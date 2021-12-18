 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Some Guy)   I...have questions   (kasatintin.com) divider line
44
    More: Weird, English-language films, young Kenyan man, Joel Namasaka, beautiful lady, American films, new girlfriend, United Kingdom, Luhya  
•       •       •

969 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2021 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They'll find this guy's Venmo account made a payment to "Sex Goats of Kenya, LLC"

//free band name for ya
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You fark one goat...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Everything was okay until when we entered my bedroom. The lady suddenly turned into a big goat with long horns made of the bottles of soda that we had just drunk'.

Guessing that wasn't soda.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*rtfa*

Sure, Jan.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
While I'd like some verification that the photographs are genuine -- i.e., the man is the actual man, and the goat the actual goat -- I think we can all rest assured that since it's being reported by kasatintin.com, it's real. You can't spell "truth" without some of the letters from kasatintin.com.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Goat means: "Greatest Of All Time"

surprised y'all don't know that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kenya?
He didn't have a girlfriend
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Where do women become goats?
Only in Kenya
Come to Kenya,
Women become goats!
Forget Norway!

(apologies to Mr. Weebl)

Kenya: Where Can You See Lions? : animated music video : MrWeebl
Youtube FbYtASAakAI
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sub Human: Goat means: "Greatest Of All Time"

surprised y'all don't know that.


She must have been incredible. Drove the poor dude right out of his mind.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: 'Everything was okay until when we entered my bedroom. The lady suddenly turned into a big goat with long horns made of the bottles of soda that we had just drunk'.

Guessing that wasn't soda.


I knew it was a baaad idea to get her Coked up.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Still more credible than OAN.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the story he told his roommate, anyway...

/kind of like all the weird objects people "accidentally sat on while naked," thus necessitating the trip to the ER...
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: You fark one goat...


I see my job is done here.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's an incredible bridge builder.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Willow! You idiot.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read tfa to my cat and she said, and I quote: "BULLshiat"

It might have come out "Meow" but, I knew what she meant.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. Been there.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were absolutely drugs involved.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenya believe it?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: There were absolutely drugs involved.


Horny goat weed.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Still more credible than OAN.


And still a better love story than Twilight.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy goat is not my lover
She's just a kid...
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised more Scotsman haven't tried that.

"I swear, I went to bed with a fetching lass, and then she just suddenly turned into this sheep!"
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm quite impressed that you've found (at least) two good uses for that gif in one day.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: You fark one goat...


What loser, even on Fark, DOESN'T have the money to be a two-goats-at-one-time type?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube HrRImvcolrc


Sounds like a case of "Thanks, Smokey!"
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I know the women I take to bed turn into large horny beasts, but that's precisely *why* I took them there in the first place.

In TFA case its drugs, delusions, delirium or drama. Take your pick.
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and that's how the goat wound up ony bed, your honor"
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: daffy: There were absolutely drugs involved.

Horny goat weed.


I think I'll stay away from that.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a very old story.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_G​o​lden_Ass
 
ieerto
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where is this "soda" that I may try this for myself
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nhdjoseywales [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Where do women become goats?
Only in Kenya
Come to Kenya,
Women become goats!
Forget Norway!

(apologies to Mr. Weebl)

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FbYtASAa​kAI]


It happens in many backwards places that need reasons to stone troublesome ladies to death. i'm fairly certain this also applies to texas
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HrRImvco​lrc]

Sounds like a case of "Thanks, Smokey!"


Why would someone....

And then you...

The internet is a strange place.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NOFX - "Buggley Eyes" (Full Album Stream)
Youtube LWt5Al-Xphg


no music video.... thankfully
 
bdub77
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: daffy: There were absolutely drugs involved.

Horny goat, weed.


The comma is important.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, and My Canadian Girlfriend turned into a shopvac when my Sister walked in.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It happens.

[Darren_from_Bewitched_looking_exasper​ated_at_his_mother_in_law's_shenanigan​s.jpg]

/whichever Darren you prefer
 
Monocultured
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good ol Kenya. Farking someone of the same sex is a felony with jail time and chemical castration, but goat farking? Just say it's a magical transforming goat that was pretending to be a woman and you get off scott free. Christians sure do make the best laws.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Good ol Kenya. Farking someone of the same sex is a felony with jail time and chemical castration, but goat farking? Just say it's a magical transforming goat that was pretending to be a woman and you get off scott free. Christians sure do make the best laws.


Man I want to pile on Christian's here, but this is clearly a particularly retrobated display of it.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.