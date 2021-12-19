 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(ABC News)   You want a trip to Oz? This is how trips to Oz get started. Or maybe it is just what happens after grandma gets hit on the head with a water tank. Hero tag for the bathtub   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
8
    More: Hero, United States, ARIA Charts, State, Sheriff, Vanderbilt University, Ohio, Saturday, Nashville, Tennessee  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2021 at 9:17 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm too delicate for prison.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tank for the bathtub?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: Tank for the bathtub?


You're welcome.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I put bunnies in a tub in a hurricane once
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Save the siblings, save the world.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skinink: Save the siblings, save the world.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


They should have sheltered in the Rouge.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See, it's not always bad to throw the baby out with the bathwater.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But seriously, though, the hero tag should go to the grandmother for knowing to put her kids in the tub.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.