(The Week)   The Dutch are locking down for Christmas   (theweek.com) divider line
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably just as well, Dutch Christmas traditions are famously racist.
 
animal color
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, and the United States and Great Britain are simply ignoring the crisis.

Any guess as to which nations are going to suffer the most from this latest wave?

Hint: It won't be Dutchland.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Going fixed rudder, eh?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are we talking aboot the Netherlanders here, or the Hollanders?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://m.imgur.com/gallery/gZELvwm

Nobody cares about your COVID crisis.
 
