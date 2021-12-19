 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Some Guy)   Two straight shooters were a complete hit, killer service, would 100% hire again   (austonia.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, Austin, Texas, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 33-year-old Holly Williams, Assault, 36-year-old William Lanway, Domestic violence, flight risk, 47-year-old Gilad Peled  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2021 at 10:45 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The ex-boyfriend who allegedly did the hiring reportedly said, "I totally woulda just done it myself but I was just too tired, drunk, and annoyed."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The ex-boyfriend who allegedly did the hiring reportedly said, "I totally woulda just done it myself but I was just too tired, drunk, and annoyed."

[Fark user image 600x750]


Are you sure?  I read it as that dude was the person trying to extort the car dealer so the car dealer hired three guys to kill him and the woman.

Either way, between the killer and the murdered there were six white people.  This story will never make it to one of those investigative murder porn shows with that type of casting.

When I do my ridiculous murder-for-hire scheme, I'm going to make sure one of the hitmen is an Inuit.  Sure it'll make it easier to pin the murder on him (and me) when the murder weapon is a harpoon, but I'm committed to diversity dammit!
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to know our (and Israel's) Glorious Heroes In Uniform go on to do contract murders.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: koder: The ex-boyfriend who allegedly did the hiring reportedly said, "I totally woulda just done it myself but I was just too tired, drunk, and annoyed."

[Fark user image 600x750]

Are you sure?  I read it as that dude was the person trying to extort the car dealer so the car dealer hired three guys to kill him and the woman.

Either way, between the killer and the murdered there were six white people.  This story will never make it to one of those investigative murder porn shows with that type of casting.

When I do my ridiculous murder-for-hire scheme, I'm going to make sure one of the hitmen is an Inuit.  Sure it'll make it easier to pin the murder on him (and me) when the murder weapon is a harpoon, but I'm committed to diversity dammit!


I was just making fun of the picture. The details aren't worth my brain cells.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The generation that grew up sharing everything can't help itself.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
wow.  everyone in the story turned out to be scum
 
spacechecker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess there really are some hitmen on the internet? Huh...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: When I do my ridiculous murder-for-hire scheme, I'm going to make sure one of the hitmen is an Inuit.  Sure it'll make it easier to pin the murder on him (and me) when the murder weapon is a harpoon, but I'm committed to diversity dammit!


Ok, that is really funny. There should be a whole series of assassins around the world and their weapons of choice. Canadian: Accidental moose trampling. Mongolian: Head explosion due to acoustically projected throat warbling singing. I could go on
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.