and smell for a couple of days and took the opportunity to eat all kinds of things she normally hated. You know, for science and laughs.

She normally can't eat raw onion in any form or amount. Now she has video of her eating one like an apple.

/also drank her way through all the weird flavored liqueurs that had accumulated in the booze cabinet
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess TFA is basically "we called one mom and pop store and they didn't have any" BS articles. I was literally just at Walmart tonight getting a small list of groceries (that also literally took me over 30 minutes standing in line for) and they had quite a number of varying types of candy canes lining the shelves of the holiday candy isle.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other mint flavored candies are still around. We'll live.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the top-of-the-line peppermint?
We need top-of-the-line peppermint!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry. This is just a weak attempt by the tooth fairy to discourage holiday cavities.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! You won't be able to buy a box of candy canes that you'll just throw away in a month. The horror!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take some free onions, thanks.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer artisanal, small batch candy canes.

#47 Making hand made candy canes and a little history about Candy Canes
Youtube EXOouUXqPyI
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Borscht: This is schtick, right?

The ripple effect is creating havoc in the gingerbread house construction sector

I mean, this whole article is a gag, isn't it?


Jesus, I hope so. What a waste of bandwidth.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never liked candy canes because I guess I just don't like peppermint. Maybe if they were lifesavers wintogreen flavored. I've enjoyed the Spree and Starburst flavored ones.

Hmm, just thinking, some gobstopper ones would rule too. I don't do sugar as much as possible these days but I'll enjoy a few of these candies from time to time.
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: BraniacsDaughtr: I usually get various flavors and colors for my students (easy holiday treat) but everyone got plain old peppermint this year. Good to know I wasn't just a lazy shopper. There really wasn't a lot of choice.

Just out of curiosity are you a teacher? Is it true that you have to buy your own supplies for your class?


Yes, I am a teacher, but I teach music at different elementary schools, so my situation is different. When I was a classroom teacher, we were given so much money at the beginning of the year, but that was it. I relied on grant money for sheet music and instruments.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mochunk: I've never liked candy canes because I guess I just don't like peppermint. Maybe if they were lifesavers wintogreen flavored. I've enjoyed the Spree and Starburst flavored ones.

Hmm, just thinking, some gobstopper ones would rule too. I don't do sugar as much as possible these days but I'll enjoy a few of these candies from time to time.


Wtf is a gobstopper
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well if I were to make onion rings for Christmas and someone else brought candy canes I can guarantee that the onion rings would be more popular.  People would be disappointed when I stopped making them, whereas there would be leftover candy canes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: mochunk: I've never liked candy canes because I guess I just don't like peppermint. Maybe if they were lifesavers wintogreen flavored. I've enjoyed the Spree and Starburst flavored ones.

Hmm, just thinking, some gobstopper ones would rule too. I don't do sugar as much as possible these days but I'll enjoy a few of these candies from time to time.

Wtf is a gobstopper


really?

A small jawbreaker.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: mochunk: I've never liked candy canes because I guess I just don't like peppermint. Maybe if they were lifesavers wintogreen flavored. I've enjoyed the Spree and Starburst flavored ones.

Hmm, just thinking, some gobstopper ones would rule too. I don't do sugar as much as possible these days but I'll enjoy a few of these candies from time to time.

Wtf is a gobstopper


Wonkabrand jawbreaker.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Kale and Ham flavored candy canes?
ICK

I'd get a case of each just for the lutz.


What the hell is going on with the peppermint crop?
Mints grow like weeds and you have to purposefully limit their spread.


I have five varieties going (sweet, chocolate, pineapple, cinnamon and spearmint) and they all got stringy and f*cked up. I am actually glad to hear it a thing.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Demetrius: What farking kid actually *likes* candy canes?  They were always a "that's all you have left? Fine." kinda candy.


Seriously? Now we have people hating on candy canes?

Now tell us how much you hate presents, cocoa, and fun.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: El Borscht: This is schtick, right?

The ripple effect is creating havoc in the gingerbread house construction sector

I mean, this whole article is a gag, isn't it?

Jesus, I hope so. What a waste of bandwidth.


Yes totally "AFI" article. I was just on Walmart mail order site and my gawd you could buy cases of the crap.

/arm flailing incident
 
Birnone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Tangentially related CSB:

Was talking with someone who caught a mild case of covid while fully vaccinated (pre-booster availability). She lost all sense of taste and smell for a couple of days and took the opportunity to eat all kinds of things she normally hated. You know, for science and laughs.

She normally can't eat raw onion in any form or amount. Now she has video of her eating one like an apple.

/also drank her way through all the weird flavored liqueurs that had accumulated in the booze cabinet


I plan to eat Velveeta covered anchovies if that happens to me, and wash it down with grapefruit juice.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ari Shaffir - Butt Stuff - This Is Not Happening - Uncensored
Youtube Q62fi5ZaARU
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Primus - Candyman (Official Video)
Youtube 5C9jJ2O79XI
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: mochunk: I've never liked candy canes because I guess I just don't like peppermint. Maybe if they were lifesavers wintogreen flavored. I've enjoyed the Spree and Starburst flavored ones.

Hmm, just thinking, some gobstopper ones would rule too. I don't do sugar as much as possible these days but I'll enjoy a few of these candies from time to time.

Wtf is a gobstopper


Oh c'mon, it was in the farking movie!!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I must live in supply chain heaven. There are candy canes at every store I've been to.
I haven't had trouble finding anything in stores.
I haven't had any trouble getting products in the mail or from UPS or Fedex. Letters, that was something else.

Is this more about the people who go shopping five days before xmas?
 
