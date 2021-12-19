 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Strangest Christmas presents
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't necessarily strange, but it was quite selfish - when I was still married, my ex-husband was REALLY into bonsai trees, and one Christmas he got me a gift card to his favorite bonsai shop.

When I questioned it, saying that bonsais were his thing, not mine, he said "Yeah, and you can use that gift card to get me a good birthday present!"

My lord, but I don't miss that man at all.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My new step-mother's parents gave me a framed copy of Footprints that played some song I can't remember. It had a magnetic seagull figurine that moved about the image while the song played.

I was eight years old.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


And there it is.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was a great present, and I picked up the second volume when that came out.

It was also a parting shot from a crap boyfriend, who claimed he had "already got it for me" when he gave it to me at Christmas, a few weeks after breaking up with me.

Ah, the early '90s.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mentioned that I have never used a sextant before.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Car.
Found the key in the toe of the stocking

I was 11.
I was no longer insurable.
My dad said I could have it if.... I taught each of my 3 younger sisters how to drive it.
It was a stick.
We had a farm.

They passed my driving test if they could ice skate out to it. Get in. Put shoes on. Start it. Drive it around the ice. And do a controlled skid, and stop.
Then skate back. From the middle of the pond.
No one else in the car with them.
No anxiety, and no help.

They hella drift grannies now.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, child #2 my son was born 12/29 and he's plenty weird... that count?
 
flemardo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnryan51: I mentioned that I have never used a sextant before.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Gotta enunciate better if you want a sex tent.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Clowns.

I've had a stuffed clown since I was born. He's fine, but otherwise I hate clowns.

One year when I was about 8 my grandmother got me two porcelain clowns for Christmas. Creepy damn things- dad ended up setting them as pistol targets out back after I barely slept for a month.

I'd include almost anything from my mother in law, too. She has a bad habit of either taking something you like and finding something tangentially related (one year it was a drone shaped like the Captain America shield- love Cap, no interest in drones) or taking your list, finding something expensive on it and getting a shiatty version. List includes a $75 Lamy fountain pen? Enjoy this $2 Chinese knockoff. $60 knife you've wanted for years? The $8 gas station version is the same, right? $200 watch? How about three cheap ones from Walmart?

Annoyingly, she'll get 20 $10 gifts, and ignore that she could have gotten the $200 one you really wanted.
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

This is beautiful.  Your poetry brings to mind Ezra Pound.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I got a can of beef jerky one year from my grandfather in Indiana. Had it all eaten before the end of the day.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An old (1920s) dirty beer bottle. I don't collect them. A neighbor, an older gentleman who lived across the street, a good friend who was an avid stamp collector (I collect what are called architectural pattern books). Why he would give me that had me confused and I wasn't able to hide it when I opened the present (I gave him a full sheet of old stamps I'd found in a book I bought for myself; as soon as I saw them I sat them aside for him.) An old bottle with dried gid-knows-what in it, a brownish-yellow clump of what? Beer? Urine from some hobo? It was the most disappointing gift ever. It really baffled me so much it kind of affected my Christmas. I couldn't ask him why? I did what I was taught: I smiled as best I could, tried to ooh & aah over it, and said thank you. Then, when he & his wife were gone, I asked Hubby if he thought "Hank" finally had the Oldtimers?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Eight years old. 1977. Family made a trip from Oakland, CA to Oklahoma for a big family holiday. One aunt gave me a pack of toilet paper.
She said she "forgot" to get me something. For whatever reason, we never got along for as long as I remember, and most of the family knew it. Whatever joke, or insult, or whatever her reasoning it was supposed to be didn't fly with everyone there.
Because, who gives a eight year old boy toilet paper for Christmas?

/got a Shogun Warriors Great Mazinga the next year!
 
think_balance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My whole life I've liked legos. Even as I approach 50, I still enjoy putting together a set now and then. Everyone who knows me knows this.

So, If you don't what to get me, get me legos. If you don't what set to get me, get me a lego gift card. Hell, get me whatever set you can afford. If I don't like the set, I can use the pieces to make whatever I want.

For some reason, people rarely buy me legos.

Not exactly answering the question, but....
 
