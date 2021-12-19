 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Edmonton Journal)   Syphilitic cemetery bunnies from Canada. You wouldn't have heard of them - they're pretty underground   (edmontonjournal.com)
    Rabbit, feral domestic rabbits, Alberta government, haemorrhagic disease, rescue efforts, European rabbits, University of Alberta professor  
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's impossible because I used a c....oh Edmonton? I've never been to Canada.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't call them Mounties for nothing
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
RHD = Bunny Ebola

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn anti-vax bunnies.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
About 3 years back my neighborhood was overflowing with wild rabbits. Now its back to perhaps spotting one 2 - 3 times a year. I still find plenty of rabbit poop in the yard so they aren't all gone, but they no longer roam about in broad daylight without a care in the world.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a cemetery bunny may look like:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/I'm not assuming she has syphilis
//or RHD
///or a sammich
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They call us The Libidinous Fluffle.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ftfa

Edmonton's syphilitic cemetery bunnies killed off by different rare rabbit disease

Was the disease lead poisoning?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm surprisingly okay with this.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is there a tour t-shirt available at Hot Topic yet or can I order from their ironic website?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Syphilitic Cemetery Bunnies is my Rob Zombie cover band.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: What a cemetery bunny may look like:

[i.pinimg.com image 212x428]

/I'm not assuming she has syphilis
//or RHD
///or a sammich


Zip
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Syphilitic Cemetery Bunnies is my Rob Zombie cover band.


*shakes tiny impotent fists*
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: About 3 years back my neighborhood was overflowing with wild rabbits. Now its back to perhaps spotting one 2 - 3 times a year. I still find plenty of rabbit poop in the yard so they aren't all gone, but they no longer roam about in broad daylight without a care in the world.


I visit late at night and leave it there for you.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought Frank just went out for beer.
 
Creoena
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Froman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ChrisDe: Syphilitic Cemetery Bunnies is my Rob Zombie cover band.


Can't believe this took so long.
 
