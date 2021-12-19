 Skip to content
(Times Union) Weeners The Wilton Woody seven-foot-tall genitalia case has reached a satisfying climax   (timesunion.com) divider line
818 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2021 at 1:12 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jealousy is such an ugly thing.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dick moves all around.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
District Attorney Karen Heggen told the Times Union that before her office could resolve the matter, Gagne needed to resolve his numerous town code violations related to the condition and circumstances on his property, as well as noise violations, building code permit violations and improper dumping violations.

What, no jaywalking?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Speaking of things popping up that website gave my phone cancer.
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Feel good story of the season
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a huge prick.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

That's city councilese for we don't like you and no matter what you do we will deny you the right to do it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I get the very strong feeling that this statue was a self-portrait.
 
King Something
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Vagina.
 
Tex570
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
He should start a petition.
 
buntz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No thanks
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

They did add a moving violation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just keep thinking of the queen and it'll go away.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Funny how Michelangelo's David's penis is acceptable but if you remove the rest of the statue it suddenly becomes obscene.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cefm: Just keep thinking of the queen and it'll go away.


reckontalk.comView Full Size


Queen Rania of Jordan?


reckontalk.comView Full Size


Queen Pema of Bhutan?


Yeah, not working.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Jealousy is such an ugly thing.


Tell me about it.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He got shafted on the deal.
His freedom of expression has been completely neutered.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mock26: cefm: Just keep thinking of the queen and it'll go away.

[reckontalk.com image 500x337]

Queen Rania of Jordan?


[reckontalk.com image 464x544]

Queen Pema of Bhutan?


Yeah, not working.


Also not helping...

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And guys... Let's avoid the low hanging fruit of puns for what was likely a very sticky situation for this gentleman.
 
mcscott
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The cops took down his penis sculpture? That's a dick move.
 
