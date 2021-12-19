 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(WRAL)   Blame the Boomers. Again   (wraltechwire.com) divider line
TheJoe03
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I do by default.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'Boomers'. 'Milennials'. 'Gen X'. 'Gen Z'. Call it what it is, kiddies. 'Divide and Conquer!' Black, Brown, White, Christian, Jew, Muslim. Gay, Straight, LGBGTQRST! Can't have a united country now, can we? Without labels, why, we might unite and accomplish things. The good ol' Red (herrings) White (1%ers) and Blue (collar peons). resistance is Feudal.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I read this in forrest gumps voice. Oh the metahumanity
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
farking boomers.  They just keep wanting more and more and more, and won't be satisfied until they have all the serfs and resources.  And when they die, they will have used up all the resources and will tell the serfs "Have fun, chuds, pull up your bootstraps".
 
rjakobi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Key quote: "I can want a 65-inch TV for $50, but it doesn't mean there's a TV shortage, it means I'm not willing to pay enough to get somebody to sell me a TV," says Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist and professor at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.

Well, I want a free pony too but nobody wants to give me one.  Stupid pony hoarders.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jfk was the youngest POTUS.  We Americans love having rich old dudes in change.
But. You forgot they're exactly who got us here.
We need to stop this love affair with old rich dudes. We needed to elect an old rich lady. AND DIDN'T.  BECAUSE we elected a black dude. We're so racist and sexist. It's like we want our dad to save us. It's stupid.  Dad got 4 mortgages on the house.  Stop the love affair.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skybird659: 'Boomers'. 'Milennials'. 'Gen X'. 'Gen Z'. Call it what it is, kiddies. 'Divide and Conquer!' Black, Brown, White, Christian, Jew, Muslim. Gay, Straight, LGBGTQRST! Can't have a united country now, can we? Without labels, why, we might unite and accomplish things. The good ol' Red (herrings) White (1%ers) and Blue (collar peons). resistance is Feudal.


I've long held that women don't want equality they want to have the same power as jerk off men.
To me, power is the problem
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just hate them . First of all they won't quit their jerbs . Now they won't work them jerbs .
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not a boomer, nor is anyone in my family, so not defending, but if this is true:

Early retirement - whether forced by the pandemic or made possible otherwise - is having a huge impact on the labor market. And data show that retiring boomers, far more than "lazy" millennials, are the biggest force behind the labor shortage.

Then everything I've heard about many of millennials' woes being due to boomers not retiring should go away now.  So this is good?

N'est-ce pas?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: skybird659: 'Boomers'. 'Milennials'. 'Gen X'. 'Gen Z'. Call it what it is, kiddies. 'Divide and Conquer!' Black, Brown, White, Christian, Jew, Muslim. Gay, Straight, LGBGTQRST! Can't have a united country now, can we? Without labels, why, we might unite and accomplish things. The good ol' Red (herrings) White (1%ers) and Blue (collar peons). resistance is Feudal.

I've long held that women don't want equality they want to have the same power as jerk off men.
To me, power is the problem

"I've long held that women don't want equality they want to have the same power as jerk off men.
To me, power is the problem"


Well that is one way to get a promotion.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I'm not a boomer, nor is anyone in my family, so not defending, but if this is true:

Early retirement - whether forced by the pandemic or made possible otherwise - is having a huge impact on the labor market. And data show that retiring boomers, far more than "lazy" millennials, are the biggest force behind the labor shortage.

Then everything I've heard about many of millennials' woes being due to boomers not retiring should go away now.  So this is good?

N'est-ce pas?


It's not really a labor shortage, it's a payroll shortage
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought that people wanted the boomers to retire, so to open opportunities for younger workers.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Huh?  I thought it was "all the boomers fault" because they weren't retiring, now it's "all the boomers fault" because they are retiring?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Key quote: "I can want a 65-inch TV for $50, but it doesn't mean there's a TV shortage, it means I'm not willing to pay enough to get somebody to sell me a TV," says Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist and professor at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.

Well, I want a free pony too but nobody wants to give me one.  Stupid pony hoarders.


If you vote Vermin Supreme for president, and he is elected, his platform includes free ponies.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: skybird659: 'Boomers'. 'Milennials'. 'Gen X'. 'Gen Z'. Call it what it is, kiddies. 'Divide and Conquer!' Black, Brown, White, Christian, Jew, Muslim. Gay, Straight, LGBGTQRST! Can't have a united country now, can we? Without labels, why, we might unite and accomplish things. The good ol' Red (herrings) White (1%ers) and Blue (collar peons). resistance is Feudal.

I've long held that women don't want equality they want to have the same power as jerk off men.
To me, power is the problem


What part of 'equal' do you not understand?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: It's not really a labor shortage, it's a payroll shortage


But if that's the case (again, based on TFA's claim), then boomers were working for pennies and now are retiring?

I believe you are correct, but not TFA.  The payroll "labor" shortage has bupkiss to do with boomers retiring.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Huh?  I thought it was "all the boomers fault" because they weren't retiring, now it's "all the boomers fault" because they are retiring?


Because they are retiring and demanding all the resources be low cost still.  Because they won't be satisfied until they have used up the entire earth, licked the wrapper clean, and then threw the garbage on the street and called the place a dump because the street is full of garbage.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Huh?  I thought it was "all the boomers fault" because they weren't retiring, now it's "all the boomers fault" because they are retiring?


Well the people complaining are completely different. The millennials are laughing as they finally get paid a quarter of what they're worth while the business owners are throwing temper tantrums that they actually have to compete for labor.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also, blame the pandemic. People can't work when they're dead.
 
wademh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I retired early 9 years ago. And I'm not going to pick up a gig job or work in fast food for minimum wage even if it's raised to $18/hr.
 
12349876
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: whither_apophis: It's not really a labor shortage, it's a payroll shortage

But if that's the case (again, based on TFA's claim), then boomers were working for pennies and now are retiring?

I believe you are correct, but not TFA.  The payroll "labor" shortage has bupkiss to do with boomers retiring.


The wal mart greeters would have been, but everyone else goes up the pay ladder and the bottom gets empty.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: rjakobi: Key quote: "I can want a 65-inch TV for $50, but it doesn't mean there's a TV shortage, it means I'm not willing to pay enough to get somebody to sell me a TV," says Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist and professor at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.

Well, I want a free pony too but nobody wants to give me one.  Stupid pony hoarders.

If you vote Vermin Supreme for president, and he is elected, his platform includes free ponies.


Or at least the last part of a horse, anyway.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes there is always someone else to blame.
 
RudyTenudy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boomers. Yeah. Just wait until their driving skills start going down the drain. You think we got bad drivers now...
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, there's a labor shortage. If only someone could figure it out.

Why, oh why, has nobody ever thought of how we can increase the supply of labor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Confabulat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mick and Keith still show up for work.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: waxbeans: skybird659: 'Boomers'. 'Milennials'. 'Gen X'. 'Gen Z'. Call it what it is, kiddies. 'Divide and Conquer!' Black, Brown, White, Christian, Jew, Muslim. Gay, Straight, LGBGTQRST! Can't have a united country now, can we? Without labels, why, we might unite and accomplish things. The good ol' Red (herrings) White (1%ers) and Blue (collar peons). resistance is Feudal.

I've long held that women don't want equality they want to have the same power as jerk off men.
To me, power is the problem

"I've long held that women don't want equality they want to have the same power as jerk off men.
To me, power is the problem"

Well that is one way to get a promotion.


The generational labels were invented by Madison Ave. to be able market to them.

Labels have existed as long as humanity has existed because, at their base function, they allow us to communicate faster.  Why else do we call a cow a cow and not a "big dog", a giraffe a giraffe and not a "big dog with a long neck".

Its only when you mix them with fear do they become harmful.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jfk was the youngest POTUS.  We Americans love having rich old dudes in change.
But. You forgot they're exactly who got us here.
We need to stop this love affair with old rich dudes. We needed to elect an old rich lady. AND DIDN'T.  BECAUSE we elected a black dude. We're so racist and sexist. It's like we want our dad to save us. It's stupid.  Dad got 4 mortgages on the house.  Stop the love affair.


Yep. People actually thought we could elect a woman after eight years of an African American president.
Americans love their old white guys.

I don't know what the hell happened in 2008 - just got tired of the Republicans I guess. The recession maybe.

But the fact that people chose Biden over Warren in the primaries in 2020 tells me that yeah... Americans like old white guys.

For fark's sake he's older than Reagan was when people started asking "why the fark do we have an ancient president?"

And that's not ageism. You don't hire a 78 year old roofer. Or an 18 year old surgeon.

We're just so goofed as a nation.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wademh: I retired early 9 years ago. And I'm not going to pick up a gig job or work in fast food for minimum wage even if it's raised to $18/hr.


Well good for you I guess.

I'll never understand people's need to drop into a thread to say "actually, I'm fine... so there is nothing wrong with anything."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.distractify.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
18-29 year old voters from 1980 to 2016. Sit down, shut up and VOTE children!

census.govView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Tom-Servo: Huh?  I thought it was "all the boomers fault" because they weren't retiring, now it's "all the boomers fault" because they are retiring?

Well the people complaining are completely different. The millennials are laughing as they finally get paid a quarter of what they're worth while the business owners are throwing temper tantrums that they actually have to compete for labor.


This is the real issue.  I straight up applaud Boomers leaving the workforce right now.  Good timing and if I could myself you bet I would.

BUT, for about the last 30+ years the labor market has had more workers than they needed, so they could bid lower for work.  They got used to that, downright addicted.  Business models are built around the idea of exploitable labor.

Now these businesses have been totally rugged.  Deservedly so.  And the management they put in place has no concept of how to deal with an empowered workforce.  The "crisis" will end when these businesses stop huffing their own fartgas and face the reality of the marketplace.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pretty much. Boomers farking destroyed the Milennials, to the point I don't think the generation will ever recover. To the point that we're looking at a demographic timebomb because of despair and a lack of families being started. I'm Gen X and somehow we sort of missed the predatory greed of the Boomers (sort of), but I'm sure we're going to lose Social Security and Medicare because of them.

Yup, there are good Boomers, but as a whole, the worst generation ever.
 
Confabulat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wademh: I retired early 9 years ago. And I'm not going to pick up a gig job or work in fast food for minimum wage even if it's raised to $18/hr.


GIg jobs are great, old man. I worked Jeff Lynne's daughter's wedding on a gig as a bartender. Did my bit, went home. Worked Paul Allen's last Christmas party too before he died, watched him belt out Comfortably Numb. Watched that Creedence Clearwater guy do a huge private gig with the bartender's spot, joined by the Foo Fighter guy and some other dudes too.

Gig jobs are the way to go to parties you'd never ever get invited to otherwise.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Boomers aren't retiring from working the grill at McD's.

Also:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skybird659: 18-29 year old voters from 1980 to 2016. Sit down, shut up and VOTE children!

[census.gov image 580x334]


Vote for what? Joe Biden? Bill Clinton? The same middle road garbage? "Oh yeah, we're gonna do something about [x, y, z]." Once elected: "What's that? I can't hear you over the sound of the megadonors."
 
Confabulat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I grew up Gen X. We knew we were different the very first high school pep rally I went to, when all the classes would cheer when they were called out, except for the Class of 87. Just not our thing, to cheer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Key quote: "I can want a 65-inch TV for $50, but it doesn't mean there's a TV shortage, it means I'm not willing to pay enough to get somebody to sell me a TV," says Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist and professor at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.

Well, I want a free pony too but nobody wants to give me one.  Stupid pony hoarders.


You have to campaign harder for Vermin next time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You're laborers; you should be laboring!
 
zgrizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If business was willing to hire over-60 this wouldn't be a problem.

Everyone I know that retired in the last few years did so because they couldn't get hired .... NOT because they wanted to.

If this screws over the Millennial hiring managers - Oh well.
 
brilett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I blame boomers for the Big Bang. It was all downhill from there.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I grew up Gen X. We knew we were different the very first high school pep rally I went to, when all the classes would cheer when they were called out, except for the Class of 87. Just not our thing, to cheer.


What's your damage Heather?
 
Nordolio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Its not a farking labor shortage, and nobody should need to work until they die.

The problem isn't retirees for fark's sake.

Stop allowing your very real anger to be so easily misdirected.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark the disingenuous author. There is no labor shortage.

There is a pay shortage.
There is an immigration shortage.

Any shortage will be rectified to the detriment of the ordinary person soon enough with the use of self-check out registers, self-driving vehicles, and other developments in automation that will displace workers unseen since the industrial revolution.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

liltingbanshee: I thought that people wanted the boomers to retire, so to open opportunities for younger workers.


Correct.  That's what workers want. But. Employers want people with experience.  Like the experienced people that are retiring.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Huh?  I thought it was "all the boomers fault" because they weren't retiring, now it's "all the boomers fault" because they are retiring?


Actually, fark, yes.
Nuance.  Workers want jobs.
Employers want people with experience.
So. Hush. The problem is still boomers.
 
nijika
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zgrizz: If business was willing to hire over-60 this wouldn't be a problem.

Everyone I know that retired in the last few years did so because they couldn't get hired .... NOT because they wanted to.

If this screws over the Millennial hiring managers - Oh well.


Boomers aren't working for that sort of pay, and they wouldn't be able to take the sort of abuse they themselves hand out anyway, get real.

The "labor shortage" will be sorted when businesses start to crack at the foundations and they finally need to start paying a living wage again.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Also, blame the pandemic. People can't work when they're dead.


You've obviously don't know how things work in Chicago.  They not only work, they vote too.
 
kab
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
last week:  "these people need to die off or retire so we have more jobs"
this week: "my god, they're retiring, why cant we get more people working"

Dumb, bullshiat article is dumb, bullshiat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skybird659: waxbeans: skybird659: 'Boomers'. 'Milennials'. 'Gen X'. 'Gen Z'. Call it what it is, kiddies. 'Divide and Conquer!' Black, Brown, White, Christian, Jew, Muslim. Gay, Straight, LGBGTQRST! Can't have a united country now, can we? Without labels, why, we might unite and accomplish things. The good ol' Red (herrings) White (1%ers) and Blue (collar peons). resistance is Feudal.

I've long held that women don't want equality they want to have the same power as jerk off men.
To me, power is the problem

What part of 'equal' do you not understand?


Power inheriting means someone isn't equal.
No one is equal to their boss. Men are the bosses of society.  Women want to be bosses. Wanting to be boss doesn't mean you want equality.
🤨
 
