Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Twitter) Not news: Covdiot Colorado County Commissioner plans firework display in severe drought. News: Constituent points out stupid idea on Twitter. Fark: Gets blocked. Total Fark: Show sparks wildfire. Ultra Fark: all 3 shows burn at the same time
    Dumbass, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The same Douglas county that recently voted to eliminate their public health department and only use thoughts and prayers instead. Not smart people
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh come on, who could have possibly predicted that showering hot sparks into tinder-dry grass could cause a fire?  It's totally unforeseen!   It was probably gophers smoking...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Original: DarienSWilson: A Douglas County story in 4 parts. https://t.co/ebExvt5yyi


Part 5. Accuse liberals/antifa/ecoterrorists of setting the fires.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OldRod: It was probably gophers smoking...


Nothing says Freedom like sparking a doobie with some gophers while watching a patriotic fireworks display, man.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Igitds
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Douglas County is full of stupid, conservative, middle-class people. The only place worse in the Front Range would be Colorado Springs. Two places to drive through if traveling south of Denver IMHO.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We don't deserve this planet.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They could do it here. We still have a foot of snow on the ground. It's sticking around nicely this season.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Original: DarienSWilson: A Douglas County story in 4 parts. https://t.co/ebExvt5yyi

Part 5. Accuse liberals/antifa/ecoterrorists of setting the fires.


Are the Jewish space lasers still in play?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fireworks are one of the basest forms of entertainment.  If you're impressed by fireworks and your age is in the double-digits, you're a farking simpleton.
 
Peki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: GardenWeasel: Original: DarienSWilson: A Douglas County story in 4 parts. https://t.co/ebExvt5yyi

Part 5. Accuse liberals/antifa/ecoterrorists of setting the fires.

Are the Jewish space lasers still in play?


Ban gender reveal parties.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But it's winter. You can't have fire in winter.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Aww, shuddup, Cassandra!  Nobody wants to hear it!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They will take lots of government money to pay for their screwups.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The same Douglas county that recently voted to eliminate their public health department and only use thoughts and prayers instead. Not smart people


But think of all the savings!

/If only you don't give half a shiat about anyone else, ever.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldRod: Oh come on, who could have possibly predicted that showering hot sparks into tinder-dry grass could cause a fire?  It's totally unforeseen!   It was probably gophers smoking...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What are they celebrating? Chinese New Year isnt until February.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fake news liberal hoax false flag. They called them 'holiday' fireworks.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Fireworks are one of the basest forms of entertainment.  If you're impressed by fireworks and your age is in the double-digits, you're a farking simpleton.


Is your age in the double-digits?  Because calling people who like things you don't like 'stupid' would suggest 'no'. Grow the fark up.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skybird659: We don't deserve this planet.


It'll be done with us soon.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The fire department was already there. They probably sprayed a few tanks worth of water around the display in the afternoon, and organizers would have cleared the stuff right around the display.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our town did a firework display last night too. No fires at all. It was the solstice celebration.  Of course, our town is Fairbanks, Alaska, it was 0⁰, and we have about 4 feet of snow on the ground.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Fireworks are one of the basest forms of entertainment.  If you're impressed by fireworks and your age is in the double-digits, you're a farking simpleton.


Statement also works for Sex and Food too, huh?

I am simple AF.

/lizard brain
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Fireworks are one of the basest forms of entertainment.  If you're impressed by fireworks and your age is in the double-digits, you're a farking simpleton.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I farking love fireworks and I'll put my IQ against yours any day of the week sugartits.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This was one of the fires last night (as shared on Twitter)

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It could have been worse:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is fine.
 
