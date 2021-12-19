 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Just in time for Christmas gatherings - here's the perfect response to your moron Uncle Bill who 'did his own research' when he rages about vaccines. And Science Guy deserved the Hero tag   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That guy still won't get vaccinated.

The oppositional defiance only grows stronger in antivax morons when you present reasonable and credible arguments
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: That guy still won't get vaccinated.

The oppositional defiance only grows stronger in antivax morons when you present reasonable and credible arguments


I do like the syphilis argument, because then you can conclude that the anti-vaxxer just might have syphilis eating away at their brains, hence explaining their behavior.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uncle Bill is just as loaded with false equivalence.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"This is a stupid conversation and I am not going to continue it."

Right on.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm certain Nicholas *would* have unprotected sex with someone with a brain turned to mush thanks to untreated syphilis, but, c'mon, what are the odds Donald Trump is going to invite Nicholas to the Mar-a-Lago Christmas Orgy?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uncle Bill will just raise his voice and rail back at you.
Then go off about trans people and snowflakes.

Uncle Bill needs to die already
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a beautiful thing. I'll keep his response handy for work...
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: "This is a stupid conversation and I am not going to continue it."

Right on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too late: Uncle Bill already has the clap.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well done, doctor-guy!  Shut that shiat down!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: That guy still won't get vaccinated.

The oppositional defiance only grows stronger in antivax morons when you present reasonable and credible arguments


Any morons, no matter what the subject.  Trump voters for instance.  Toddlers at bedtime. Alaskans demanding their yearly PFD check be twice what the state can afford.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you could reason with anti-vaxxers...
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
VD is nothing to clap about.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Uncle Bill is just as loaded with false equivalence.


Oh look, the guy who got hung up on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Elton John - Sweet Painted Lady (Yellow Brick Road 9 of 21)
Youtube up-q544g4sE
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/up-q544g​4sE]


Wait -- Sweet Painted Lady is about tattoos??? I thought it was lipstick and makeup.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/up-q544g​4sE]


This Sir Elton song is also appropriate for this thread:

Social Disease (Remastered 2014)
Youtube iQsE47QCKDc
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
God forbid people do their own research. Always trust your comrade. He knows best.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If there were only some way to save 99% who contract this we could just all move on.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Uncle Bill is just as loaded with false equivalence.


Right, Covid is much easier to be exposed to, it isn't the same thing.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Incorrect.

The best option is to ignore it and talk to someone else.  This also goes for any political and religious conversations.

It really isn't that difficult to be civil to other people.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like how asking a question about sexual relations to an incel chud is extra triggering for them.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Circusdog320: That guy still won't get vaccinated.

The oppositional defiance only grows stronger in antivax morons when you present reasonable and credible arguments

Any morons, no matter what the subject.  Trump voters for instance.  Toddlers at bedtime. Alaskans demanding their yearly PFD check be twice what the state can afford.


Toddlers at bed time are easy.  Just walk away and ignore them.  They will fall asleep eventually.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At this point if the deaths of more than 5,000,000 people, trillions in economic chaos, billions vaccinated with no harm whatsoever, and the dire warnings of literally every legitimate scientist, physician, and epidemiologist doesn't sway you? You're f*ucking lost. There's no argument, even as good as the one in the video, that matters. You're the enemy. We just shoot those or if they're lucky they go to camps.

Ho Ho Ho
 
rjakobi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Circusdog320: That guy still won't get vaccinated.

The oppositional defiance only grows stronger in antivax morons when you present reasonable and credible arguments

I do like the syphilis argument, because then you can conclude that the anti-vaxxer just might have syphilis eating away at their brains, hence explaining their behavior.


Being an anti-vaxxer is bad enough.  There's no need to assume they're all syphilitic too.

We already have the facts on our side.
 
Jyster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Would you have unprotected sex with someone with syphilis or Gonorrhea ..?

Yes. Use a condom.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

educated: "This is a stupid conversation and I am not going to continue it."

Right on.


I wish I could use that with half of my customers.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Godscrack: "Would you have unprotected sex with someone with syphilis or Gonorrhea ..?

Yes. Use a condom.



You don't know what "unprotected" means, do you?
 
scorpmatt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Godscrack: "Would you have unprotected sex with someone with syphilis or Gonorrhea ..?

Yes. Use a condom.


That would be protected sex.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Some of us choose not to vaccinate because we work very hard about staying fit and eating healthy."

(Smash-cut to caller sitting among dozens of empty, grease-stained Taco Bell and Burger King bags in his studio apartment. In the background, white-supremacist cosplay gear is draped over a dusty elliptical trainer)
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Antivaxx moron: I rely on my natural defenses

Thinking folk: The inflammatory response (and overall immune response) to a vaccine are entirely natural human body reactions to having your tissue damaged and your cells encountering an antigen.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ultrablack: God forbid people do their own research. Always trust your comrade. He knows best.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
