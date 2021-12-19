 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(The Daily Beast) Every sane person on the planet should nominate RyanAir CEO for King of Earth, ASAP
    More: Hero, Immune system, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, Virus, Rabies, Infectious disease, Idiot, Vaccination, Lockdown  
posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Dec 2021 at 6:50 AM



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He said something intelligent about anti-vaxxers, but he still runs one of the world's shiatiiest airlines. So no, let's not make him king of anything. Maybe a court jester or something.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: one of the world's shiatiiest airlines


gray-wmbf-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


Would like to have a word with you.....

They should be re-branded as Never Again Airlines.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Would like to have a word with you.....


I said one of. There are plenty of others.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Pocket Ninja: one of the world's shiatiiest airlines

[gray-wmbf-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]

Would like to have a word with you.....

They should be re-branded as Never Again Airlines.


Ryan Air are worse.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: He said something intelligent about anti-vaxxers, but he still runs one of the world's shiatiiest airlines. So no, let's not make him king of anything. Maybe a court jester or something.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Shagbert: markie_farkie: Pocket Ninja: one of the world's shiatiiest airlines

[gray-wmbf-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]

Would like to have a word with you.....

They should be re-branded as Never Again Airlines.

Ryan Air are worse.


Flew Spirit exactly once to Vegas from Dallas.  In both directions, it took longer to get our luggage than the flight lasted.  Two and a half hours each way for luggage to appear on the belt.

The in-flight crew was decent, but their ground support teams absolutely sucked.  Thankfully the mechanical teams did OK..
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You don't vote for kings.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Finally, one of these overpaid morons gets it: you can't make a profit if all of your employees and customers are constantly too sick to use your services.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine a world.. without bathrooms so we can cram in an extra row of seats.

F*ck that guy in particular.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Pocket Ninja: He said something intelligent about anti-vaxxers, but he still runs one of the world's shiatiiest airlines. So no, let's not make him king of anything. Maybe a court jester or something.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Now if he can do something about all those spam call my mom gets all day long: Medicare, car warranty offers, lowers your credit, want to sell your home, "The is Amazon/Microsoft/Apple", etc. She must get 10, 15 a day. I get 4 or 5 a day on my cell. Whoever manages to finally put an end that menace deserves at least a statue & holiday named after them.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anti-vaxxers shouldn't be allowed to visit hospitals, ride subways, shop for groceries, and certainlyshouldn't be allowed to fly in airplanes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the RyanAir CEO was king of Earth, his first edict would be to charge you for all that oxygen you've been breathing for all these years.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Gordon Bennett: Pocket Ninja: He said something intelligent about anti-vaxxers, but he still runs one of the world's shiatiiest airlines. So no, let's not make him king of anything. Maybe a court jester or something.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

Now if he can do something about all those spam call my mom gets all day long: Medicare, car warranty offers, lowers your credit, want to sell your home, "The is Amazon/Microsoft/Apple", etc. She must get 10, 15 a day. I get 4 or 5 a day on my cell. Whoever manages to finally put an end that menace deserves at least a statue & holiday named after them.


I keep getting my FINAL offer to renew my car warranty about once a day.

/Or perhaps they'll stop once the my social security number gets deactivated
 
killwhitey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this guy is saying this, I now question the sanity of these opinions.

Same dude who said people should stand up on flights for hours and believes people should be packed in like cattle.

Somewhere there is money to be made in this opinion.
 
Scaley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear God, here come the Ryanair vaccinated fees and unvaccinated fees.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: You don't vote for kings.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Except he'd happily let unvaccinated people fly if they paid a 25% Breathing Surcharge, with a 1% discount for those willing to be duct-taped to the wing.
 
Xai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Even assholes are right twice a year.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: syrynxx: You don't vote for kings.

[Fark user image 500x277]


You don't vote for kings, Mr. Frodo. Leastwise not round ere.

/Or am I the only one that sees it?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Pocket Ninja: one of the world's shiatiiest airlines

[gray-wmbf-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]

Would like to have a word with you.....

They should be re-branded as Never Again Airlines.


They're painted yellow as a warning.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shagbert: markie_farkie: Pocket Ninja: one of the world's shiatiiest airlines

[gray-wmbf-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]

Would like to have a word with you.....

They should be re-branded as Never Again Airlines.

Ryan Air are worse.


Flew ryanair just for the one flight, from Glasgow to Dublin roundtrip.

After the first flight I figured nothing could have been worse, until I took the return.


I guess they would be ok if you were flying, you know maybe just by yourself with no bags at all. Not even a carryon. And if you figured out all the tricks they use to nickel and dime you.  Then I guess they're ok for what you're paying.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be fair based on the way the ground staff treats customers at RyanAir he doesn't believe anyone should be allowed on flights
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He literally said ONE THING, in his WHOLE LIFE, that wasn't stupid or bigoted or greedy or obnoxious, and you want to make him king of the world?

The bar's surprisingly low for that job, I guess.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

syrynxx: You don't vote for kings.


Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aerial ceremony.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

syrynxx: You don't vote for kings.


You can vote for a king. Once.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope I'm in charge of a mortuary when Ryan O'Leary dies so I can no-frills his stupid arse into a hole in the ground.  Oh, you wanted a hole where you are horizontal instead of vertical?  That'll be extra.  You want to be flat on your back, not curled up in a ball?  That'll be extra.  You want a coffin, not an old bed sheet?  That'll be extra.  You want to be 6' down, not in a shallow grave?  That'll be extra.  You want to be transported to the graveyard, not carried on the shoulders of your loved ones?  That'll be extra.  You want the soil to be put on top of the coffin?  That'll be extra.  Me pissing on your grave afterwards?  That'll be the cost of six pints of beer for me to drink first... actually, don't worry, it's no charge.  Enjoy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Gordon Bennett: Pocket Ninja: He said something intelligent about anti-vaxxers, but he still runs one of the world's shiatiiest airlines. So no, let's not make him king of anything. Maybe a court jester or something.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

Now if he can do something about all those spam call my mom gets all day long: Medicare, car warranty offers, lowers your credit, want to sell your home, "The is Amazon/Microsoft/Apple", etc. She must get 10, 15 a day. I get 4 or 5 a day on my cell. Whoever manages to finally put an end that menace deserves at least a statue & holiday named after them.


Since I moved 3 years ago. I get about 2 re-fi offer letters a day in the mail. Every day. For 3 years. The other day I got 5. All from like the same 8 banks.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby the Shill should be forced to fly Ryan Air cattle car class exclusively for the remainder of his/her miserable existence
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, your ticket cost $50, but your antibodies have to buy one too
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Subby the Shill should be forced to fly Ryan Air cattle car class exclusively for the remainder of his/her miserable existence


Also Subby should be employed by Ryan Air, when he/she is employed at all, to work directly under their chosen King.
 
Hammer_Not_The_Nail
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I don't think that governments should permit those people who are not vaccinated to go and infect everybody else," he was quoted as saying....."
Can't those who are vaccinated still spread the virus? From what I've read, the vaccinated can still get COVID but it will be less severe keeping them out of the hospital. And the vaccinated, like myself, can still spread the virus.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can we please stop saying "anti-vax" and give them their proper, respectful title?

They are "pro-virus"
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

syrynxx: You don't vote for kings.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: markie_farkie: Pocket Ninja: one of the world's shiatiiest airlines

[gray-wmbf-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]

Would like to have a word with you.....

They should be re-branded as Never Again Airlines.

They're painted yellow as a warning.


It makes it easier to find when they crash.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: syrynxx: You don't vote for kings.

[Fark user image 500x277]


Dammit!
 
Inertiaman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stopped clock hero. Man is a wrong horror every other minute of the day.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

syrynxx: You don't vote for kings.



You do if you know what's good for you.

Now kneel, peasant.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Anti-vaxxers should start their own airline. They can call it "Wish I got the shot" airlines and instead of pre-flight safety instructions, the flight attendants can give them a pre-flight lesson on how to start a gofundme.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby should be forced to ride in a "vertical seat" for the rest of his/her life.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

syrynxx: You don't vote for kings.


My great-great grandfather voted for Norway's King. So yes, you can vote for kings.
 
