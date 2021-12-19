 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Caecilius est in horto sed ISS est super Colosseum   (cnet.com) divider line
    More: Cool, International Space Station, Rome, Colosseum, Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, new image, Stations of the Cross, different kinds of monuments, ISS crossing  
585 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 19 Dec 2021 at 4:26 PM



skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Speak English, Mick!"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging raerae1980
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ye Olde Photoshoppe
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Once in a lifetime?  Eh, not really.  Probably more like once every month or two.  Looks like the ISS will be passing over Rome at almost that high in the sky in 2 days, so maybe even twice a month.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I saw the ISS AND MIR pass overhead within 1 minute of each other......... (call me Topper)
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And my wife, Morgan Fairchild, was by my side........
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have one.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Spotthestation.nasa.gov

Even this blind old photographer can take photos of the ISS even if we can't find one now.
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Once in a lifetime?  Eh, not really.  Probably more like once every month or two.  Looks like the ISS will be passing over Rome at almost that high in the sky in 2 days, so maybe even twice a month.


I bet you're fun!
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In girum imus nocte et consumimur igni.
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
EVERYONE DUCK IT'S BOOK 1 OF THE CAMBRIDGE LATIN COURSE COMING TO CHANGE YOUR MAKEUP
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Once in a lifetime?  Eh, not really.  Probably more like once every month or two.  Looks like the ISS will be passing over Rome at almost that high in the sky in 2 days, so maybe even twice a month.


Over Rome? Yeah. Directly over the Coloseeum? Probably not.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Vidi, vici, veni.
 
