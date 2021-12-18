 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET), Christmas episodes of Our Miss Brooks, My Favorite Husband, and it just so happens the continuing Superman timeline falls on Christmas, where we see if Lois Lane is tied up with the Crescent and Star gang
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Magic Christmas Tree - 12/25/1949 - Connie is resigned to spending Christmas Eve alone with Minerva the cat, when a boy knocks on her door and sells her a "Magic Christmas Tree".

My Favorite Husband - The Sleigh Ride - 12/23/1949 - Liz wants to rent a sleigh and get some friends together to go out caroling.

Superman - Looking for Kryptonite - Parts 15 to 19 of 25 (12/24 - 12/28/1945) - Clark and Inspector Henderson are horrified to find that the person at the swanky jewelry store counter picking up the atomizer for the leader of the Crescent and Star gang, Mr Jones, is none other than Lois Lane.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
