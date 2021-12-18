 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET Noise Factor hits the air waves and kicks off with a live track from the lords of fuzz, Sleep. New track from Jena's new album 'Graboid'. Plus Disfear, Primus, MDC *checks notes* and AC/DC? How much rum and egg nog did I have?
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Flames in quarantine.

So, yeah, I'm here tonight.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So did you get your Air Supply tickets yet?
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I don't manage to see Air Supply, Primus, AC/DC, Kansas and Toto all together, I will die an unhappy man.  They don't even have to be in the same arena. Like, it could be a pub crawl, but for bands.

Some people want to conquer the world, I just want to see those bands all in the same night. I am a simple person with simple demands.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welp...MrsRT wants to curl up on the couch & watch a Christmas RomCom ... and sadly I don't have headphones for my phone ... so it looks like I'm going to have to catch NF on the replay/archives ... alas (not mind you that I don't want to curl up with MrsRT, but that Hallmark schlock....sigh).

Anyway, unless I can sneak over to the computer with the excuse of a bathroom break...probably not going to happen tonight.  And as next week is supposed to be a repeat ... here's hoping that you assorted fine people have a good Christmas & New Years.

Catch you somewhere down the road (or whenever our Padre gets off his butt & makes a new show...)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thank you, my friend! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
 
