Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   Researchers discover unknown humans lived on Faroe Islands at least 350 years before the Vikings. How did they find out? Sheep poop   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Faroese language, Scandinavia, Faroese people, Greenland, Iceland, Norwegians  
ybishop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jeff5
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The sheep poop had human bones in it?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everybody knows that the Faroe Islands are where Sheeple come from. It's not news, it's Fark.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought by following where sheep went was how you tracked where Scotsmen went.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah subby, sheep poop. Everybody poops, they even made a book about it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Poop thread!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah subby, sheep poop. Everybody poops, they even made a book about it.


Cool. When does the movie come out.?
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I think we often underestimate early human explorers and their ability to reach new, unknown lands," Curtin said.

"The swallow may fly south with the sun or the house martin or the plumber may seek warmer climes in winter yet these are not strangers to our land."
 
redheadedslut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those researchers have a crappy job
 
Tman144
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Mikey1969: Yeah subby, sheep poop. Everybody poops, they even made a book about it.

Cool. When does the movie come out.?


They did already. It was called Love Actually.
 
Tman144
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: "I think we often underestimate early human explorers and their ability to reach new, unknown lands," Curtin said.

"The swallow may fly south with the sun or the house martin or the plumber may seek warmer climes in winter yet these are not strangers to our land."


Are you suggesting poops migrate?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they were unknown, how do we know they were humans???

/stupid eggheads
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeff5: The sheep poop had human bones in it?


Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I thought by following where sheep went was how you tracked where Scotsmen went.


Nah. To locate Scotsmen, just listen for the bagpipes. Scotsmen play the bagpipes in order to drive away Sassenach and other vermin.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dodo David: MythDragon: I thought by following where sheep went was how you tracked where Scotsmen went.

Nah. To locate Scotsmen, just listen for the bagpipes. Scotsmen play the bagpipes in order to drive away Sassenach and other vermin.


Yet to remain silent they wear kilts because sheep can hear zippers.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Humans are a species with amnesia.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

