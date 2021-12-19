 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   We're still not sure if Omicron is really less severe than Delta, but for the first time in South Africa, new Covid cases and ICU admissions and deaths are not correlating   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait two weeks.

All our shopping is done here. :-) See everyone next year!
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You see how on those first and third waves, deaths lag about a week behind cases? I wouldn't go popping any champagne about this wave just yet.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aimtastic: You see how on those first and third waves, deaths lag about a week behind cases? I wouldn't go popping any champagne about this wave just yet.


Or lag a couple weeks or whatever that tiny print on the x axis is that my old eyes can't see.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.


that's the hope
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just saw stats for NYC in a tweet.

There's barely a budge in the hospitalization rate for the vaccinated; it's a big old roller-coaster for the plague rats.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.


Actually, a virus wants to live, and needs a host.  Killing people is a failure to evolve, a suboptimal outcome.  It's becoming a more effective virus, which actually means *less* death.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
""We don't know, but we're gonna say it is "


That's not science
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.

Actually, a virus wants to live, and needs a host.  Killing people is a failure to evolve, a suboptimal outcome.  It's becoming a more effective virus, which actually means *less* death.


Viruses aren't alive
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Africa?

"Biological immunity!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's just been revoked".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.

that's the hope


Well, maybe. While it's certainly good if it's less effective at killing people, there's still all the other negative effects that come from a serious COVID infection other than death. If it's sitting at more infective and more people getting long COVID, that's still not great.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Naido: JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.

Actually, a virus wants to live, and needs a host.  Killing people is a failure to evolve, a suboptimal outcome.  It's becoming a more effective virus, which actually means *less* death.

Viruses aren't alive


I don't think they technically experience desire, either.  Got me again!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.

Actually, a virus wants to live, and needs a host.  Killing people is a failure to evolve, a suboptimal outcome.  It's becoming a more effective virus, which actually means *less* death.


Counterpoint: TFG and GQP.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: plecos: JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.

that's the hope

Well, maybe. While it's certainly good if it's less effective at killing people, there's still all the other negative effects that come from a serious COVID infection other than death. If it's sitting at more infective and more people getting long COVID, that's still not great.


Yep
Millions of people seriously ill at the same time is still going to suck.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Bootleg: plecos: JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.

that's the hope

Well, maybe. While it's certainly good if it's less effective at killing people, there's still all the other negative effects that come from a serious COVID infection other than death. If it's sitting at more infective and more people getting long COVID, that's still not great.

Yep
Millions of people seriously ill at the same time is still going to suck.


that Is also true...maybe they get sick and don't need hospital.  I guess we are going to FAFO.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

plecos: cretinbob: Bootleg: plecos: JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.

that's the hope

Well, maybe. While it's certainly good if it's less effective at killing people, there's still all the other negative effects that come from a serious COVID infection other than death. If it's sitting at more infective and more people getting long COVID, that's still not great.

Yep
Millions of people seriously ill at the same time is still going to suck.

that Is also true...maybe they get sick and don't need hospital.  I guess we are going to FAFO.


It's more than being sick enough to require hospitalization.
What do you think a million people not being able to go to work is going to do?

Hint: See 2020
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Naido: JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.

Actually, a virus wants to live, and needs a host.  Killing people is a failure to evolve, a suboptimal outcome.  It's becoming a more effective virus, which actually means *less* death.


Yeah, that's great and all, until it spawns a Republican wing.
 
sleze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
By Jove! It is finally April!
 
rohar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Actually, a virus wants to live


For accuracy's sake, viruses are too simple to want anything much.  They surely don't want to mutate.

They just do.  Sometimes that mutation is successful, sometimes it's not.
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this doctor and all scientists involved are well aware that there are lags. How about we stop trying to lecture people who very clearly have more expertise than us for supposedly overlooking basic statistical pitfalls?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When is NyQuil going to come out with a COVID treatment medicine?
 
bthom37
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'm pretty sure this doctor and all scientists involved are well aware that there are lags. How about we stop trying to lecture people who very clearly have more expertise than us for supposedly overlooking basic statistical pitfalls?


They have lesser degrees from places that waste all their money on brick & mortar people's and laboratory equipment.

Farkers instead have the collective intelligence of the 5000th most popular website in the world behind them.  No wasted physical spaces, only the keen minds of a generation raised by a squirrel with enormous testicles.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aimtastic: You see how on those first and third waves, deaths lag about a week behind cases? I wouldn't go popping any champagne about this wave just yet.


The red line is flat.  Not budging. This variant is sticky but wimpy.  If you're vaxxed, go about your business.  Shutdowns are unnecessary.  No more government handouts.  Get back to work you chicken littles.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sleze: [c.tenor.com image 498x211] [View Full Size image _x_]


austerity101: I'm pretty sure this doctor and all scientists involved are well aware that there are lags. How about we stop trying to lecture people who very clearly have more expertise than us for supposedly overlooking basic statistical pitfalls?


Come on, guys, I need something to do!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aimtastic: You see how on those first and third waves, deaths lag about a week behind cases? I wouldn't go popping any champagne about this wave just yet.


SA is two weeks past where deaths and admissions really started ramping up compared to the other waves.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait, there's a South Africa???
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rohar: Sexy Jesus: Actually, a virus wants to live

For accuracy's sake, viruses are too simple to want anything much.  They surely don't want to mutate.

They just do.  Sometimes that mutation is successful, sometimes it's not.


I know nothing about this topic so I'm super confused on how a non-conscience object cares about it's future existence by replicating? What's even the drive?

(I'm in a very rare  situation where I'm actually being completely serious, albeit pretty stoned).

There already seems to be some pretty smart people in here: how can it care about replicating all the while mutating to encourage more replication?

I didn't make it so far in Bio, this is a sincere question from a total layman.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Wait, there's a South Africa???


There's even a North Dakota!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You fark nuts are insufferable.  Just turn off the internet, hide under your bed, and shut the fark up.
 
baorao
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'm pretty sure this doctor and all scientists involved are well aware that there are lags. How about we stop trying to lecture people who very clearly have more expertise than us for supposedly overlooking basic statistical pitfalls?


These doctors are limited to the patients and data from their in-person scientific research. But on Fark anyone in the world can write anything they want about any subject, so you know you are getting the best possible information.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: aimtastic: You see how on those first and third waves, deaths lag about a week behind cases? I wouldn't go popping any champagne about this wave just yet.

The red line is flat.  Not budging. This variant is sticky but wimpy.  If you're vaxxed, go about your business.  Shutdowns are unnecessary.  No more government handouts.  Get back to work you chicken littles.


fark off plaquerat.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Wait, there's a South Africa???


Just south of Mexico
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aimtastic: You see how on those first and third waves, deaths lag about a week behind cases? I wouldn't go popping any champagne about this wave just yet.


The point is that they're already past the point that a steep increase would have started. Champagne cork popping may be premature, but, to continue the metaphor, it's probably time to put it on ice.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not worried. I'm chugging my Joe Rogan approved T-Rex dewormer.
 
olderbudnoweiser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Naido: JerseyTim: lol this dumbass covid mutated itself right out of relevance.

Actually, a virus wants to live, and needs a host.  Killing people is a failure to evolve, a suboptimal outcome.  It's becoming a more effective virus, which actually means *less* death.


Meanwhile, cancer be like, "Hold my beer!"
 
