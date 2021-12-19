 Skip to content
 
(Abc.net.au)   Want to get away from it all for 4 to 15 months? Come to Antarctica because someone has to keep lights on, water running, people warm. "Each job carries a huge responsibility but where else can you visit a penguin colony on your day off?"   (abc.net.au) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
stadiumjourney.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't even begin to ponder if you haven't had your appendix or your wisdom teeth removed.

It unpleasant when they do it down there
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Off the top of my head, Cape Town and Melbourne.

I'm not that well travelled, but if I can name 2 major cities I've visited which have penguin colonies, I'm assuming there are more.

So........ not really a USP for the job.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Could be this...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could be this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pert: Off the top of my head, Cape Town and Melbourne.

I'm not that well travelled, but if I can name 2 major cities I've visited which have penguin colonies, I'm assuming there are more.

So........ not really a USP for the job.


I was going to say Patagonia.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No cool tag?
 
strutin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I followed a couple of scientists on tiktok who spent the winter down there.. it was pretty darn interesting!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only if I can get one of these.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/With a "Wintered Over" clasp, please.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd go in a minute if I was qualified for a job there.

Mortgage banker not so much a thing there I suspect.
 
thisispete
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone with a chunk of Antarctica is working to upgrade their presence there. New Zealand is doing a big redevelopment of Scott Base in the Ross Dependency, for example. In less than 30 years the Antarctic Treaty is going to become modifiable and there likely will be a scramble for territory and resource rights - fisheries, oil and mining.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thisispete: Everyone with a chunk of Antarctica is working to upgrade their presence there. New Zealand is doing a big redevelopment of Scott Base in the Ross Dependency, for example. In less than 30 years the Antarctic Treaty is going to become modifiable and there likely will be a scramble for territory and resource rights - fisheries, oil and mining.


There's billions in mineral wealth down there. Shame it has all that lousy ice on top of it. If only there was a way to get all to melt... hmm...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is there beer?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I was in better health, fark yeah I'd go. If I didn't just buy a house In MI, I'd definitely chase down work with spacex.

So.....
Pipe dreams.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Should be manned by Canadians and people from Siberia. Be like a normal winter.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I just spent the past 15 months in Antarctica" sounds like a cover for doing jail time.
 
