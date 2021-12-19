 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(SFGate)   Real Men of Genius: See those islands with seabirds, seals, and sea lions? The ones next to the fish habitat conservation area, the marine conservation area, and the game refuge? Let's drop rat poison all over them   (sfgate.com) divider line
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today we salute say fark you, Mr. Farallon Islands airdrop poison guy.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok subby, how do you get rid of the thousands and thousands of mice that have destroyed the islands entire ecosystem already?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Ok subby, how do you get rid of the thousands and thousands of mice that have destroyed the islands entire ecosystem already?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Ketchup
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Ok subby, how do you get rid of the thousands and thousands of mice that have destroyed the islands entire ecosystem already?


Just, off the top of my head, you airdrop some cats, then you follow-up with some bears to eat the cats, then you close it out by dropping great white sharks to eat the bears.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Concrete Donkey: Ok subby, how do you get rid of the thousands and thousands of mice that have destroyed the islands entire ecosystem already?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 481x637]

Ketchup


If my terriers are to be believed then the green wobbly bits are recommended.
But then, I've seen them lick up the gravy that runs off a garbage truck so take it with a pinch of salt.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Ok subby, how do you get rid of the thousands and thousands of mice that have destroyed the islands entire ecosystem already?


Lots of mouse traps?

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
See those islands with seabirds, seals, and sea lions?

No.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dr. Jane Goodall, who said the airdrop of a "super-toxic rat poison" will "inflict pain and suffering on a great many sentient animals."

That Jane Goodall?

ideonexus.comView Full Size

https://meaww.com/jane-goodall-the-ho​p​e-gary-larson-far-side-tramp-controver​sy-national-geographic-documentary-car​toon-432039
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Ok subby, how do you get rid of the thousands and thousands of mice that have destroyed the islands entire ecosystem already?


All i know is it ends in gorillas.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't other things eat the mice, won't they then die from the poison?  Seems like a lazy way to do it.
 
acouvis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Concrete Donkey: Ok subby, how do you get rid of the thousands and thousands of mice that have destroyed the islands entire ecosystem already?

Just, off the top of my head, you airdrop some cats, then you follow-up with some bears to eat the cats, then you close it out by dropping great white sharks to eat the bears.


Or you just go to the end route directly and use tit the same way the Marshall Islands were once used... As a nuclear testing site.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Don't other things eat the mice, won't they then die from the poison?  Seems like a lazy way to do it.


YES.

God, this is the worst possible way to handle it. But sure, dummies, kill a few eagles, hawks, and foxes, no biggie. Why not make things as worse as they can get?
 
