(Spectrum News) Hospitals struggling as Covid cases rise. This is not a repeat from the past 600+ days
    More: Obvious, Medicine, Hospital, Health care, Physician, Patient, Kansas, medical facilities, Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson  
630 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2021 at 12:24 PM (1 hour ago)



yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We've almost reached the max that will ever get vaccinated.  So I guess it's time to start sending more vaccine overseas.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Ohio became the latest state to summon the National Guard to help overwhelmed medical facilities. Experts in Nebraska warned that its hospitals soon may need to ration care. Medical officials in Kansas and Missouri are

Beds made, laying commences.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.


People are actually getting reached slowly in some respects.  The amount of people over 18 who have received at least in a shot is around 85%.   It wasn't  that long ago that it was 70%, so half the unvaxxed at that point were convinced.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Oh, those who haven't gotten the shot have been inoculated all right....

View Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.


Set up a tent in the parking lot with a bunch of cots and a few old laptops to browse Facebook. Put out bowls full of vitamin pills and zinc supplements. Maybe have a table off to the side selling essential oils.

(Horse paste and fish medicine are BYOB)
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Just tell the non-vaxxers that they've developed a way to get Ivermectin directly into your body without the taste... It only involves two shots, 3 weeks apart
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I live in my own little lockdown world but it's okay, they know me here.
 
jerryskid
1 hour ago  

OldRod: Just tell the non-vaxxers that they've developed a way to get Ivermectin directly into your body without the taste... It only involves two shots, 3 weeks apart


I'd rather that they told the unvaccinated to get the f*ck out and go die in a gutter. They vermin and should be treated as such.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

jerryskid: OldRod: Just tell the non-vaxxers that they've developed a way to get Ivermectin directly into your body without the taste... It only involves two shots, 3 weeks apart

I'd rather that they told the unvaccinated to get the f*ck out and go die in a gutter. They vermin and should be treated as such.


Jerry would be proud
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.

Set up a tent in the parking lot with a bunch of cots and a few old laptops to browse Facebook. Put out bowls full of vitamin pills and zinc supplements. Maybe have a table off to the side selling essential oils.

(Horse paste and fish medicine are BYOB)


You forgot the colloidal silver! No uninformed shanty medical facilities is complete without colloidal silver.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.

Set up a tent in the parking lot with a bunch of cots and a few old laptops to browse Facebook. Put out bowls full of vitamin pills and zinc supplements. Maybe have a table off to the side selling essential oils.

(Horse paste and fish medicine are BYOB)


Okay but how do we sanitize the bleach syringes and anal lights? Or maybe a better question is do we even have to?
 
Fubar
1 hour ago  
"Have a little grace and consideration in how devastating things are right now," she said.

Lol. good one.
 
born_yesterday
1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.


No more insane then changing our lives and living in fear due to germ "theory".

/Chestbliss, lubefarts
 
Godscrack
1 hour ago  
Are people still having babies...? Getting married...?
 
chewd
1 hour ago  
Would save everybody a lot of trouble if they'd just let me spread my unsubstantiated rumor that cyanide prevents covid.

But noooooo all the sudden youtube and facebook are AGAINST misinformation!
 
meanmutton
1 hour ago  
We are soon going to have to start rationing care due to a lack of availability. Part of that needs to be reserving a certain percentage of hospital resources for the people there for non-covid reasons. If someone is getting turned away, it needs to he the anti-vaxxer Covid patients who wouldn't be there if they just got their farking shots.

The fact that it is just so goddamn simple for them to completely prevent needing to use the hospital. It's a couple farking shots.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
1 hour ago  

jerryskid: OldRod: Just tell the non-vaxxers that they've developed a way to get Ivermectin directly into your body without the taste... It only involves two shots, 3 weeks apart

I'd rather that they told the unvaccinated to get the f*ck out and go die in a gutter. They vermin and should be treated as such.


I'd be OK with them being transferred to a tent hospital over by the dump, staffed with medical personnel that resigned their old jobs rather than get vaccinated.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
1 hour ago  

chewd: Would save everybody a lot of trouble if they'd just let me spread my unsubstantiated rumor that cyanide prevents covid.

But noooooo all the sudden youtube and facebook are AGAINST misinformation!


Too direct. You need to go with something like "Big Pharma doesn't want you to know that these common household cleaners prevent covid! All you have to do is mix up a batch of Clorox and Windex..."
 
SimonElectric
1 hour ago  
When the unvaccinated show up at the ER unable to breath, the solution is to tell them to go home and rest while either:

a) their natural immunity takes care of everything
b) prayer warriors work their magic with some space god
c) the next election comes and goes in order for the hoax to pass.
 
ImpendingCynic
1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Set up a tent in the parking lot with a bunch of cots and a few old laptops to browse Facebook. Put out bowls full of vitamin pills and zinc supplements. Maybe have a table off to the side selling essential oils.


I know these people are reckless, bordering on manslaughter, and screwing up the country for those of us doing the right thing, but do they really deserve that? Facebook??
 
BullBearMS
1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.


Vaccination isn't the only way to expose your immune system to Covid so it can learn how to fight it, it's just the safe way.

Before the delta wave hit the US, they tested about 1.5 million US blood donations, looking to see how many of them had Covid antibodies (whether from vaccination or a prior infection) and found that about 83% of US blood donations already had Covid antibodies.

Since that study, we have gone through the much more contagious Delta wave, and now we're starting the even-more-contagious-than-that Omicron wave.

By the end of Omicron, I doubt we'll have much of anybody left who hasn't either been vaccinated, previously infected, or both.

They are pretty much already there in England where the NHS also tests blood donations for Covid antibodies as an ongoing thing, and after the Delta wave they were up to about 98% of all blood donations having Covid antibodies.

So no matter if people want to be vaccinated or not, their immune system is going to learn about Covid real soon now.
 
Erebus1954
1 hour ago  
I'm sick of this shiat.

Plague! Plague! Plague!

What's next? The Dark Ages?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

BullBearMS: yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.

Vaccination isn't the only way to expose your immune system to Covid so it can learn how to fight it, it's just the safe way.

Before the delta wave hit the US, they tested about 1.5 million US blood donations, looking to see how many of them had Covid antibodies (whether from vaccination or a prior infection) and found that about 83% of US blood donations already had Covid antibodies.

Since that study, we have gone through the much more contagious Delta wave, and now we're starting the even-more-contagious-than-that Omicron wave.

By the end of Omicron, I doubt we'll have much of anybody left who hasn't either been vaccinated, previously infected, or both.

They are pretty much already there in England where the NHS also tests blood donations for Covid antibodies as an ongoing thing, and after the Delta wave they were up to about 98% of all blood donations having Covid antibodies.

So no matter if people want to be vaccinated or not, their immune system is going to learn about Covid real soon now.


That one island off of India might remain Covid free even without a vaccine.

/then again, they kill anyone who even tries to get on the island, so there's that.
 
Jurodan
56 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.

Vaccination isn't the only way to expose your immune system to Covid so it can learn how to fight it, it's just the safe way.

Before the delta wave hit the US, they tested about 1.5 million US blood donations, looking to see how many of them had Covid antibodies (whether from vaccination or a prior infection) and found that about 83% of US blood donations already had Covid antibodies.

Since that study, we have gone through the much more contagious Delta wave, and now we're starting the even-more-contagious-than-that Omicron wave.

By the end of Omicron, I doubt we'll have much of anybody left who hasn't either been vaccinated, previously infected, or both.

They are pretty much already there in England where the NHS also tests blood donations for Covid antibodies as an ongoing thing, and after the Delta wave they were up to about 98% of all blood donations having Covid antibodies.

So no matter if people want to be vaccinated or not, their immune system is going to learn about Covid real soon now.


When I think of people who donate blood, I think of people with a social conscience. Those are not the people who refuse the vaccine.
 
skin rash_oklahoma
55 minutes ago  
They could set up a big circus tent in the parking lot at every hospital.  Put a big sign out that reads "Reserved for American Free Thinkers doing their own research" and staff it with nothing but angry white men with goatees, camouflage baseball caps and Oakley wraparounds who can provide their patients with every crackpot theory and quack snake oil medicinal concoction they can conceive of.  Then livestream the process, as these chucklef*ks fail again and again and again.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  
Rationing care? Death panels. Run by Hillary and Obama, no doubt.
 
BullBearMS
53 minutes ago  

Jurodan: BullBearMS: yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.

Vaccination isn't the only way to expose your immune system to Covid so it can learn how to fight it, it's just the safe way.

Before the delta wave hit the US, they tested about 1.5 million US blood donations, looking to see how many of them had Covid antibodies (whether from vaccination or a prior infection) and found that about 83% of US blood donations already had Covid antibodies.

Since that study, we have gone through the much more contagious Delta wave, and now we're starting the even-more-contagious-than-that Omicron wave.

By the end of Omicron, I doubt we'll have much of anybody left who hasn't either been vaccinated, previously infected, or both.

They are pretty much already there in England where the NHS also tests blood donations for Covid antibodies as an ongoing thing, and after the Delta wave they were up to about 98% of all blood donations having Covid antibodies.

So no matter if people want to be vaccinated or not, their immune system is going to learn about Covid real soon now.

When I think of people who donate blood, I think of people with a social conscience. Those are not the people who refuse the vaccine.


Sorry to pop your bubble, but they test for antibodies from vaccines and and also for antibodies from a natural infections and plenty of donors just have the latter.
 
Ketchuponsteak
52 minutes ago  

OldRod: The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We've almost reached the max that will ever get vaccinated.  So I guess it's time to start sending more vaccine overseas.


How will that help you?

Anyways, noone that can use that type of vaccines lack any.

Last I checked it the World average is close to above USA now, maybe Africa or Cuba should help you out instead?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
48 minutes ago  
Had a wall of words response for this, deleted it all. I'll just say it hasent been this bad since spring 2020 when it all started.

/hospital farker
//the silver lining of Covid is that a procedure in PPE is a nice schvitz.
///and I get my scrubs laundered by the hospital
 
FlippityFlap
48 minutes ago  
My aunt had brain surgery for cancer last Wednesday in Minneapolis. It took several weeks for them to be able to line up an ICU bed for the 48 hours of post-op afterwards. It's not going to get better anytime soon.

/She's back at home resting
//knows what she's up against
///oblig. fark cancer
 
killershark
46 minutes ago  
I still don't understand why health insurance companies haven't stepped in. They make smokers pay premiums. Do the same for the anti-vaccinated. You don't want a shot? You have to pay $500 per month and your deductible gets jacked up to cover costs.
 
SimonElectric
41 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: I'm sick of this shiat.

Plague! Plague! Plague!

What's next? The Dark Ages?


We are certainly in a period where superstition gives science a run for its money as far as belief systems go.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
41 minutes ago  
I've discovered that fervent masturbating helps keep COVID at bay.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
40 minutes ago  
I'll just leave these here.

Fact Check-COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental and they have not skipped trial stages | Reuters

Debunked: No, Covid-19 vaccines didn't 'skip' or 'fail' animal trials (msn.com)
 
Rapmaster2000
36 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: BullBearMS: yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.

Vaccination isn't the only way to expose your immune system to Covid so it can learn how to fight it, it's just the safe way.

Before the delta wave hit the US, they tested about 1.5 million US blood donations, looking to see how many of them had Covid antibodies (whether from vaccination or a prior infection) and found that about 83% of US blood donations already had Covid antibodies.

Since that study, we have gone through the much more contagious Delta wave, and now we're starting the even-more-contagious-than-that Omicron wave.

By the end of Omicron, I doubt we'll have much of anybody left who hasn't either been vaccinated, previously infected, or both.

They are pretty much already there in England where the NHS also tests blood donations for Covid antibodies as an ongoing thing, and after the Delta wave they were up to about 98% of all blood donations having Covid antibodies.

So no matter if people want to be vaccinated or not, their immune system is going to learn about Covid real soon now.

That one island off of India might remain Covid free even without a vaccine.

/then again, they kill anyone who even tries to get on the island, so there's that.


Knowing what I know about the world, I think they have the right idea.  I'm envious.
 
Erebus1954
36 minutes ago  
A repeat from 1347?

View Full Size


I"m heading for, um, Poland.
 
Rapmaster2000
32 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: A repeat from 1347?

[Fark user image image 850x620]

I"m heading for, um, Poland.


Looks like Danzig got it.  How was Samhain?
 
robodog
27 minutes ago  

chewd: Would save everybody a lot of trouble if they'd just let me spread my unsubstantiated rumor that cyanide prevents covid.

But noooooo all the sudden youtube and facebook are AGAINST misinformation!


Go with something a bit more subtle like Atropa belladonna, not as many folks will instantly click the report button on you =)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
Yes, it is a repeat. But thank goodness all the govt entities and the "liberal" media have indulged these assholes for a goddam year. They won't call these stupid people "stupid" because ...? But hey, they're most of the ones dying, so there's the silver lining. Stupidity is its own reward.
 
Northern
23 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: A repeat from 1347?

[Fark user image image 850x620]

I"m heading for, um, Poland.


I forgot Poland.
 
TheManofPA
19 minutes ago  
Took kid to doctor 2 days ago and overheard an ER nurse talking with front desk about icu overload at their hospital. Almost all unvaxed
 
The Bunyip
18 minutes ago  
The irony of asking doctors and hospital staff to limit their holiday gatherings and contacts so they can be healthy enough to come and take care of the people that couldn't be bothered to get vaccinated or limit their own holiday contacts.

I've said it before - I don't know how front-line medical workers and support staff are doing it anymore.
 
Northern
13 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yes, it is a repeat. But thank goodness all the govt entities and the "liberal" media have indulged these assholes for a goddam year. They won't call these stupid people "stupid" because ...? But hey, they're most of the ones dying, so there's the silver lining. Stupidity is its own reward.


It's ironic that the older Q-anon voters who turned their noses up at single payer health care from 1992 to today are going to be left in the hall to die because rural hospitals are not profitable for the capital investment and stonks based "consumer choice" based system.
On the other hand, GQP politicians are literally killing off their most die hard constituents and leaving their younger healthier voters figuring out the long con.  I know if several long time GOP voters who have abandoned the party.  Reportedly more than half of evangelicals have left the faith.
Oh no, anyway.
Also, we should end special federal reimbursement for COVID treatments.  Surely these rural hospitals and insurers can cover a disease no worse than the flu?
 
Jurodan
4 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Jurodan: BullBearMS: yohohogreengiant: FTFA:

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

We cannot help or reach these people. It is insane to give sick anti-vaxxers priority for space against vaccinated people in need of surgery. The unvaccinated are not just killing themselves, they're depriving hospital service to others.

Vaccination isn't the only way to expose your immune system to Covid so it can learn how to fight it, it's just the safe way.

Before the delta wave hit the US, they tested about 1.5 million US blood donations, looking to see how many of them had Covid antibodies (whether from vaccination or a prior infection) and found that about 83% of US blood donations already had Covid antibodies.

Since that study, we have gone through the much more contagious Delta wave, and now we're starting the even-more-contagious-than-that Omicron wave.

By the end of Omicron, I doubt we'll have much of anybody left who hasn't either been vaccinated, previously infected, or both.

They are pretty much already there in England where the NHS also tests blood donations for Covid antibodies as an ongoing thing, and after the Delta wave they were up to about 98% of all blood donations having Covid antibodies.

So no matter if people want to be vaccinated or not, their immune system is going to learn about Covid real soon now.

When I think of people who donate blood, I think of people with a social conscience. Those are not the people who refuse the vaccine.

Sorry to pop your bubble, but they test for antibodies from vaccines and and also for antibodies from a natural infections and plenty of donors just have the latter.


I think you misunderstand my point. Your sample size is from people who made blood donations. That's the group you referenced. And I am saying, I bet that group is more likely to be people with a social conscience and less likely to refuse a vaccine. As for the antibodies from natural infections, are they differentiating between the two? And how long do they last?
 
flood222
4 minutes ago  
The only way to get this thing to go away is to quick clicking on the links.
 
