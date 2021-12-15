 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Good news, Farkers. It turns out most of you are average   (nypost.com) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where can I get one of those rulers?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: [Fark user image image 670x445]

Where can I get one of those rulers?


Try your local sporting goods store.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So I'm even more above average. Excellent.

/Whar WEENERS tag whar?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have Peyronie's disease, do they grade you on a curve?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So I'm even more above average. Excellent.

/Whar WEENERS tag whar?


In Drew's basement getting drunk with 'Texas' tag!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: If you have Peyronie's disease, do they grade you on a curve?


Have you been farking around corners again?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: If you have Peyronie's disease, do they grade you on a curve?


If Pharmaceutical Ads were Real Life - Xiaflex
Youtube Uyi2izn8xnA
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the picture of the girl in the short skirt needed? We don't always have the time you know.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Tik Tok. So it must be true.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's not my fault if you don't know the metric system.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Was the picture of the girl in the short skirt needed? We don't always have the time you know.


Her penis is an example of one larger than average
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she's doing the measuring, the results may be exaggerated.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5.15" ?!?

That has to be a typo. You're supposed to measure from where the taint touches the asshole.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of things skew in that direction, making the majority above average. For example, if you have ten fingers you have an above average number of fingers.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: From Tik Tok. So it must be true.


As reported by the NY Post. When the daily mail chimes in, any doubts should be squashed.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: jaivirtualcard: Was the picture of the girl in the short skirt needed? We don't always have the time you know.

Her penis is an example of one larger than average


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news, Farkers. It turns out most of you are average

that's mean.
 
FritzCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm smart as a horse,
and hung like Einstein!
 
BarryJV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double up on the going down.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Save and use where someone claims to have 9".
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we're metric up here so my dick is huge.

Centimetres are pretty dammed impressive but if you break it down to millimeters it really changes the conversation.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: bearded clamorer: If you have Peyronie's disease, do they grade you on a curve?

[YouTube video: If Pharmaceutical Ads were Real Life - Xiaflex]


In the last few weeks, there actually has been a pharmaceutical commercial for Peyronie's treatment, which uses an abnormally shaped carrot.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: NM Volunteer: bearded clamorer: If you have Peyronie's disease, do they grade you on a curve?

[YouTube video: If Pharmaceutical Ads were Real Life - Xiaflex]

In the last few weeks, there actually has been a pharmaceutical commercial for Peyronie's treatment, which uses an abnormally shaped carrot.


How do you use the carrot to treat the condition?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: [Fark user image image 790x488]

/Save and use where someone claims to have 9".


I only use 9 when she is not a 10
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So McMurray was right
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ still a piece of sh*t
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummmmmm...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine's like a RedBull can.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks down*

Am female, what do?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: *looks down*

Am female, what do?


You get to point and laugh at anything below average.

Guys really love that...
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Farkers have a larger penis than the average New York Post readers, but then again, so do most women.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: *looks down*

Am female, what do?


What everyone else on Fark is doing, of course!

/drinking
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A lot of things skew in that direction, making the majority above average. For example, if you have ten fingers you have an above average number of fingers.


The average number of spines in a human body is slightly more than one
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Peki: *looks down*

Am female, what do?


Online you can select detachable ones in numerous sizes and colors.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: cyberspacedout: NM Volunteer: bearded clamorer: If you have Peyronie's disease, do they grade you on a curve?

[YouTube video: If Pharmaceutical Ads were Real Life - Xiaflex]

In the last few weeks, there actually has been a pharmaceutical commercial for Peyronie's treatment, which uses an abnormally shaped carrot.

How do you use the carrot to treat the condition?


From behind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [Fark user image image 425x423]


I really am "Big in Japan"
 
Pincy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"But the real length is probably less than that because most men with small wieners probably wouldn't consent to being involved in those studies."

Come on doc, stop trying to impress us with your high-tech medical jargon and talk to us in a language we can understand.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: 5.15" ?!?

That has to be a typo. You're supposed to measure from where the taint touches the asshole.


Where the taint touches the asshole is when the GOP chooses a candidate.
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Be like Luke Skywalker: close your eyes and stick it in the exhaust port.

/Consensually.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not small but it's not big enough to make a joke about.

Drew Carey - 101 big dick jokes
Youtube v1BFmA1Fwzc
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Mine's like a RedBull can.


The cone in 3 sizes
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The average size is only 5.15 inches?  That's just mean!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Was the picture of the girl in the short skirt needed? We don't always have the time you know.


Gotta be at the gym in 30 seconds?

/you only need 25
 
Peki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [Fark user image image 425x423]


Aw, poor Korea.

Congo! How you doin'?!
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pincy: "But the real length is probably less than that because most men with small wieners probably wouldn't consent to being involved in those studies."

Come on doc, stop trying to impress us with your high-tech medical jargon and talk to us in a language we can understand.


Using this logic, all the guys with giant schlongs can't make it to the testing facility because they drag the ground and make it too uncomfortable to walk there.

/unless they sling it on their shoulder like a Continental Soldier
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Peki: leeksfromchichis: [Fark user image image 425x423]

Aw, poor Korea.

Congo! How you doin'?!


Terrible. They brought us AIDSS and Ebola.

So you can have a massive schlong (or "have" a massive schlong) and worry about Ebola and AIDS.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Redh8t: SoundOfOneHandWanking: [Fark user image image 670x445]

Where can I get one of those rulers?

Try your local sporting goods store.
[Fark user image 425x152]


Fibonacci fail?
 
