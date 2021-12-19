 Skip to content
(Jewish Journal) So you walk into a bar, and there's a line of people waiting to punch you in the face
    More: Interesting, Laughter, Comedy, Performance, Joke, Audience  
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as comedians are punching up there is usually no issue. Thats why conservative comedy sucks
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TL:DR "the audience won't laugh at my played-out racist crap, IT'S THE AUDIENCES FAULT!"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Trump didn't drink.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, hes old and white


Wonder why he is complaining
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After my show, a woman politely approached me and asked if I could find a different word to use. She said her son had Down Syndrome and that the word "retarded" hurt. I never used that word again. She didn't try to cancel me. She just said it caused her pain and I understood.

Yeah, I don't know how you're missing the point here. Anyone being "cancelled" is being called out because they refuse to heed polite requests that they stop being offensive. This woman didn't try to "cancel" you because you responded with empathy and strove to do better. If your response had instead been something like this article you wrote, defensively yelling "HEY, I HAVE THE RIGHT TO SAY WHAT I WANT, I'M A COMEDIAN, IT'S MY JOB TO BE FUNNY NOT CATER TO YOUR FEELINGS, LADY," things might have been different, even back in that age of so-called civility.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stewart Lee - I am Scotch
Youtube uxU3bfQYs4o
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People go to see comedians to be entertained. Most people don't find being hurt entertaining.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a Saturday
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: TL:DR "the audience won't laugh at my played-out racist crap, IT'S THE AUDIENCES FAULT!"


Not exactly. What he's saying is the best way to get the material to change is empty rooms, no career destruction.

We're in a situation similar to what Buddy Hackett and Lenny Bruce faced in the 50s. So many topics are becoming third rails, it's hard to judge exactly what will blow up.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, a comedian who offends people. I never heard of that before. Let's cancel him.

/Mark Twain couldn't deliver one of his lectures today, with his stories of drunkenness, his casual jokes about death and dismemberment, his portrayals of black people as real people instead of victims of their skin color, etc. etc.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I went to a comedy club with my then gf. We sat up front (my plan) thinking the comedian would say something about her boobs (yes they're huge, no you don't get pics) and I'd get a cheap laugh. I was waiting patiently. About 10 minutes into his set, he looked at me and said 'why aren't you laughing?' I said back, 'why aren't you funny?'
Spent the next hour of my life being ripped apart by this guy. That is the night I learned never take on a comedian. They can be brutal.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Gee, a comedian who offends people. I never heard of that before. Let's cancel him.

/Mark Twain couldn't deliver one of his lectures today, with his stories of drunkenness, his casual jokes about death and dismemberment, his portrayals of black people as real people instead of victims of their skin color, etc. etc.


And there's absolutely zero problem with that. Wanna be an asshole comic? Fine. Am I supposed to be ...what? Obligated to be their audience? Nope, I have the right to not be that.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Gee, a comedian who offends people. I never heard of that before. Let's cancel him.

/Mark Twain couldn't deliver one of his lectures today, with his stories of drunkenness, his casual jokes about death and dismemberment, his portrayals of black people as real people instead of victims of their skin color, etc. etc.


Twain has always been a problem with some people (see Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer). To many, he is emblematic of the continuation of Confederate culture.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I find it hilarious how all these jokers are just the biggest whining snowflakes on Earth
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people can't get away with racist and misogynistic jokes. Some people really can.  See Daniel Tosh.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rodenticide trifecta in play.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: WastrelWay: Gee, a comedian who offends people. I never heard of that before. Let's cancel him.

/Mark Twain couldn't deliver one of his lectures today, with his stories of drunkenness, his casual jokes about death and dismemberment, his portrayals of black people as real people instead of victims of their skin color, etc. etc.

And there's absolutely zero problem with that. Wanna be an asshole comic? Fine. Am I supposed to be ...what? Obligated to be their audience? Nope, I have the right to not be that.


And the right to walk out of thebroom. But the comic has the right to tell the jokes and others have the right to losten to them if they want. I think his teem "Self Proclaimed Parents of the Universe" is spot on.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But today, that is no longer acceptable to many people, mostly the young and well-educated.

His livelihood is safe
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Some people can't get away with racist and misogynistic jokes. Some people really can.  See Daniel Tosh.


Or Lisa Lampinelli or Don Rickles. But the audience KNOWS it is in jest.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old.  I've heard hundreds of comics, comedians, comediennes, and other varieties of people who say things in a funny fashion.  Some have been awful.  Some have been offensive.  One time (and only one time) I wrote a letter of complaint to the then owner/manager of the Ice House in Pasadena about a comic's nonstop use of the N word punctuated by a string of fark this or fark that.

He wrote back saying he understood that particular comic wasn't "everyone's cup of tea."  He then offered me a solution:  Don't come back when that comic is on the schedule.

I never paid to hear that comic again.

Still, JJ Walker managed to have a pretty good career even without my support.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: As long as comedians are punching up there is usually no issue.


As someone who has done at least a few hundred shows as a comic. I can guarantee that's not true.


You get people who are offended by an innocuous joke you've told a hundred times to big laughs. Some because it touches on a trauma in their life. Some, because they like to play the victim. Some, because the premise of the joke really is offensive (I stopped using a joke that always killed when someone pointed this out to me).


Audience tastes change as culture evolves. People who complain about modern audiences usually are just upset that their hacky homophobic and racist cracks don't work any more. They're upset that most people don't embrace racism and homophobia


Sure, college crowds can be ridiculously oversensitive. So as a comic, read the room. That's your job. Don't take gigs where you won't be a good fit.

Offended individuals? Inevitable, any business gets bad customers. If you're offending entire groups, as a comic you're doing it wrong. This little essay ignores the difference.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guys solution to people telling comics that their shirt ain't funny is to tell those people to stay in their lane, or better still stay home. If comics gets to offend people because, I don't know, that's what some of them do, the offended people should just what, not go out to the shows? Pretend it isn't happening? Refuse to take note of the hatred behind the funny? How long do they have to be quiet? Until Andrew Dice Clay is funny? Can they wait that long?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So you walk into a bar, and there's a line of people waiting to punch you in the face

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: Bslim: WastrelWay: Gee, a comedian who offends people. I never heard of that before. Let's cancel him.

/Mark Twain couldn't deliver one of his lectures today, with his stories of drunkenness, his casual jokes about death and dismemberment, his portrayals of black people as real people instead of victims of their skin color, etc. etc.

And there's absolutely zero problem with that. Wanna be an asshole comic? Fine. Am I supposed to be ...what? Obligated to be their audience? Nope, I have the right to not be that.

And the right to walk out of thebroom. But the comic has the right to tell the jokes and others have the right to losten to them if they want. I think his teem "Self Proclaimed Parents of the Universe" is spot on.


*is this thing on*

NOBODY IS TAKING AWAY THEIR TO SPEW THEIR CRAP!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*RIGHT
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: CSB: I went to a comedy club with my then gf. We sat up front (my plan) thinking the comedian would say something about her boobs (yes they're huge, no you don't get pics) and I'd get a cheap laugh. I was waiting patiently. About 10 minutes into his set, he looked at me and said 'why aren't you laughing?' I said back, 'why aren't you funny?'
Spent the next hour of my life being ripped apart by this guy. That is the night I learned never take on a comedian. They can be brutal.


And it was funny because you started it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So it's like the PolTab, but with the advantage of the pain dulling effects of alcohol.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Bslim: TL:DR "the audience won't laugh at my played-out racist crap, IT'S THE AUDIENCES FAULT!"

Not exactly. What he's saying is the best way to get the material to change is empty rooms, no career destruction.

We're in a situation similar to what Buddy Hackett and Lenny Bruce faced in the 50s. So many topics are becoming third rails, it's hard to judge exactly what will blow up.


With social media amplifying everything and reaching everyone, if somebody says something, somewhere, then by morning the whole world has heard of it and the odds of someone being offended are not in your favor. So effectively, these days everything is a third rail.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bone Spurs and Harmony: This guys solution to people telling comics that their shirt ain't funny is to tell those people to stay in their lane, or better still stay home. If comics gets to offend people because, I don't know, that's what some of them do, the offended people should just what, not go out to the shows? Pretend it isn't happening? Refuse to take note of the hatred behind the funny? How long do they have to be quiet? Until Andrew Dice Clay is funny? Can they wait that long?


Andrew Dice Clay has never been and will never be funny.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some of us just quietly walk away and never come back. You just don't notice because you're too busy pandering.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's like going to a strip club and becoming upset over the nudity.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Mitch McConnell story?
 
brilett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only opinion you're allowed to have about my work is that it's great.

This is the definition of freedom of speech.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: People go to see comedians to be entertained. Most people don't find being hurt entertaining.


With some notable exceptions.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Gee, a comedian who offends people. I never heard of that before. Let's cancel him.

/Mark Twain couldn't deliver one of his lectures today, with his stories of drunkenness, his casual jokes about death and dismemberment, his portrayals of black people as real people instead of victims of their skin color, etc. etc.


Nobody cares.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: WastrelWay: Gee, a comedian who offends people. I never heard of that before. Let's cancel him.

/Mark Twain couldn't deliver one of his lectures today, with his stories of drunkenness, his casual jokes about death and dismemberment, his portrayals of black people as real people instead of victims of their skin color, etc. etc.

Twain has always been a problem with some people (see Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer). To many, he is emblematic of the continuation of Confederate culture.


And those people are idiots whose opinions should be dismissed.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: Bslim: WastrelWay: Gee, a comedian who offends people. I never heard of that before. Let's cancel him.

/Mark Twain couldn't deliver one of his lectures today, with his stories of drunkenness, his casual jokes about death and dismemberment, his portrayals of black people as real people instead of victims of their skin color, etc. etc.

And there's absolutely zero problem with that. Wanna be an asshole comic? Fine. Am I supposed to be ...what? Obligated to be their audience? Nope, I have the right to not be that.

And the right to walk out of thebroom. But the comic has the right to tell the jokes and others have the right to losten to them if they want. I think his teem "Self Proclaimed Parents of the Universe" is spot on.


You don't have a "right" to either of those things. Those are both privileged activities. Amazing how many "rights" randos on the interwebs make up.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Bone Spurs and Harmony: This guys solution to people telling comics that their shirt ain't funny is to tell those people to stay in their lane, or better still stay home. If comics gets to offend people because, I don't know, that's what some of them do, the offended people should just what, not go out to the shows? Pretend it isn't happening? Refuse to take note of the hatred behind the funny? How long do they have to be quiet? Until Andrew Dice Clay is funny? Can they wait that long?

Andrew Dice Clay has never been and will never be funny.


Amen, my friend
 
lithven
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The way I read the article is he is upset about social media more than a few people being unhappy with his act. He said if you don't like it walk out and the audience size / response can speak for itself. What he doesn't seem to like is a complaint "going viral". My answer to that is suck it up buttercup. If you can't handle being offended by other people being offended and you can't navigate the modern media landscape maybe you're in the wrong line of work.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: So you walk into a bar, and there's a line of people waiting to punch you in the face

[Fark user image image 357x200]


See, that joke doesn't work with the "you can't punch down" mantra. You've got a helpless woman being beaten by a bunch of people, which is "punching down". But everyone's been on a flight with some annoying jerk who'd they'd like to slap. And having supposedly peaceful people like a nun doing the slapping is even funnier.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There used to be a concept called blue comedy. It's where all the cursing and offensive stuff was said in private.

People are upset because some blue comic told a joke they didn't like. They say things like "they should punch up" when the people saying that are the people who need to be joked on, you Tucker Carlson sounding muthaf*ckers.

FTA:
Next time, if you don't like one of our jokes, instead of cutting the brake lining on our cars, do the world a favor and stay home and knit some earmuffs.

100% agree.

This is you. This is who you sound like when you complain about comedians "punching down".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That sounds like a Saturday


I suspect this particular comic may not roll on Shabbos.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lithven: The way I read the article is he is upset about social media more than a few people being unhappy with his act. He said if you don't like it walk out and the audience size / response can speak for itself. What he doesn't seem to like is a complaint "going viral". My answer to that is suck it up buttercup. If you can't handle being offended by other people being offended and you can't navigate the modern media landscape maybe you're in the wrong line of work.


And nothing screams "out-of-touch" old man than complaining about how social media works.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bslim: *RIGHT


Right!
You're bloody well right.
You've got a bloody right to say.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: CSB: I went to a comedy club with my then gf. We sat up front (my plan) thinking the comedian would say something about her boobs (yes they're huge, no you don't get pics) and I'd get a cheap laugh. I was waiting patiently. About 10 minutes into his set, he looked at me and said 'why aren't you laughing?' I said back, 'why aren't you funny?'
Spent the next hour of my life being ripped apart by this guy. That is the night I learned never take on a comedian. They can be brutal.


Well did he make a joke about her boobs or what?
 
cravak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's irony in that this is written in a major Jewish newspaper. Jews make good comedians what we don't make from what I've seen Is good audience members both me and my brother rarely laugh and I'd love to see a comedian capable of making me laugh out loud not sure that I'd possible.  Maybe a reason why is because Jews want to blend in.
 
brilett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: There used to be a concept called blue comedy. It's where all the cursing and offensive stuff was said in private.

People are upset because some blue comic told a joke they didn't like. They say things like "they should punch up" when the people saying that are the people who need to be joked on, you Tucker Carlson sounding muthaf*ckers.

FTA:
Next time, if you don't like one of our jokes, instead of cutting the brake lining on our cars, do the world a favor and stay home and knit some earmuffs.

100% agree.

This is you. This is who you sound like when you complain about comedians "punching down".

[Fark user image image 425x212]


Guys a bit hysterical- cutting the break lines on his car? Sure buttercup.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cravak: There's irony in that this is written in a major Jewish newspaper. Jews make good comedians what we don't make from what I've seen Is good audience members both me and my brother rarely laugh and I'd love to see a comedian capable of making me laugh out loud not sure that I'd possible.  Maybe a reason why is because Jews want to blend in.


Tell me you are anti semitic without telling me
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i grew up on offensive 1960's comedians and National Lampoon Magazine, which I found the mere mention of around here draws "sounds like you miss those times" comments. no, you assholes. i'm just telling you when i grew up.

these days there are all sorts of really wrong jokes i see watching the Trailer Park Boys but for some reason they get a pass on their humor. so do Chappelle, Tosh, the white racjst with the dummy, the drunk white racist without the dummy and Michael Jeselnik.

most Farkers are way too "I'm better than you and hip enlightened too." pack of assholes without mirrors.
 
