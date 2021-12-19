 Skip to content
(AL.com)   How many military personnel have been granted religious exemptions from COVID vaccinations by service branches? Hint: What number starts with Z?   (al.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Chaplain, Religion, Chaplains, military service members, religious exemptions, Air Force officials, exemption requests  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only the whole country were as smart. PROVE your god or line up for a shot, plague rat!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zillion!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Chaplains have a place in the military and there are some good ones, but religion as an excuse to not get vaccinated is not compatible with military service.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool.  It would be ridiculous to belong to a religion that allows for shooting other people, and yet would deny medicine.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Old Testament Christian God is a good source for killing people.  2.5 million people killed by Jehovah himself.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're religious, you shouldn't be in the business of killing people to begin with.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The military is a tough sell on religion. They have chapels and chaplains to serve all and despite Air Force tendencies toward evangelicalism, they ain't got time for it. Beards, headgear, days off are almost impossible to get for religious reason.

Back when I started Air Force pilot training, a new guy who started a couple classes behind me was asking me about getting the Sabbath off, being a Seventh Day Adventist or something. I told him I  didn't know but it sounded impossible. I mean, it's a 24/7 business and when you're needed you gotta be there.

He went to the brass with his concerns and was discharged soon thereafter. I don't know how the heck he got through ROTC, applications, interviews, and all the rest to show up on base knowing he really couldn't honor his commitment.

By swearing your oath, you affirm you will put the Constitution ahead of everything else. Everything. Amazing how many people are blissfully unaware of that.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Zeven?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All they should have.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Look, I signed up to fight in some god-forsaken land half way around the world, not to get vaccinated.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Zero my hero.  How wonderful you are.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Beards, hijabs, and turbans have all been approved for wear in the last couple years for religious reasons.  Yarmulkes for pretty much since I joined in the early aughts.  At the end of the day though, it comes down to whether or not it impacts readiness.  The men with beards will likely have to shave if they ever deploy somewhere with a CBRNE threat, but as long as they're in garrison they're fine.

The other crux is proving to a chaplain that there is a sincerely held belief which is particularly difficult for beards since there's an obvious additional bit of scrutiny there with a concern of people trying to game the system.  Sikhs and Norse practitioners have been able to get their accommodations approved.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure they had no problem with all the other vaccines they had to get.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, the Amish aren't big on the military, and if one decided to join the military during their rumspringa he wouldn't be able to claim anything about religious beliefs.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yep, and my friend that's a deployed Navy chaplain is so glad for this, since he can't fathom what kind of twisted thinking would be involved in a religions exemption from any faith on the planet.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Plus, every member for the armed forces has been vaccinated multiple times while in the service.  Claiming a religious exemption for purely political reasons doesn't fly.
 
