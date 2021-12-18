 Skip to content
(Comic Sands)   Amazon worker in Kentucky can't get to work because of closed roads from tornado damage. Amazon HR, "We have no record of tornadoes and you're out of time off and may be fired." Then things get weird   (comicsands.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The machinery that runs Amazon does not give one shiat about human life.  Only profits matter.  And let's not kid ourselves, humans are not in charge of that organization.  If they were, they would act... human.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The machinery that runs Amazon does not give one shiat about human life.  Only profits matter.  And let's not kid ourselves, humans are not in charge of that organization.  If they were, they would act... human.


Let's not kid yourself either..just check in with the Bonus Army, Flager, Rockefeller, Ford, DuPonts, Vanderbilts..etc,....being selfish greedy profiteers is very human trait. Robber Baron out front should have told you.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Kentucky Dems could actual make real progress with this situation.

Will they?

OF COURSE NOT.
 
rickmaze [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That Dave Clark, or someone speaking for him, responded to her is a sign of some life at Amazon. I'm betting the call center she reached was far from danger and staffed by people who don't follow news so much.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

rickmaze: That Dave Clark, or someone speaking for him, responded to her is a sign of some life at Amazon. I'm betting the call center she reached was far from danger and staffed by people who don't follow news so much.


I could bet the call center is probably in some other country and they can only go by the script they have been given.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: rickmaze: That Dave Clark, or someone speaking for him, responded to her is a sign of some life at Amazon. I'm betting the call center she reached was far from danger and staffed by people who don't follow news so much.

I could bet the call center is probably in some other country and they can only go by the script they have been given.


ERC lower levels are in India. They have scripts. Claiming a tornado did not exist is stupid. It is not part of any script. Whoever was part of this needs to go.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: BizarreMan: rickmaze: That Dave Clark, or someone speaking for him, responded to her is a sign of some life at Amazon. I'm betting the call center she reached was far from danger and staffed by people who don't follow news so much.

I could bet the call center is probably in some other country and they can only go by the script they have been given.

ERC lower levels are in India. They have scripts. Claiming a tornado did not exist is stupid. It is not part of any script. Whoever was part of this needs to go.


But claiming whatever the driver is talking about is bullshiat means the call is closed faster, which makes the metrics look good. What's the driver going to do, reach out to the CEO?
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: dhcmrlchtdj: BizarreMan: rickmaze: That Dave Clark, or someone speaking for him, responded to her is a sign of some life at Amazon. I'm betting the call center she reached was far from danger and staffed by people who don't follow news so much.

I could bet the call center is probably in some other country and they can only go by the script they have been given.

ERC lower levels are in India. They have scripts. Claiming a tornado did not exist is stupid. It is not part of any script. Whoever was part of this needs to go.

But claiming whatever the driver is talking about is bullshiat means the call is closed faster, which makes the metrics look good. What's the driver going to do, reach out to the CEO?


It's obviously the wrong metric, if that's what's being measured.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course there are no records of the tornado.  They were all stored in the warehouse that collapsed.  It'll take weeks to dig out those records.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Our common enemy is HR and it must be wiped
From the face of the earth.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: BizarreMan: rickmaze: That Dave Clark, or someone speaking for him, responded to her is a sign of some life at Amazon. I'm betting the call center she reached was far from danger and staffed by people who don't follow news so much.

I could bet the call center is probably in some other country and they can only go by the script they have been given.

ERC lower levels are in India. They have scripts. Claiming a tornado did not exist is stupid. It is not part of any script. Whoever was part of this needs to go.


Amazon employees need to follow the script from the auto workers in the early 20th Century when they took over the factories and shut them down.  I guarantee you when the cogs in the machine stop, people will take notice.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

optikeye: Marcus Aurelius: The machinery that runs Amazon does not give one shiat about human life.  Only profits matter.  And let's not kid ourselves, humans are not in charge of that organization.  If they were, they would act... human.

Let's not kid yourself either..just check in with the Bonus Army, Flager, Rockefeller, Ford, DuPonts, Vanderbilts..etc,....being selfish greedy profiteers is very human trait. Robber Baron out front should have told you.


Psychopathy is a character trait of billionaires.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Happy Hogan said it first. We should start phasing out the human element of human resources.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Reminder that capitalism is evil!
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: Bootleg: dhcmrlchtdj: BizarreMan: rickmaze: That Dave Clark, or someone speaking for him, responded to her is a sign of some life at Amazon. I'm betting the call center she reached was far from danger and staffed by people who don't follow news so much.

I could bet the call center is probably in some other country and they can only go by the script they have been given.

ERC lower levels are in India. They have scripts. Claiming a tornado did not exist is stupid. It is not part of any script. Whoever was part of this needs to go.

But claiming whatever the driver is talking about is bullshiat means the call is closed faster, which makes the metrics look good. What's the driver going to do, reach out to the CEO?

It's obviously the wrong metric, if that's what's being measured.


Well, they're only required to do the needful...
 
