Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Komo)   Stealing catalytic converters and trying to ward off justice with pepper spray? That's a rocksalt shotgun blasting   (komonews.com) divider line
    Hero, Portland auto shop owner interrupts, Catalytic converter, KOMO  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Less than lethal load.
Allowable.
Cops do that all the time.

Gotta love that it's easier to patch drywall after cranking out some .22 bird shot in your living room and knowing the fleeing dirtbags are not calling the cops, and you have no paperwork to do, just some wiping up of blood, and patching and painting.

Up to them to find a dermatologist that works nights.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bacon rind works too, and is better for your shotgun.  You have to clean out salt loads right away, or you get flash rust.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is a small local railroad yard right behind my parents house and as a kid, myself and my friends were always trespassing there looking for old crap and to kill time. Usually, the workers would just yell at us to scram but every once in a while, they would fire off a rock salt round at us. No one really got hurt, aside from the kid next door having to explain to his mom why he got a few bit stuck in his butt.

Slightly related but not really, if you hate flies outside in the summer, check out the "Bug-A-Salt" gun. It fires table salt & is a ton of fun. Just fill the hopper (good for about 20 shots), cock it & go very small game hunting.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice to see some good old fashioned theft-related violence in Portland.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what type of non-lethal booby traps could you deploy to mess with thieves like this? I am thinking something along the lines of a homemade pepper spray bomb. Doable?
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Young - Rock Salt & Nails
Youtube sSWFsyaRaEM
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what they say, Never bring pepper spray to a gun fight.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is it salient to reminder people that they'll come back bigger next time?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/that could be character actor Walton Goggins
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Police were unable to locate the suspect".

***Note to self.....rock salt ineffective. Kneecap the farkers so they can't run away.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

You'll never see a salt rifle in organic chemistry.

/ok that was really bad.  it's a keeper.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/sSWFsyaR​aEM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thank You So Much!

love it.

Not sure what Grandpa loaded in his shotgun, but he repainted the garage entry often and you could tell the choke he was using if you looked at the garage from the backdoor of the house.
I can tell you radish seed will work in a BB gun. lol
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Bacon rind works too, and is better for your shotgun.  You have to clean out salt loads right away, or you get flash rust.


Are stainless variants like the 870 susceptible to that?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: "Police were unable to locate the suspect".

***Note to self.....rock salt ineffective. Kneecap the farkers so they can't run away.


Nail gun straight through the yambag would work too.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Always count on komo for the outrage porn
 
Madaynun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Chinesenookiefactory: "Police were unable to locate the suspect".

***Note to self.....rock salt ineffective. Kneecap the farkers so they can't run away.

Nail gun straight through the yambag would work too.


Nope, You want them to get away, and tell there buddies that dude is nuts.
Plus if you have a shooting victim on your property them damn cops start asking questions about why Honest Citizens have guns.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Always count on komo for the outrage porn


This. They're right-wing trash. They published this for a reason.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madaynun: Get Rich or Try Dyin': [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/sSWFsyaR​aEM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Thank You So Much!

love it.

Not sure what Grandpa loaded in his shotgun, but he repainted the garage entry often and you could tell the choke he was using if you looked at the garage from the backdoor of the house.
I can tell you radish seed will work in a BB gun. lol


My dad used to make wax pellets for target practice in the house. They also worked great on stray cats. A pump or two and it was a bit of a sting but but wouldn't harm them. The more lethal ones had BBs embedded in the wax.

/half beeswax and half paraffin was the formula
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At that point, Nick fired at both suspects with a shotgun that shoots rock salt.
The men ran off and jumped into a nearby car. Police responded; however, they were not able to locate the suspects.

Load it with buckshot next time.
 
