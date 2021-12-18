 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   When you call a judge in your child's custody case, make bomb threats and say "I'm about to do some crazy sh-t," guess what - you already did   (wfla.com) divider line
    Pinellas County, Florida, Beau Bloomer  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ok, Bloomer
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Totally not crazy

wfla.com
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gotta get this guy in my Destructo Hardcore Metal Band. I hope he plays drums and doesn't mind tattooing his head.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Swab my kid"?

COVID? Paternity test? Mistake in transcribing?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The one person you do not want to fark with is the family court judge. If you have the slightest interest in being a part of your kid's life, the family court judge can ruin yours.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ha, I've seen worse.  We don't need to talk about it though.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Male crazy eyes are a thing.
 
Rani13
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those eyes........who the fark procreated with this dude????? She obviously needs to be checked out too.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Male crazy eyes are a thing.


That's not just crazy eyes - that's farking opiates and lots of them.  You don't get pupils like that just from the crazy.  Smack, Fentanyl, pills, whatev
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe his plan was to NOT get custody.
 
