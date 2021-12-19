 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Some Guy)   Someone has been sleeping in my bed, and he's still there, and naked   (armaghi.com) divider line
    Strange, Sleep, Police, Constable, police custody, 21-year-old Lee Heaney, Legal professions, Bed, Judge  
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting strategy. It's got a ten percent chance of actually working, I'd reckon. I've certainly had an ex-girlfriend who would have taken advantage, probably would have frightened him off with "so you're my boyfriend now? Take me out for dinner on Monday."
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the question people really should be asking here is when is this guy's birthday exactly?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks good for 84.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"had gained entry through an unlocked back door"

I've seen this movie
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: "had gained entry through an unlocked back door"

I've seen this movie


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


That movie is home alone, btw.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ew, burn those sheets, also,  "The police case is that he has ate some food, Alphabites, a chicken burger and brown sauce,"

I'm sorry, he had what?

Alphabites
Youtube vGJdpbd-7b8

/also too, "brown sauce"?
//he also scarfed down some, spotted dick, Eton mess and some rumbledethumps.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
defence solicitor Patrick Higgins submitted the case amounted to Heaney "spending the night in the wrong house completely by mistake.....I don't think this meets the standard for criminality."

I'm sorry, it's a gimme because I was drunk. Hmm we ok now
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Either he has really big ears or has 3 heads.

Fark user imageView Full Size

10 head Hindu version. Ravana.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: I think the question people really should be asking here is when is this guy's birthday exactly?


It was important enough to be mentioned.

Irish cooking at its best, "a chicken burger and brown sauce", Yummy!!
The wife is half Irish and she laughs about Irish cookbooks, where half the pages are pictures of green fields.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was hoping for more "Giggity" and less "Strange" or "Scary."
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Leaving disappointed.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: I think the question people really should be asking here is when is this guy's birthday exactly?


February29,accordingtothearticle.
Bloodyspacebarjustfailed.
 
